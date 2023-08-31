WASHINGTON (AP) — A former organizer of the Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in prison for spearheading an attack on the U.S. Capitol to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election.

The sentence for Joseph Biggs is the second longest among hundreds of Capitol riot cases so far, after the 18-year prison sentence for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

Federal prosecutors had recommended a 33-year prison sentence for Biggs, who helped lead dozens of Proud Boys members and associates in marching to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Biggs and other Proud Boys joined the mob that broke through police lines and forced lawmakers to flee, disrupting the joint session of Congress for certifying the electoral victory by Biden, a Democrat.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said the Jan. 6 attack trampled on an “important American custom,” certifying the Electoral College vote.

“That day broke our tradition of peacefully transferring power, which is among the most precious things that we had as Americans,” the judge said, emphasizing that he was using the past tense in light of how Jan. 6 affected the process.

Biggs acknowledged to the judge that he “messed up that day," but he blamed being “seduced by the crowd” of Trump supporters outside the Capitol and said he's not a violent person or "a terrorist."

“My curiosity got the better of me, and I’ll have to live with that for the rest of my life,” he said, claiming he didn't have “hate in my heart" and didn't want to hurt people.

Prosecutors, though, defended their decision to seek 33 years behind bars for Biggs. One of them said it was justified because Biggs and his fellow Proud Boys committed "among the most serious crimes that this court will consider,” pushing the U.S. government “to the edge of a constitutional crisis.”

“There is a reason why we will hold our collective breath as we approach future elections,” prosecutor Jason McCullough said. “We never gave it a second thought before January 6th.”

Kelly agreed to apply a “terrorism” enhancement that significantly increased the recommended prison sentence for Biggs, whose sentencing guidelines called for a term of imprisonment ranging from 27 years to 33 years and 9 months. The judge wasn't bound by those guidelines, however.

Kelly said it wasn't his job to label Biggs as a terrorist, but the judge stressed the need to send a message that what happened on Jan. 6 “should not ever happen again and cannot happen again.”

“There is a need for deterrence here,” Kelly said.

The judge also will separately sentence four other Proud Boys who were convicted by a jury in May after a four-month trial in Washington, D.C., that laid bare far-right extremists’ embrace of lies by Trump, a Republican, that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Enrique Tarrio, a Miami resident who was the Proud Boys’ national chairman and top leader, is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday. His sentencing was moved from Wednesday to next week because the judge was sick.