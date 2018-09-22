Start
Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake is perhaps sharing more volume with teammate Frank Gore than fantasy owners would like but his performance in Week 2 should assuage doubts of his value. Drake rushed 11 times for 53 yards and a score Sunday against the Jets. Gore, on the other hand, had nine carries for just 25 yards. This week, Drake gets a premium matchup against the Oakland Raiders who allowed a league-worst 5.7 yards per carry and a second-to-league-worst 154 total rushing yards a game. Also, the Raiders have given up two rushing scores this season. Start Drake in a plus matchup Sunday.
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
Perhaps the most intriguing game this week from a real football perspective is the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead. It’s a duel between beloved young quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo of the 49ers and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs. Most importantly for fantasy, it has the makings of a shootout. The folks in Vegas gave this game the highest over/under at 55.5 points. Looks for Niners tight end George Kittle to make a splash. Kansas City has given up more than 200 yards to opposing tight ends this season with Steelers tight end Jesse James torching the Chiefs for 138 yards and a score last week.
Keelan Cole, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Put me down as a fan of the Jaguars and receiver Keeland Cole at home this week. Look, Cole faces Tennessee’s secondary which has been a favorable matchup for opposing wideouts this season. Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills put up a monster stat line against Tennessee in Week 1 with four catches for 106 yards and two scores. The tandem of Texans receivers in DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller both had over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown against the Titans last week. Cole hits paydirt on Sunday.
Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears
Jordan Howard had a pedestrian outing against the Seahawks in Week 2 as he was held to just 35 yards on 14 carries. This week the suns shines literally and figuratively on the Bears running back as Chicago heads to Arizona to take on the dismal Cardinals. Arizona has allowed four rushing touchdowns to and 136 rushing yards per game to opponents. Howard is in line for a rebound Sunday.
Sit
Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos
The reasoning behind sitting Broncos running back Royce Freeman stems from equal parts opportunity share and matchup. The Ravens allow 3.8 yards per carry, less than 100 rushing yards per game and haven’t given up a single rushing touchdown. Do note that Baltimore’s competition has been suspect, with one game against the Bengals who were without Joe Mixon for most of the game. Even so, Mixon produced fairly well when he was in. In the other contest, the Ravens went against the woeful Bills who were led by quarterback Nathan Peterman at the time. The Bills abandoned the run game early. In short the Ravens’ rush defense awaits its true test Sunday against Denver but there is still too much of Broncos back Phillip Lindsay around to trust Freeman. Lindsay out-carried Freeman by a margin of 14 to 8 and out-produced him by a mile. Lindsay had a whopping 7.6 yards per attempt as he rushed for 107 yards. Freeman, by contrast, had just 28 yards for a 3.5 average. That happened against the aforementioned vulnerable Raiders’ rush defense. In what has been one of the biggest early surprises this fantasy season, Freeman is little more than a touchdown-dependent flex option just two weeks removed from an outstanding preseason.
Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has been awesome for the first couple weeks of the season, throwing for 680 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception through two games. Rivers meets his match against the Rams in a battle for L.A. supremacy. The Rams' vaunted defense featuring the likes Aaron Donald (reigning defensive player of the year), Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib haven’t given up a passing touchdown all year. Granted, fantasy owners have to take the Rams’ competition into account. So far they’ve faced the struggling Raiders and Derek Carr as well as the putrid Cardinals and the inept Sam Bradford. Rivers likely breaks the Rams’ no passing touchdowns streak but he’ll be a far cry from the productive quarterback fantasy owners have seen in Weeks 1 and 2.
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Lockett has scored in each of his two outings this season. He saw a bump in targets in Week 2 after Doug Baldwin went down with an injury in the team’s season opener. Now, Lockett, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks face Dallas whose secondary is surprisingly good. The Cowboys have allowed no touchdowns to wide receivers all year and rank in the top five in total passing yards allowed and passing yards per game. Also, the ‘boys have a pretty great pass rush tied with Cleveland for second in the league with nine sacks through just two games to the Browns’ three. Given the Seahawks’ leaky offensive line Wilson could have a hard time connecting with Lockett due to Dallas’ defensive front.
Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans
Titans receiver Corey Davis finds himself in the unenviable position of squaring off against Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. On an offense that’s struggling to get the passing game going, Tennessee ranks in the bottom ten in terms of passing yards and bottom five in passing play percentage, and completion percentage, Davis offers little upside in a tough matchup.