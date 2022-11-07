Closings

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Friday; check with individual banks or credit unions.

Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Friday.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Friday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches open regular hours Friday.

Post Office: No mail service and offices closed Friday.

Public schools: Most schools in session Friday. Check with individual school districts.

The Gazette: Office open regular hours Friday.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate open regular hours Friday.

Major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Friday.

EVENTS:

FRIDAY

Honor Guard Ceremony to Pay Tribute Our Local Veterans — Hosted by Florissant-Lake George Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11411 and its Auxiliary, 11 a.m., Florissant Cemetery, Florissant; 719-464-6656, columbinesncritters@live.com.

Veterans Day Celebration — With patriotic ceremony and BBQ for veterans, active duty, National Guard, reservists and their families, 5 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; post1980.org.