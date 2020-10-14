NEW YORK • Social media executives are about to discover the Streisand effect.
Facebook has restricted its users’ ability to share a potentially damning news report about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Twitter has taken similar actions to limit the story’s distribution.
“Given the lack of authoritative reporting on the origins of the materials included in the article, we’re taking action to limit the spread of this information,” a Twitter spokesperson told the Washington Examiner.
The New York Post published an article Wednesday purporting to show that Hunter Biden introduced his father, then the vice president, “to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.”
Roughly six hours after the report went live, Facebook’s policy communications director, Andy Stone, confirmed the story is being suppressed on the popular social media platform pending a fact-check.
“I want be clear that this story is eligible to be fact checked by Facebook’s third-party fact checking partners. In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform,” said Stone.
He added, linking to a Facebook FAQ from 2019, “ We temporarily reduce distribution pending fact-checker review.”
Not long after Stone’s announcement, Twitter took similar action, making it impossible to share the New York Post article on its platform.
Attempts to share the New York Post article on Twitter produce an error message that read, “We can’t complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful. Visit our Help Center to learn more.”
Even New York Post staffers are unable to share the story on Twitter. “This is a Big Tech information coup,” said opinion editor Sohrab Ahmari.
“This is digital civil war. I, an editor at the New York Post, one of the nation’s largest papers by circulation, can’t post one of our own stories that details corruption by a major-party presidential candidate, Biden.”