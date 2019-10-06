Start
Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
It’s been a tumultuous week in Minnesota to say the least. Following a disastrous start from Kirk Cousins who ranks near the bottom of the league in terms of passing yards this season, the Vikings’ top receivers Thielen and Stefon Diggs have made their discontent clear. The former made a few pointed comments to the media following Minnesota’s loss to Chicago last week while the latter skipped practice and team meetings and has been the center of trade rumors in the NFL this week. With a plus matchup against the Giants, Sunday should mark a get right game for the Vikings pass offense. Given that he’s been Cousins’ preferred target and isn’t in danger of facing any disciplinary action, Thielen should get some “squeaky wheel” treatment Sunday which should result in a productive outing for fantasy.
Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
After exploding for 169 yards and two scores on 12 receptions in Weeks 1 and 2, Ridley has cooled off significantly in Weeks 3 and 4, totaling 39 yards and no scores on four receptions. He’s in a brighter spot against a Houston secondary that ranks in the top five for receptions allowed to opposing wide receivers.
Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis Colts
A valuable waiver add from this week, Brissett should prove a valuable start as well given his Sunday night tilt in Kansas City. The Chiefs seem to be operating under the motto: “The best defense is having the best quarterback in the NFL” as they seem more than content to outscore their opponents, regardless of how many points they need. That’s been a boon for quarterbacks who have played against them. Gardner Minshew was the QB 15 after he played them in his first NFL snaps in Week 1, Lamar Jackson was QB 10 in Week 3, and last week Matthew Stafford was the QB4. Start Brissett with confidence in what’s sure to be another great KC shootout.
Sit
Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington
McLaurin has been perhaps the best rookie receiver in football in the three games he’s played this season. He’s scored in each of those games and finished with 125, 62 and 70 receding yards in Weeks 1-3. He suffered a hamstring injury last week which kept him on the sidelines as Washington took on the New York Giants last Sunday. He’s a game-time decision this Sunday against the Pats and if he suits up, he’s in for a long day against a New England secondary that has yet to allow a passing touchdown through four games.
Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jones was another waiver add this week but plugging him into starting lineups this week against the Saints isn’t a great move. New Orleans is starting to catch fire in terms of its run defense. The Saints held Seattle’s Chris Carson to just 52 yards on 15 carries in Week 3. Ezekiel Elliott was even worse with just 35 yards on 18 carries last Sunday. Elliott saved his fantasy day with a 1-yard score but wasn’t a factor for the most part.
Tyrell Williams, WR, Oakland Raiders
While the receiving yards aren’t always there, the touchdowns have been for Williams through four games this season. He's scored in every one of Oakland's games this season, but smart money says Williams misses his weekly visit to the end zone when the Raiders travel to London to meet the Chicago Bears. Not only will quarterback Derek Carr under siege all day Sunday against his old teammate Khalil Mack and that terrifying Bears’ defensive front but Chicago has surrendered just three passing touchdowns to opposing wideouts this year.