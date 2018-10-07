Start
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
Fantasy owners should find a way to get Packers running back Aaron Jones into their lineups wherever possible. It’s a potential blow-up game for Jones who faces the awful lions pass defense that has allowed a 100-yard rusher in three of their four outings. Isaiah Crowell had 102 yards and two scores, Matt Breida had 138 yards and a touchdown and last week Ezekiel Elliott went bananas against Detroit to the tune 152 rushing yards and 88 receiving yards and a score. Start Jones Sunday.
Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons
The matchup between the Falcons and Steelers looks mouth-watering from a fantasy perspective. In what should be a shootout with week’s highest over under at 58, Hooper has a favorable matchup with the Steelers having given up 339 yards and three touchdowns to tight ends through four games. It should be points galore at Heinz Field and Hooper can absolutely get into the endzone with the way the Falcons’ offense is humming. He is a sneaky streamer for those in need at the position.
Blake Bortles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles makes for a great play Sunday. The Chiefs have allowed big numbers to quarterbacks they’ve faced save for Case Keenum and a bad Denver offense. Philip Rivers was the third highest-scoring quarterback in Week 1. His opponent: Kansas City. Ben Roethlisberger was the top quarterback in Week 2 when the Steelers hosted the Chiefs. With Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette out, expect to see the offense lean on Bortles’ arm. With receivers Keelan Cole, Donte Moncrief and Dede Westbrook, Borles will have plenty of opportunities to move the ball against a porous Kansas City defense.
Sit
Demaryius Thomas, WR. Denver Broncos
It’s become painfully clear that the Denver Broncos are still searching for their quarterback of the future. Here’s a mind-boggling stat, Keenum has thrown no touchdowns and three interceptions in his last three GAMES. Yikes! Receiver Demaryius Thomas has caught the worst of it between him and Emmanuel Sanders. Thomas has 105 total receiving yards in his past three games to Sanders’ 179. The former continues to battle drops and was outplayed by rookie wideout Courtland Sutton during last Monday’s primetime matchup against Kansas City. My dislike of Thomas this week is not about the team’s matchup against the Jets. Thomas caught four passes for just 24 yards against the Chiefs who have been a boon for opposing receivers. Between Sutton’s rise and Thomas’ continued poor play (he seemingly slowing up on a route that could have potentially resulted in a game-winning touchdown Monday), I’m predicting the Broncos will slowly look to the rookie for more work. I think we’re witnessing the beginning of the end of Thomas’ tenure as a Bronco and in an offense that holds little to no value in the passing game, Thomas looks like the odd man out.
Carlos Hyde, RB, Cleveland Browns
It’s a mixup between the matchup and the situation that gives me pause on playing Browns running back Carlos Hyde this week. Hyde is the clear top back in Cleveland but rookie Nick Chubb earned more carries by rushing three times for 105 yards and two scores Week 4 against the Raiders, according to Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson. Also, Hyde’s got a tough test Sunday against Baltimore. The Ravens are week allowing 82.5 rushing yards a game to opponents. Ravens and have surrendered just two rushing touchdowns on the year.
Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints
Saints running back Mark Ingram has returned to New Orleans following his four-game suspension, but I wouldn’t recommend rolling him out Monday the Saints’ Monday-night contest against Washington. Washington allows 90.7 rushing yards per contest. Also, Ingram’s teammate Alvin Kamara has filled in admirably in his absence. It’ll take some time for Ingram to get back up to game speed so I wouldn’t be surprised if the Saints try and ease him back into the lineup. Thus limiting stats and production for Ingram.