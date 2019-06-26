LOS ANGELES • The former longtime gynecologist at the University of Southern California was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting 16 women at the student health center, the first criminal counts in a case that already has seen USC offer to pay $215 million to settle potentially thousands of claims.
Dr. George Tyndall, 72, worked at USC for nearly three decades and news of his arrest on 29 felony charges that could send him to prison for 53 years was welcomed by women who accuse him of misconduct and lawyers representing them.
Daniella Mohazab, who alleges Tyndall assaulted her in 2016, called the arrest “a huge step in moving forward.”
“I broke down at work today in tears of happiness that Tyndall is behind bars,” Mohazab said during a news conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred. “I cannot explain how scared I felt walking around with the thought that I could run into Tyndall at any moment, in a grocery store, coffee shop or park.”
Allred said she is representing two of the 16 women in the criminal case but would not say if Mohazab is one of them.
John Manly, an attorney who represents about 200 of the patients who have sued USC, said his clients were gratified to hear Tyndall has been arrested but are frustrated it took more than a year for charges to be filed.
Tyndall has denied any wrongdoing and his lawyers say his interactions with patients were medically appropriate.
Andrew Flier, one of Tyndall’s attorneys, said he and his client were upset that police did not give them a chance to surrender before making the arrest.
“We are very much looking forward to adjudicating this case in a courtroom because of this character assassination,” Flier said. “We’re going to be able to punch some serious holes in all these allegations.”
The allegations against Tyndall surfaced in May 2018, months after the conclusion of the closely watched sexual misconduct case against Larry Nasser, a former sports doctor for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. He was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls and now is serving decades-long sentences for sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.
Another college gynecologist, Dr. James Heaps, formerly of the University of California, Los Angeles, is facing charges of sexual misconduct involving two patents.
In Tyndall’s case, prosecutors say 16 patients ranging from 17 to 29 were abused during visits to the student health center for annual exams or other treatment. Police and prosecutors received reports on 134 alleged crimes and continue to investigate.
Tyndall is charged with 29 felonies, including 18 counts of sexual penetration and 11 counts of sexual battery by fraud. Victims were unaware of what was going on because he led them to believe it served a professional purpose, the criminal complaint states.
Prosecutors recommended bail of about $2 million; arraignment has not been scheduled.