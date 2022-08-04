Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said Thursday it would make its first-ever bond offering, at a time when the social media company is making massive investments to fund its virtual reality projects.
While Meta did not disclose the size of the offering, IFR News reported the bond sale could fetch between $8.5 billion and $10 billion, citing a source familiar with the matter.
The company said it would use the proceeds for capital expenditures, share repurchases, acquisitions or investments.
Among big technology companies, Meta is the only one that does not have any debt on its books. Tapping the market now would give it more financial room as it tries to fund some expensive overhauls, including a bet on augmented and virtual reality technology, investors who heard its presentation for the bond offering on Tuesday said.
Reuters