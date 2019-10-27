Start
Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers
Fantasy football owners should know to play Aaron Jones Sunday but Williams isn’t a bad play either against a Chiefs defense that has allowed the seventh most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Despite Jones' emergence as a top running back in the league, Williams has remained a mainstay in Green Bay’s offense. According to Football Outsiders, he’s taken 53 percent and 40 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in his two games since returning from injury.
Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams
The Bengals have been a blessing to opposing quarterbacks, particularly the last three they’ve faced. Last week,Gardner Minshew was the QB 9, Lamar Jackson was the QB 2 in Week 6, and Kyler Murray was the QB 5 the week prior. Even the Steelers Mason Rudolph put up a top 15 fantasy day and the best of his season. Goff is a middle-of-the-road guy but if anything, he’s shown he can exploit a favorable matchup as evidenced by his three-touchdown (two passing, one rushing) day against Atlanta last week.
Tyrell Williams, WR, Oakland Raiders
Williams is a money play Sunday as he’s expected to return from a foot injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 4. He and the Raiders draw the Houston Texans who are giving up tons of fantasy points to opposing receivers. They are the second-most favorable matchup for wideouts according to Pro Football Reference. Get Williams in lineups come Sunday.
Sit
Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Edmonds had a huge game last week against the Giants. He had 126 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. It happened much to the chagrin of David Johnson owners who didn’t know the back was being used as an emergency back. Though there’s a bit more clarity to the situation this week, Edmonds is looking at a bad matchup. The Saints have put the clamps down on enemy running backs in recent weeks. Chris Carson 15 carries for 52 yards, Ezekiel Elliot 18 carries for 35 yards and a much-needed 1-yard score, the Bears put up 17 total rush yards against New Orleans with no scores last Sunday. Fantasy owners likely have to play Edmonds but it comes with a big risk.
D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
It’s been tough sledding for Moore who has only scored once this season. He’s had a decent floor however, topping over 70 receiving yards in four of his six contests. He has a tough matchup Sunday in San Francisco who is giving up the third fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers. The Niners have allowed receivers to catch just four touchdowns all year and have allowed no passing touchdowns in their last three games.
Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
It’s been an up and down year for Howard who started off slow, scored a touchdown in Week 3, had a huge game in Green Bay Week 4, scored in Week 5 and has been a dud since. Expect the dark days to continue Sunday against a stingy Bills squad that gives up the 8th fewest points to fantasy running backs. Between the timeshare with Miles Sanders and the matchup, it’s wise to avoid Howard this week.