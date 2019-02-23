Five weeks after leaving Congress and being sworn in as Colorado’s 43rd governor, Jared Polis sat down with Colorado Politics in his office at the Capitol for one of his first extensive interviews since assuming his new post.
The Democrat already has begun remaking the office to suit his taste, hanging artwork from his personal collection alongside the massive iconic John Fielder landscape photo that looms over his desk.
In a wide-ranging conversation Feb. 14, Polis opened up about the speed of government under the dome, the prognosis for several of his signature initiatives and what keeps him up at night.
“If we’re going to make progress” on funding full-day kindergarten statewide and moving Colorado’s power grid toward all-renewable energy, the former tech entrepreneur said, “there’s a huge opportunity at the state level, and we’re already doing it.”
This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.