Start
Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots
Michel was a dud last week but he should bounce back in a plus matchup against the Dolphins who are shaping up as the top team fantasy owners should start their offensive players against this season. Michel got 20 and 25 carries in each of the Pats games last year. Here’s hoping his stat sheet ends up like the 25-112-1 line he put up against the Fins in New England last season (though Sunday’s game is in Miami). If nothing else, the second-year back should see a favorable game script with New England favored by 19 pts.
Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams
It’s rebound season here at The Gazette and the next player to bounce back from a bad Week 1 will be Rams quarterback Jared Goff who threw for just 186 yards one score and one pick at Carolina last week. While the Saints will bring their A-game as they look for revenge for Los Angeles’ NFC Championship win last year which came courtesy of a blown no call by the officiating crew, Goff should have an easier time against a defense that allowed Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson an air yard completion average of 8.8 yards. That was the third highest according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats. Goff should have time to get the ball downfield to his talented receivers in this matchup.
James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Washington played just over half of the Steelers’ offensive snaps against the Patriots last week, but he’s a sleeper for this week. Pittsburgh hosts Seattle Sunday and last week John Ross torched the Seahawks’ secondary for 158 receiving yards and two scores on seven receptions. Ross took 33-yard and 55-yard passes to the house beating Seattle’s defense deep. Washington also runs deep routes and can produce big time if he wins his matchups and Pittsburgh capitalizes.
Sit
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos
Yes, unfortunately for the Bronco faithful, the wise move for fantasy owners this week is to sit Sanders this Sunday against Chicago. The Bears had the league’s best pass defense a season ago and held the Packers' receivers in check in the season opener. Between Chicago’s nasty defensive line harassing quarterback Joe Flacco all day and a tough matchup in the secondary, it’s gonna be a mundane outing for Sanders.
Antonio Brown, WR, New England Patriots
Realistically, Antonio Brown owners are likely starting the wide receiver given that Miami is an easy matchup. Also, no one knows whether Brown will be eligible to play a week from now since the league is meeting with the woman who alleges the star wideout sexually assaulted her next week. That said, the Patriots are the ultimate process team. New England has a way of doing things, and that doesn't include thrusting players immediately into action based on talent alone. In fact, last season, when the Patriots traded for Josh Gordon, he debuted in Week 4 against Miami. Tom Brady threw three touchdowns and Gordon had just two catches for 32 yards. Brown could very well play the same role Sunday.
Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons
The Eagles were one of the league’s stingiest defenses in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends a season ago. Yes, the ageless Vernon Davis put up a solid fantasy day against Philly last week, but he did so mostly on a herculean play in which he hurdled over one defender then beat two others on a 48-yard sprint to the endzone. That was an anomaly. Davis had three other catches in Week 1. They went for a combined 11 yards. Sit Hooper Sunday night.