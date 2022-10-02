This time every year, we look up. Up to the hills, where we spot pockets of gold in the greenery.
We're driving to our jobs, to the grocery store, to school — our day-to-day mundane. But our imaginations are up there.
What great, autumn portrait did Mother Nature paint there, in those places seemingly out of reach?
Fortunately for us, Gazette photographers went to find out.
When thinking of how to showcase the seasonal display, the team's editor, Christian Murdock, thought of some lesser-toured routes in those high forests where aspens thrive.
"The lesser-known drives give you a fresh look of the annual event,” Murdock said. “The unbeaten paths lead to the biggest surprises.”
Here's some of what they found on their roads of discovery. The journey will continue. Check out gazette.com in the coming days for more pictures from around Colorado.