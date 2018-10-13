Start
Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Save for Leonard Fournette and Le’Veon Bell perhaps no other high-end fantasy backs have been as frustrating as Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook who returned from an ACL injury he suffered last year to a pair of hamstring injuries that have kept him sidelined for the majority of this season. Cook expects to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals though the young back will be on snap count. I’m calling for fantasy owners to roll the dice on Cook because it’s a fantastic matchup against the Cardinals, the best for running backs in all of fantasy in fact. Adrian Peterson, Todd Gurley, Jordan Howard and Mike Davis have all scored against the Cardinals. Of that group, only Howard failed to score multiple rushing touchdowns against the red birds. If you can’t start Cook in this game, it’s time to worry.
James White, RB, New England Patriots
It’s nice to see the full power of an explosive New England offense funneled into just two running backs. James White and Sony Michel are bordering on every week start territory. White has scored in four of five outings this season and has another great chance to find paydirt Sunday night against Kansas City. The Chiefs are allowing an average of 90.1 receiving yards a game to running backs per Football Outsiders. Start White in a prime matchup Sunday.
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Lockett has been one of the most under-the-radar, consistent fantasy receivers this season. A top 20 option in fantasy per ESPN, Lockett gets another great opportunity across the pond against the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders have allowed 961 yards and six touchdowns in five games to the receiver position, making them one of the more favorable matchups for receivers in fantasy. With the Seahawks top receiver Doug Baldwin not at 100 percent, look for the good times to keep rolling for Lockett. Lock him in your lineups for his great matchup in London.
Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta might as well be renamed the O.K. Corral because shootouts are happening there every time the Falcons play a home game. Wait, what? I’m trying too hard? Okay. Anyway, you get the point. With the Falcons down a few defensive starters, they can’t stop anyone defensively and are forced to put up at ton of points on offense, leading to blessings on blessing for fantasy owners. Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will be the latest beneficiary of playing against Atlanta who has allowed a whopping 12 passing touchdowns in just five games. The past four quarterbacks to face Atlanta have put up top-ten quarterback numbers for that week. Ben Roethlisberger was QB5 in Week 5, Andy Dalton was QB 9 in Week 4, Drew Brees was QB1 in Week 3 and Cam Newton was QB7 in Week 2. Winston is a fine play Sunday.
Sit
Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington Redskins
Adrian Peterson is playing through a few injuries and is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Panthers though it looks like he'll play. He’s a low-end flex play if that's the case. Carolina ranks in the top five in the league in rushing yards allowed and yards per game. Peterson has also been known to fall victim to unfavorable game scripts. Last week, he was injured but in Week 2 when the Colts jumped out to an early lead, Peterson only logged in 11 carries.
Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake put up a great stat line (7 catches-69 yards- TD) in Week 5, doing the majority of his work as the Dolphins' pass-catching back. ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe reports that the team will continue use Drake in that role. If that’s the case, Chicago presents a difficult test for Drake. The Bears have allowed an average of 24.4 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs, which ranks among the league's lowest according to football outsiders.
Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts
Colts tight end Eric Ebron has been a boon for fantasy players of late, scoring three touchdowns in the past two games. This week he gets a much tougher matchup against the Jets who only allow an average of 38.5 yards per game to opposing tight ends and have allowed just one touchdown to the position all season.
Mitch Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears
When we last left Mitch Trubisky he was slinging the rock to the tune of 354 and six touchdowns against Tampa in Week 4. That won’t be the case against the Dolphins Sunday, who have been surprisingly stingy against opposing quarterbacks. In five games, the Dolphins have allowed six scores and forced 10 interceptions. Trubisky has thrown for multiple touchdowns in just one other game this year. Find other options Sunday.