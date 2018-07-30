Just completed a rookie draft for a dynasty league over the weekend. Here is a look at the picks. Hopefully you can use this as a mock and it will help you get to know the rookies to watch in fantasy football.
The owners in this league are very sharp. This list usually unearth's a few sleepers throughout the season.
The draft also includes individual defensive players.
Round 1
1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants
2. Derrius Guice, RB, Redskins
3. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks
4. Sony Michel, RB, Patriots
5. Ronald Jones, RB, Buccaneers
6. Roquan Smith, LB, Bears
7. Royce Freeman, RB, Broncos – My Pick: I was pleased to get the Oregon RB. I truly believe he will be given a chance to start for Denver this year.
8. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Bills
9. Rashaan Evans, LB, Titans
10. Darius Leonard, LB, Colts
11. D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers
12. Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons
Round 2
1. Nick Chubb, RB, Browns
2. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Cowboys
3. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Lions
4. Anthony Miller, WR, Bears
5. Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys
6. Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
7. Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals, right – My pick: At one point I was thinking Sutton would fall to me and I would unintentionally go with two Broncos in the first two rounds, but I am happy to land the explosive Kirk. I had him ranked as the No. 4 WR in this draft.
8. Marcus Davenport, DE, Saints
9. Dante Pettis, WR, 49ers
10. Hayden Hurst, TE, Ravens
11. Mike Gesicki, TE, Dolphins, right - My pick: I acquired this pick, and a second pick in the fifth round, from trades last season. I didn’t see a better value than the combine darling Gesicki.
12. Derwin James, S, Chargers
Round 3
1. Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns
2. Bradley Chubb, LB, Broncos
3. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
4. Josh Rosen, QB, Cardinals
5. James Washington, WR, Steelers
6. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Dolphins
7. Kalen Ballage, RB, Dolphins, right – My pick: I pretty much knew if the Falcon High School product was there in the third I was going to take him. The QB run helped make this an easy decision.
8. Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts
9. Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles
10. John Kelly, RB, Rams
11. Sam Darnold, QB, Jets
12. Kemoko Turay, DE, Colts
Round 4
1. Terrell Edmunds, S, Steelers
2. Josh Allen, QB, Bills
3. Justin Reid, S, Texans
4. Fred Warner, LB, 49ers
5. Ronnie Harrison, S, Jaguars
6. Rasheem Green, DE, Seahawks
7. Tre’Quan Smith, WR, Saints, right – My pick: I couldn’t resist taking Smith at this spot because so few receivers were being selected in this draft.
8. Jordan Wilkins, RB, Colts
9. Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens
10. Malik Jefferson, LB, Bengals
11. Uchenna Nwosu, LB, Chargers
12. Keke Coutee, WR, Texans
Round 5
1. Oren Burks, LB, Packers
2. Bo Scarbrough, RB, Cowboys
3. Dein Cain, WR, Colts
4. Josey Jewell, LB, Broncos – My pick: I’m pretty surprised that this was the only defensive player I took. That certainly wasn’t my plan entering the draft, but for me it was smarter to take offensive players as others were loading up on linebackers.
5. Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals
6. Antonio Callaway, WR, Browns
7. DJ Chark, WR, Jaguars – My pick: My rankings must have been a lot different than the majority of players in this league. I had Chark as a Top 10 rookie receiver and couldn’t pass on him.
8. Shaquem Griffin, LB, Seahawks
9. Jessie Bates, S, Bengals
10. Lorenzo Carter, LB, Giants
11. Mason Rudolph, QB, Steelers
12. Kenny Young, LB, Ravens
Final thoughts: If you would have asked me before the draft if I’d select three receivers and only one defensive player I would have told you that something must have went terribly wrong for that scenario to develop. Well, now I’m hoping that something went terribly right.