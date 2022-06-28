OMAHA, Neb. • Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation, a $25,000 fine and community service for lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign contribution, on the same day that voters in his district were deciding on his replacement in a special election.
Fortenberry, 61, sat quietly as a federal judge read the sentence in a Los Angeles courtroom. The former congressman resigned in March shortly after a California jury found him guilty in the corruption case. He has maintained his innocence and said he plans to appeal.
Fortenberry chose not to address the court. Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. said Fortenberry “turned a blind eye and a deaf ear” to indications that the source of his donations was illicit.
“Mr. Fortenberry chose the wrong path,” Blumenfeld said. “He decided to respond with dishonesty rather than honesty, and lying, especially in this context, is certainly a serious matter.”
But the judge said he was convinced that Fortenberry’s actions were not representative of how he normally behaves. He said Fortenberry was generally “a man of exceptional character,” a view shared even by prosecution witnesses. When Blumenfeld wished him luck, Fortenberry said, “Thank you.”
Fortenberry later said he planned to appeal, arguing that prosecutors never should have brought the case and accusing them of taking advantage of his trust.
“This has been very traumatic and we’ve got a way to go,” he said outside the courthouse after the sentencing. “But I am grateful that ... the judge recognized that the pattern of what I wanted to do with my life was simply to serve in public office and to try to help people.”
Fortenberry said he had been anxious about the hearing’s outcome. Gesturing to his surroundings in downtown Los Angeles, he said, “We’re in a very strange place. It’s not Nebraska.”
Prosecutors were seeking six months in prison for Fortenberry, while his attorneys had requested probation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins said prosecutors disagreed with the decision not to impose prison time, but noted the judge’s comments endorsing the jury’s decision.
In delivering the sentence, which includes 320 hours community service, Blumenfeld cited cases of more significant public corruption that led to prison sentences of about a year. He said he didn’t think incarceration would serve a purpose in this case.
After the sentencing, Fortenberry approached the judge and spoke with him privately at the bench. Fortenberry said outside court that he thanked Blumenfeld for reading all the letters of support people sent and for noting his ambition in holding office.