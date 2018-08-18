The fall 2018 sports season is officially underway — don’t miss these events.
Runyon Invitational Softball — Sept. 7-8
The Runyon Invitational will feature Cheyenne Mountain, Mesa Ridge, Widefield, Pueblo County, La Junta and Pueblo County. The Cheyenne Mountain Indians finished last season with a 17-5 record. Widefield had an 11-8 record and Mesa Ridge went 13-8. Both Mesa Ridge and Cheyenne Mountain made it to regionals.
Junior Katelynn Ralston led the Indians with a .508 batting average and 40 RBIs. Mesa Ridge sophomore Isabella Quintana had 26 RBIs for the Grizzlies last season while junior Jocelyn Garcia had 25 RBIs for Widefield.
Air Academy at Discovery Canyon softball — Sept. 10, 3:30 p.m.
Last year the Air Academy Kadets handed the Discovery Canyon Thunder their only loss in the Pikes Peak League in a 3-1 victory at home. The Kadets and Thunder finished with the same conference record (6-1) and Air Academy had the tiebreaker.
This season the two will face off again with the Thunder returning many of their top batters from last year including sophomore Kayden Rodgers who had 38 RBIs and a .513 batting average as a freshman last season.
Air Academy at The Classical Academy boys’ soccer — Sept. 11, 7 p.m.
In 2014 Air Academy bested The Classical Academy in the state final. A year later TCA made it back to the final in 2015 but again fell short. The Titans finally broke through in a 7-1 win over Battle Mountain in 2016 to claim the championship.
Last season, TCA was looking for a fourth consecutive state final appearance but lost 2-0 to the Kadets in the semifinals. Air Academy went on to beat Centaurus to capture the 4A title.
Trojan Cross Country Invitational — Sept. 12
The Trojan Invitational will be a regional showcase midway through the season. Hosted by Fountain-Fort Carson, it will feature golfers from Coronado, Pine Creek, Doherty, The Classical Academy, Palmer, Rampart, Air Academy and Liberty.
Colorado Springs Christian School at Manitou Springs boys’ soccer — Sept. 25, 6 p.m.
CSCS has secured a pair of undefeated league records and two state semifinal berths. The Mustangs were 5-1 last year and earned a trip to the playoffs. Manitou Springs was led by Jezreal Sommers, who had 17 goals.
Kent Denver at Cheyenne Mountain boys’ tennis — Sept. 27, 4 p.m.
Cheyenne Mountain will host Kent Denver, the reigning three-time Class 4A team champion . The Indians placed second in 4A Region 6 last season with a 3-1 league record and an 8-0 overall record and placed third in team scores at last season’s state meet, bested by Kent Denver by 54 points.
Palmer Ridge at Kent Denver field hockey — Oct. 2, 4:15 p.m.
The reigning state champion Palmer Ridge Bears avenged their only loss of the season by defeating Kent Denver in a shootout at the state final last year. The Bears retain last season’s leading scorer Jordyn Isner as well as junior Hannah Tellez.
Lewis-Palmer at Valor Christian volleyball — Oct. 23, 6 p.m.
The defending 4A volleyball state champs end their regular season with a rematch of last year’s state final as the Rangers head to Valor Christian. Last year Lewis-Palmer battled Valor in a marathon set to clinch the state championship, winning the third set 35-33.
HUGH JOHNSON, THE GAZETTE
