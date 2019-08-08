LOS ANGELES • Seven days, three mass shootings, 34 dead.
The FBI has labeled two of those attacks , at a Texas Walmart and California food festival, as domestic terrorism — acts meant to intimidate or coerce a civilian population and affect government policy. But the bureau hasn’t gone that far with a shooting at an Ohio entertainment district.
Even if there’s a domestic terrorism investigation, no such law exists in the federal criminal code. That means the Justice Department must rely on other laws such as hate crimes and weapons offenses in cases of politically motivated shootings.
The legal gap has prompted many survivors, victims’ families, law enforcement officials and legal experts to call on lawmakers to create a domestic terrorism law that could aid investigators and punish perpetrators.
“Calling something for what it is is an important first step in combating this problem,” said Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.
However, supporters of a domestic terrorism law say some lawmakers may be reluctant to push legislation that could target white supremacists.
“When you dismiss it as a mass shooting or a hate crime or some crazed gunman, you’re minimizing what impact it has,” said Daryl Johnson, a former senior domestic terrorism analyst at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. “It’s a double standard. We should be calling all ideologically motivated violence terrorism, whether it comes from the white variety or the Muslim variety.”
The gunmen in Ohio and Texas appear to be white, while the Gilroy shooter identified himself as Iranian and Italian on social media.
In El Paso, authorities suspect a 21-year-old gunman posted anti-Hispanic writings online before killing 22 people Saturday at a Walmart store.
In Gilroy, authorities say, the 19-year-old attacker who killed three people, including two children, had compiled a “target list” that included religious groups, federal buildings and both major political parties.
In Dayton, Ohio, however, the FBI has not yet said if it considers an attack that killed nine people to be domestic terrorism.
The bureau says the 24-year-old gunman expressed a desire to commit a mass shooting and showed an interest in violent ideology. In addition, posts from what appears to be his Twitter account endorsed communism, bemoaned President Donald Trump’s election and supported Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is running for president.
Todd Lindgren, an FBI spokesman in the Cincinnati office, said the bureau is investigating the shooter’s motive and ideologies— including combing through his social media — but he declined to address a potential domestic terrorism aspect of the case. Domestic terrorism has historically been applied to violent anti-government extremists.