Start
Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills
The Bills may have found their answer at receiver in Robert Foster. The rookie has posted double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four outings. He’s scored in two of his last four. He faces a beatable Patriots’ secondary in Week 16. New England has just been off this December and that could continue Sunday. If it does, expect Foster and quarterback Josh Allen to take full advantage.
Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Colts running back Marlon Mack rushed 27 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns last Sunday against the Cowboys. He’s in prime position for another big game this Sunday as the Colts host the Giants. New York just gave up 170 yards and two scores to Tennessee and Derrick Henry last week. The Giants rank in the bottom five for rushing yards allowed this season. Mack is a must come fantasy championship time.
Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Damien Williams has shown that he could be the Chiefs’ top back for the remainder of the season and into the playoffs. He had a great game last week against the Chargers, rushing ten times for 49 yards and two scores, adding another six catches for 74 yards. This week, Kansas City heads to Seattle to play Sunday night in primetime. The Seahawks aren't quite as easy going against the run as the Chargers but they can be beat by pass-catching backs, which is where I expect Williams to do the most damage. Seattle allows an average of 55.5 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs per Football Outsiders. That’s a nice floor to start with especially in points per reception formats. Williams is the man to have come Sunday.
Sit
Jaylen Samuels, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
After Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels rushed 19 times for 142 yards against the Patriots in Week 15, he’ll go up against the Saints Sunday. New Orleans is much tougher against the rush, allowing just six touchdowns on the ground to running backs all year. I’m not saying Samuels will be a complete bust given the potency of Pittsburgh’s passing attack but, I don’t expect near the level of production we saw last week.
Josh Adams, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
With James Conner and Aaron Jones out and Todd Gurley questionable for Week 16 fantasy owners may be looking to the Eagles backfield for answers. They’ll find few if any. Philadelphia’s committee backfield has been an enigma the past few weeks. Adams looked like he could run away with the job in Weeks 8-11 but Darren Sproles has played a big role in the backfield upon returning from injury. Then, last week, Wendell Smallwood comes out of nowhere and scores two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 30-23 win over the Rams. At this point it’s too much of a risk to put Adams in lineups in a normal situation, add that to the fact that Houston is stingy against the run surrendering just 3.6 yards per carry to the position and you have a recipe for disaster in the championship. This is a roulette wheel to avoid.
DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DeSean Jackson makes his return from a thumb injury as the Buccaneers head to Dallas to face the Cowboys who need a win to get into the playoffs. Dallas isn't going to make it easy and I’m predicting a bounce-back performance from the Cowboys' defense. Last week’s blunder against the Colts aside, Dallas ranks in the top ten in terms of pass defense. Football Outsiders ranks the Cowboys No. 1 for average yards allowed to #2 receivers at 28.3 yards per game. A boom-or-bust option regularly, Jackson is too risky a play for the fantasy title game.