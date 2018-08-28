DALLAS • A white ex-police officer was convicted of murder Tuesday for fatally shooting an unarmed, black 15-year-old boy by firing into a car packed with teenagers in suburban Dallas, marking a rare guilty verdict in a police shooting case.
Dallas County jurors were not swayed by Roy Oliver’s claim that he feared for his partner’s life when he fired into the vehicle as it drove away from a large house party in Balch Springs. The gunfire killed Jordan Edwards, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.
Gasps echoed around the courtroom as the verdict was read. Edwards’ relatives sobbed and hugged prosecutors, and waved their hands in the air and proclaimed “Thank you, Jesus!” after the jury left.
His father, Odell Edwards, briefly spoke outside the courtroom, saying he was thankful for the jury’s decision.
Oliver and his partner were responding to a report of underage drinking at a house party when the shooting occurred in April 2017. Balch Springs police initially said the vehicle backed up toward officers “in an aggressive manner,” but police later said that bodycam video showed the vehicle was moving forward as officers approached.