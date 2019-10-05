After a bit of a delay, peak fall colors have arrived in Colorado.
The Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Prediction Map shows that foliage in the northwestern and southwestern parts of Colorado is at or near peak viewing this weekend.
Gazette reporter Seth Boster wrote last weekend that famous autumn displays had finally returned to Crested Butte.
You can check out his video here of his drive west of Crested Butte on Kebler Pass, a 30-mile stretch of road considered a "bucket-list destination for Colorado leaf-peepers in the fall."
If you'd rather hike instead of drive this area, a good option is the Dyke Trail, which offers roaming elk and stunning scenery.
The Dyke Trail off Kebler Pass
There are a ton of options for leaf peeping in Colorado, including several in and around Colorado Springs. If you're still trying to decide where to go, this map is a good place to start.
Here are a few more of the best hikes, drives, and camping destinations the Gazette has highlighted over the past few weeks.
Rainbow Gulch is a popular trail and offers a quick trip into the mountains with some stellar fall colors.
As summer fades into autumn, millions of aspen will turn from green to gold. If you’re brave enough to face the chill of the mountain air, get…
Toss your hiking boots aside, hop in the car, and get ready for a colorful adventure across some of the most magnificent landscapes in Colorad…
The best way to experience Colorado's fall colors is on a hike. Here are eight recommendations to get you started.
Gazette photographers have, and will continue, to capture brilliant photos over the next couple weeks, you can check them out here.