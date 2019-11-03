Start
Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets
With Halloween in the rearview mirror and some better matchups around the corner, Darnold should stop seeing ghosts in the defenses he faces. It should be better days ahead for Darnold starting Sunday against the Dolphins who have allowed 18 touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks with just two interceptions. It's a get right game for Darnold.
Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
The vaunted Bears defense has shown some cracks in its armor in recent weeks. Chicago has allowed at least one rushing touchdown in each of the last four games. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Saints back Latavius Murray both rushed for over 100 yards and two scores. Enter Howard who was traded to Philadelphia from Chicago in the offseason. It appears he's won the featured role in Philadelphia, playing a season-high 73 percent of the team's offensive snaps against Buffalo last week. Expect Philly’s offense to have success Sunday due in part to a big day from Howard who will be looking for revenge.
Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
Robinson has been become a relatively safe play for fantasy owners this season. He’s eclipsed 50 yards receiving in six of his seven games. This week, Robinson gets the beleaguered Eagles’ secondary. They are just bleeding fantasy points to receivers. Wideouts have scored 12 touchdowns against them this season. Start Robinson with confidence Sunday.
Sit
Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants
Tate has pair of bad omens heading into his Week 9 Monday-night matchup against the Cowboys. For one,, Dallas is one of the stingiest defenses when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. The Cowboys have allowed just three scores to the position all season. Also, Tate’s days as the team’s top receiver should be nearing a close as Sterling Shepard is set to return from concussion protocol Monday. Tate could see fewer looks as a result.
Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington
McLaurin began the season as perhaps the hottest rookie receiver in the league. Through his first three games, he scored in each contest and he caught at least five passes for 61 yards. Since then, McLaurin hasn’t had five receptions in a single game and he’s scored once in his last four games. The tough times continue Sunday when McLaurin and Co. head to Buffalo who has allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers. Even worse, Dwayne Haskins will start Sunday. Haskins has shown poorly in the limited snaps he has played this season. The rookie quarterback is walking into what appears to be the slaughterhouse on the road against the Bills for his first start.
Damien Williams, LeSean McCoy, RBs, Kansas City Chiefs
McCoy was running away with the feature job in Kansas City prior to the football against the Packers last Sunday night. He then got effectively benched for Williams who finished with a score. It’s unknown how the carries will be divided Sunday but the Vikings likely don’t care. Minnesota has a stingy rush defense, allowing just one rushing touchdown to running backs all season.