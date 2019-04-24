Friends and family of Dieter Kowalski describe him as funny, motivated, happy and kind.
Kowalski, who lived in Denver, was killed on Easter Sunday when a bomb exploded in the hotel he was staying in during a business trip to Sri Lanka.
Shortly after family members confirmed Kowalski's death, friends took to Facebook to remember him. A profile going by the name Meredith Hotz shared a GoGetFunding campaign in at least three comments on Kowalski's page. It was created by a fake Facebook account.
