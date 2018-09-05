FAIRS AND RODEOS

- Eads - Kiowa County Fair and Rodeo: Sept. 7 and 8, Eads.

- Denver - Body, Mind, Spirit Celebration Fair: Sept. 7-9, Denver Mart, Denver.

- Loveland - Holistic Fair: Explore alternative choices for taking care of your body, mind, spirit and the environment. Sept. 15 and 16, Larimer County Fairgrounds, Loveland.

+4 Colorado summer festivals - Music, beer, food and more There is certainly no shortage of festivals to keep you occupied over the next several month…

- Denver - 16th Street Fair: Celebration of fine art and handcrafted goods. Sept. 28 and 29, 16th Street Mall, Denver.