FAIRS AND RODEOS
- Eads - Kiowa County Fair and Rodeo: Sept. 7 and 8, Eads.
- Denver - Body, Mind, Spirit Celebration Fair: Sept. 7-9, Denver Mart, Denver.
- Loveland - Holistic Fair: Explore alternative choices for taking care of your body, mind, spirit and the environment. Sept. 15 and 16, Larimer County Fairgrounds, Loveland.
There is certainly no shortage of festivals to keep you occupied over the next several month…
- Denver - 16th Street Fair: Celebration of fine art and handcrafted goods. Sept. 28 and 29, 16th Street Mall, Denver.