MADISON, WIS. • The grandfather of a 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl who authorities say escaped a man who killed her parents and held her captive for three months said Sunday she’s in “exceptionally good spirits.”
Jayme Closs on Thursday fled the cabin near the small town of Gordon where she said she had been imprisoned. She approached a woman walking a dog and asked for her help.
Police officers arrested 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson minutes later based on Jayme’s description of his vehicle. Authorities are holding Patterson on suspicion of kidnapping and homicide.
Little has been revealed about Jayme’s ordeal since her abduction in mid-October, although more details could come Monday when Patterson is expected to be charged and make his first appearance in court.
Jayme’s grandfather, Robert Naiberg, said Sunday that, considering the circumstances, the teen is holding up.
“She’s doing exceptionally well for what she went through,” Naiberg told the AP. “She’s in exceptionally good spirits.”
On Sunday, area churchgoers said their prayers were answered by Jayme’s safe return.
“We are overjoyed and we couldn’t be happier. It’s a miracle and it’s wonderful,” Mary Haas told the Minneapolis Star Tribune while taking down Christmas decorations after Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Barron. “We prayed and prayed and prayed.”