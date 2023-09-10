As if Colorado’s southwest region could get any more beautiful, autumn swoops in. Gold is added to the palette, which also includes shades of purple and pink — the big sky blushing as the sun sets on another fulfilling day.

How else to describe days spent in the San Juan Mountains? There is discovery and beauty beyond fall color:

Alpine Loop: Colorado’s signature majesty is on full display during this high-altitude tour spanning 63 miles through ghost towns and aspen groves. Lake City, Silverton and Ouray are the gateways; you might check with an outfitter for a Jeep or ATV. It’s slow going on the rocky track, but you’ll want to get there fast, before the snow.

Owl Creek Pass: Outside Ridgway, this 1880s cattle trail is much more forgiving than the Alpine Loop (though, a passenger car isn’t recommended). It’s another spectacular drive for fall colors, with the bonus of backdrops from John Wayne’s “True Grit.” What’s more: fisheries such as Beaver Lake and Silver Jack Reservoir.

Million Dollar Highway: One more scenic drive for your leaf-peeping consideration, this one all paved. U.S. 550 runs between Ouray and Silverton, spotted with old shafts and remains of mines that made men millionaires. Don’t let your eyes drift for long: There are some hair-raising moments along unguarded cliff drops.

Perimeter Trail: This is a great way for the family to take in the sights that give Ouray its reputation as the Switzerland of America. Totaling about 6 miles, the loop skirts the box canyon and passes several waterfalls, rock formations and sweeping vistas. If short on time, there’s plenty of spots to drop back into town.

Ice Lake Trail: Starting near Silverton, this is a more challenging option if seeking an escape on foot. Don’t expect an escape from crowds; the trail has gotten very popular in recent years. Covering about 8 miles out and back and cresting above 12,000 feet, the trail is named for a deep-blue lake surrounded by jagged peaks.

Lake San Cristobal: The cabin resort town of Lake City was built around this natural body of water, the second largest in Colorado. With that title comes everything you’d expect: boating, fishing and refreshing walks along the shore. Thankfully, Lake City is the center of what’s considered the Lower 48’s “most remote” county.

Bridal Veil Falls: At 365 feet, this masterpiece outside Telluride is Colorado’s tallest waterfall. It’s long been reached via rutted road, where hikers have converged with drivers. Recent years have seen a footpath added — a more tranquil way to admire nature before the cascade’s refreshing base.

Mesa Verde National Park: Tours to the famed cliff dwellings of ancient people typically end in late October. But that doesn’t mean you can’t appreciate the history and scenery on your own. On the typically hot outskirts of Cortez, the park calls fall “a quieter, cooler, more intimate time” along the roads and trails.

Canyons of the Ancients National Monument: The Ancestral Puebloan people left their marks across cliffs and hills well beyond Mesa Verde. Their dwellings and gathering places can be found far across the land from Canyons of the Ancients Visitor Center and Museum. Start there to get an idea.

Pagosa hot springs: Pagosa Springs claims the “Mother Spring,” said to be the world’s deepest geothermal well. She is a very giving mother, situated by a bunch of pools and tubs maintained by resorts all within walking distance. Locals know the “hippie dips,” formed by rocks along the banks of the river through downtown.