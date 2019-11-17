Start
Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
Sutton has been a boon for fantasy owners this season. He’s a top-15 receiver this season and the good times should continue Sunday at Minnesota. The Vikings have given up 15 touchdowns to receivers this season. Sutton is getting targets, Minnesota cornerback Xavier Rhodes is no longer elite and the Broncos will have an easier time throwing the ball rather than running it.
Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
Two weeks Singletary rushed a season-high 20 times for 95 yards and a score. It was a favorable game script for Singletary as Buffalo led Washington the entire way. The rookie came crashing back down to earth last week with just eight carries for 42 yards adding three receptions for eight yards. This week, game script should be in Buffalo’s favor again as the Bills face their division rival Dolphins. Fire up Singletary a solid flex play.
Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders
With Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers on bye and Matthew Stafford hurt, fantasy owners in need of a streamer should look at Carr who has a beauty of a matchup at home against the Bengals who are surrendering the third-most fantasy points to enemy quarterbacks according to Pro Football Reference.
Sit
Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara’s return obliterated Murray’s production last week against Atlanta with the former receiving 54 offensive snaps to the latter’s 17. Granted the Saints were down the entire time and had to throw the ball more in the second half which favor’s Kamara’s skill set. Even so, Murray is a shaky play this week as the Saints travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers and their league-best rush defense. Tampa is allowing an average of just 77.8 rushing yards per game. Even if Murray sees more opportunities, it’ll be tough sledding for the veteran back.
Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
Golladay found the end zone last week against the Bears even though the Lions were without Stafford. It won’t be so easy when the Lions host the Cowboys Sunday. Stafford is out once again and Golladay and the rest of the Lions’ offense will be stuck with Jeff Driskel at quarterback. The Cowboys are no slouches against receivers however, they’ve allowed just four touchdowns to the position on the year.
David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
If there was any question about whether Johnson is startable at the moment, the answer is no. He was putrid last week and has been battling injuries the past month. He’s now in a full-blown timeshare with Kenyan Drake and after rushing for two yards on five carries last week, he’s likely behind Drake at this point. Not to mention the rough matchup against the 49ers who have only allowed three touchdowns to enemy backs all season.