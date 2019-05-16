051719-sw-track
Mason Anthony, senior at Elizabeth High School, stands at the top of the podium after placing first in the long jump during the 2019 Colorado State Track and Field Tournament at the Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood, Colorado. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)

 Katie Klann The Gazette
LAKEWOOD - Elizabeth senior Mason Anthony got to know the ins and outs of the Jefferson County Stadium podium over three trips and a handful of strong finishes at the state track and field meet, but the top step remained a mystery until Thursday.

Anthony climbed to the top of the pyramid after the first event, long jump, of his final state meet. His winning leap of 22 feet, 9 inches bested Jefferson Academy’s Zace Buckhold by 3.25 inches and erased the pain of close calls from the previous three years.

“It’s great,” Anthony said. “I’ve been waiting four years to finally get on the first-place podium instead of the second-place podium (spot).”

