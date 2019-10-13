Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington
Peterson was a player to pick up and play this week and he makes the start list for Washington’s game against Miami Sunday. There are a couple of reasons for fantasy owners to insert the veteran running back into their lineups. For one the matchup is awesome. The Dolphins allow the second-most points to opposing running backs. They’ve surrendered a total of eight touchdowns to backs either on the ground of through the air, according to pro football reference. Also, Washington’ interim head coach, Bill Callahan, has emphasized wanting to run the football more. Miami is the perfect team to run against. Start Peterson Sunday.
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
Murray has been getting the passing yards but the passing touchdowns have been more elusive. A home game against Atlanta should be the perfect salve. The Falcons have allowed 12 passing touchdowns through five games and they allow the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Another guy from this week’s waiver list to get into lineups, Gallup is averaging 113 receiving yards per game. That’s the highest mark in the league. He has a good chance to retain that spot going up against the Jets who rank in the bottom five in terms of the rate at which they allow passing plays over 15 yards, per sharp football stats.
Sit
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Mixon has been one of the year’s disappointments so far and, unfortunately for his owners, the dark days will continue Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. In the four games Mixon has played against Baltimore in his career, he has scored only once and averages just shy of 51 rush yards and 14 receiving yards per game. With Mixon’s offensive line doing him no favors this year, he’s an easy fade come Sunday.
Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos
While Freeman has taken the lead in snaps in the Denver backfield, he hasn’t found the end zone this season. That’s because Phillip Lindsay has been seeing the red-zone carries. That limits Freeman’s upside even if he ends up with the bulk of the work between the 20s. Add to the mix a stifling Tennessee Titans’ rush defense that has allowed just two running back scores all year and it becomes clear that Freeman is an ill-advised play Sunday.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Jeffery has been more miss than hit this season and expect another dud Sunday against the Vikings and cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Top receivers have fared poorly against the Vikings. Here are a few stat lines: Julio Jones 6-31-1, Allen Robinson 7-77-,0, Tyrell Williams 3-29-1. Jeffery will be the next receiver to bust in Minnesota.