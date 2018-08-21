CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE (AP) — A police officer in south suburban Denver was shot after responding to a 911 hang-up call, and the search was on for four suspects Tuesday.
The officer responded just before 11 p.m. Monday, entered the house and exchanged gunfire with two suspects in a home-invasion robbery.
Seven-year veteran Officer Cory Sack was wounded in his leg and ankle, and officers were searching for at least four people who fled, said Police Chief Michelle Tovrea.
Police recovered a stolen vehicle nearby that is being treated as part of the investigation.