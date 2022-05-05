SUMMER AND FALL EVENTS

Through May 8: Music and Blossom Festival: Featuring national high school, middle school and junior high school band competitions, parade and more, Cañon City; ccblossomfestival.com.

May 5-11: SeriesFest: Dedicated to showcasing the best new pilots from established and emerging content creators, Denver; seriesfest.com.

May 6: Carbondale Family Block Party & Pride Parade: 4th Street Plaza, Carbondale; carbondale.com/events.

May 6-8: Fat Tire Festival: Mountain bike tradition with two venues of events, including demos of the latest mountain bikes, food, music and more, Fruita; fruitafattirefestival.com.

May 7: Kidsfest: Early Childhood Festival, Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park; tre.org/event/kidsfest.

May 7: The BigWonderful Annual Derby Party: Beer, food truck, live entertainment, Belleview Station, Denver; thebigwonderful.com.

May 7: Upslope Get Down: Music festival with beer, food trucks and more, Boulder; upslopebrewing.com/getdown/#.

May 7-8: Sombrero Ranches' Great American Horse Drive: Begins May 7 in Browns Park in Maybell and drive goes through the town of Maybell, ending May 8; visitmoffatcounty.com/events.

May 12-15: Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival: Promotes conservation and education to explore the area’s natural and agricultural heritage resources of the Pikes Peak Region, Colorado Springs area; pikespeakbirdingandnaturefestival.org.

May 13-15: Rendezvous Festival: Carnival, music and more, Rifle; riflerendezvous.wordpress.com.

May 14: Dandelion Day: Sopris Park, Carbondale; carbondale.com/events.

May 14-15: Spring Bazaar: Local makers, workshops, music and more, Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver; tinyurl.com/yua34bu6.

May 15: Taste of Durango: Kick-off summer with local craft breweries, cocktails and samples from the best restaurants in Durango., downtown Durango; tasteofdurango.com.

May 15: Grand Valley Highland Games: Festival highlighting the Scottish and Irish cultures, Grand Junction: visitgrandjunction.com/events-calendar.

May 17-22: Colorado MahlerFest: Celebration of the life and music, Boulder; mahlerfest.org.

May 20-22: Denver Silent Film Festival: Theme is "We Need to Laugh," Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; denversilentfilmfestival.eventive.org/welcome.

May 20-22: Rides & Vibes Mountain Bike Race & Music Festival: Music, beer garden and more, downtown Grand Junction; visitgrandjunction.com/events.

May 21: Leftapalooza: Local tribute band competition, Left Hand Brewing, Longmont; lefthandbrewing.com/event/leftapalooza-1.

May 21-22: Sloan's Lake Spring Bazaar: Local makers, workshops, music and more, 16th and Raleigh streets, Denver; tinyurl.com/54wzuyk7.

May 26-28: Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival: Sewing, quilting, needle-art and craft supply exhibits, Douglas County Fairgrounds, Castle Rock; quiltcraftsew.com/castle-rock.html.

May 26-30: Mountain Film Festival: Telluride; telluride.com/festivals-events/festivals.

May 26-30: Grand Old West Days: Moffat County Fairgrounds, Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/events.

May 27: Culture on the Green: Pack a picnic and enjoy outdoor entertainment, Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/4w76zkhw.

May 27-29: Comedy Festival: With headliners from HBO, CBS, NBC and more, Vail; vailcomedyfestival.com.

May 27-30: CKS Paddle-Fest: Clinics, competitions and concerts make this a special weekend along the Arkansas River, Buena Vista; ckspaddlefest.com.

May 27-30: Taste of Creede Festival: A festival of fine arts & dining, Creede; creede.com/taste-of-creede.

May 28: Slush - The Motorsport Festival: Drifting, drag racing and car show, PPIR, Fountain; ppir.com/events.

May 28: Craft Beer Festival: Blues, brews and BBQ, Beaver Creek Resort; tinyurl.com/5n8k75c5.

May 28-29: Denver Arts Festival: Fine arts and crafts, Denver; denverartsfestival.com.

May 28-20: Territory Days: This Memorial Day weekend tradition always draws large crowds, Old Colorado City; shopoldcoloradocity.com.

May 28-30: Creek Festival: Music, marketplace, food and more, Boulder; bouldercreekfest.com.

June 3-4: Summerfest on the Rio: Entertainers, crafters, artists, food, beer garden and activities for all ages, Cole Park, Alamosa; summerfestontherio.org.

June 3-4: Mike the Headless Chicken Festival: Dedicated to the amazing story of one chicken’s will to live, Fruita; miketheheadlesschicken.org.

June 3-5: International Gem and Jewelry Show: Rows and rows of quality vendors, Crowne Plaza-Denver Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/y4pmhx9k.

June 3-5: Animas River Days: River surfing, inflatable rodeos, stand-up paddle board race and more, Durango; animasriverdays.com.

June 3-5: Kids Adventure Games: Mountain biking, Slip N' Slide, cargo nets, zip lines and more, Fruita; kidsadventuregames.com.

June 3-5: Block Party: Street festival including live music, food and craft vendors, Eagle; blockpartyeagle.com.

June 3-5: Telluride Balloon Festival: Telluride; telluride.com/event/annual-telluride-balloon-festival.

June 3-5, 11-12: Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon, Skyline Park, Denver; coloradoevents.org/urbanmarket.

June 3-Aug. 27: Oil Painters of America's National Juried Exhibition of Traditional Oils: Steamboat Art Museum, Steamboat Springs; 970-870-1755.

June 4: Colorado Wine Festival: All wine made in the state of Colorado, Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/manitou-springs-colorado-wine-festival.

June 4: Sloan Lake's Beer Fest: 16th & Raleigh, Denver; tinyurl.com/ytwbx3py.

June 4: Yoga on the Rocks: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison; axs.com.

June 4: Beer Festival: Live music, local and national beers and more, Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/23dz54k4.

June 4: BBQ Day: Breakfast, football, parade, games, entertainment and more, Johnstown; johnstownbbqday.org.

June 4: Thorntonfest: Embraces the spirit of community involvement and offers interactive, cultural and fun activities, Thornton; tinyurl.com/y855tqc2.

June 4: Huck Finn Day: Free fishing, Fairplay; fairplayco.us/events.html.

June 4-5: Indian Market and Ceremonial Dance: Celebration of American Indian art, culture and dance, The Fort, Morrison; tesoroculturalcenter.org/indian-market.

June 4-5: Beckwith Ranch Spring Roundup: Horse training demonstrations, food, music and more, Beckwith Ranch, six miles north of Westcliffe; beckwithranch.com.

June 5: Subaru Elephant Rock Cycling Festival: Unofficial start to the Colorado cycling season, Castle Rock; elephantrockride.com.

June 5: Colorado Concours d’Elegance & Exotic Sports Car Show: With live music, feed and vendors, Arapahoe Community College, Littleton; coloradoconcours.org.

June 5-11: Denver Chamber Music Festival: Various locations, Denver; denverchambermusicfestival.org.

June 5-24: Summer Music Festival: Chamber and Orchestra Music, Colorado College, Colorado Springs; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival.

June 5-Aug. 7: Colorado Shakespeare Festival: The nation’s second-oldest Shakespeare festival, Boulder; cupresents.org/series/shakespeare-festival.

June 7-12: GoPro Mountain Games: Adventure sports, with cycling, running, kayaking, bouldering and more, Vail; mountaingames.com.

June 10-12: Folk n’ Bluegrass Festival: Music with views, Pagosa Springs; folkwest.com.

June 10-12: Parker Days: Entertainment, strongman competition, carnival rides, downtown Parker; parkerdaysfestival.com.

June 10-12: Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Music Festival: Palisade; palisademusic.com.

June 10-19: Lit Fest: Celebration of the literary arts, Denver; lighthousewriters.org.

June 11: Feast of Saint Arnold Family Friendly Beer Festival: Beer, music and more, Chapel of Our Saviour, Colorado Springs.; feastofsaintarnold.com.

June 11: Outdoor Family Craft & Gift Festival: Live music, food trucks, more than 50 vendors, Masonic Center, Colorado Springs; sonshineshows.com.

June 11: Classic Car Show: With classic cars, service vehicles and trucks, Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/23dz54k4.

June 11: Donkey Dash: Burro racing, Main Street, Creede; creede.com/donkey-dash.

June 11: Into the Wild Running Festival: Runs, entertainment and more to benefit more than 450 lions, tigers, bears, wolves, and other rescued animals, Keenesburg; runintothewild.org.

June 11-12: Taste of Fort Collins: Food, music, art and more, Fort Collins; tasteoffortcollins.com.

June 12: Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby: Colorado Springs; soapboxderby.org/pikes-peak.

June 12: Hattie's Birthday Luau and Cake Contest: Celebrate Carbondale pioneer Hattie Thompson Holland's 156th birthday, Thompson House Museum Park, Carbondale; carbondale.com/events.

June 15: Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast: Downtown Colorado Springs; cswesternstreetbreakfast.com.

June 16-19: Hanuman Festival: Yoga and music festival, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

June 16-19: FIBArk: First In Boating on the Arkansas is America’s oldest whitewater festival, Salida; fibark.com.

June 16-19: Sonic Bloom Festival: Colorado’s premier electronic music festival, Rye; sonicbloomfestival.com.

June 16-19: Telluride Bluegrass Festival: Telluride; bluegrass.com/telluride.

June 17-18: Craft Beer Classic: Beer paired with adventure, Vail; vailcraftbeerclassic.com.

June 17-18: Spanish Peaks Music Festival: With lineup of country music, La Veta; spanishpeakscountry.com.

June 17-19: Juneteenth Festival: Keynote speakers, car show, concerts and more, Colorado Springs; csjuneteenthfestival.com.

June 17-19: Gem and Mineral Show: Vendors from across the state selling Colorado dug minerals, downtown, Victor; victorcolorado.com/victor-events.

June 17-19: BBQ Festival: Grab a slab, pound some pork, and bury your face in some brisket while enjoying cold drinks and killer live music, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver; denverbbqfest.com.

June 17-19: Food and Wine Classic: The world’s most accomplished winemakers, celebrity chefs, and culinary experts come together in one breathtaking setting, Aspen; classic.foodandwine.com.

June 17-19: Arts Festival: An avalanche of arts, Silverton; silvertoncolorado.com.

June 17-19: Arts Festival: More than 80 artists, Vail; vailartsfestival.com.

June 17-19: Strawberry Days Festival: Carnival, live music and strawberries, Glenwood Springs; strawberrydays.com.

June 17-19: Botanica - A Festival of Plants: Workshops, presenters, farm to table dinner and more, Lafayette; botanicafestival.com.

June 18: Front Range Maker's Market: About 100 makers, artists, vendors and more, Lewis Palmer High School northwest parking lot, Monument; creativecrafters.org.

June 18: Arvada on Tap: A craft beer and BBQ fest, Arvada; arvadafestivals.com.

June 18: Summer Jam: Featuring Russ, YG, Vince Staples & Cordae with Jnr Choi, Kendra Jae, Trev Rich & TheyCallHimAP, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village; axs.com.

June 18: Burrofest: With burro racing, demonstrations, art and more., downtown Mancos; mancoscreativedistrict.com.

June 18-July 4: Green Box Arts Festival: More than 50 performances, concerts, classes and more, Green Mountain Falls; greenboxarts.org.

June 18-Aug. 7: Colorado Renaissance Festival: Flash back to the 16th Century and journey through a medieval city, Saturdays and Sundays, Larkspur; coloradorenaissance.com.

June 19: Fete de la Musique: With musicians from all genres, Ridgway; ridgwayfete.com.

June 22-25: Whittle the Wood Festival: Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/signature-events.php.

June 23-25: Country Jam Music Festival: Grand Junction; countryjam.com.

June 23-25: Beanstalk Music and Mountain Festival: Three days of music, yoga, Bond; beanstalkfestival.com.

June 23-26: Yoga Festival: Yoga, meditation, music and more, Telluride; tellurideyogafestival.com.

June 23-26: Wine Festival Festival: Telluride; telluridewinefestival.com.

June 23-26: Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience: Downtown Aspen; jazzaspensnowmass.org/event/2022-jas-june-experience.

June 23-July 4: Greeley Stampede: Music, stampede and more, Greeley; greeleystampede.org.

June 23-Aug. 4: Bravo! Vail Music Festival: Celebrating more than 30 years of music in the mountains, Vail; bravovail.org.

June 24: Music and Movies: Music by Dumm Friends League and showing of "Happy Gilmore," Infinity Park, Glendale; infinityparkatglendale.com.

June 24-26: Color Field: Music and art festival, Levitt Pavilion, Denver; colorfieldcolorado.com.

June 24-26: Blues from the Top Music Festival: Dedicated to the future of the young musicians, Winter Park; grandblues.org/bluesfromthetop.

June 24-26: Scandinavian Midsummer Festival: Music, dancing, Vikings and beer, Estes Park; estesmidsummer.com.

June 24-26: Colorado Lavender Festival: Vendors, crafts, tours and more, Palisade; palisadecoc.com.

June 25: Reds, Whites and Brews in the Boat: Unlimited wine and craft brew tastings, live music and vendors, Steamboat Springs; redswhitesandbrews.net.

June 25: RiverFest: Boat and rubber ducky races, live music, marketplace and more, Rollans Park, Ridgway; ridgwayriverfest.org.

June 25: Hops Drops Evergreen Music and Beer Festival: Beer, music, sun, fun n' food, Evergreen; hopsdropsevergreen.com.

June 25-26: Cherry Blossom Festival: Colorado’s Celebration of Japanese American Culture, Sakura Square, Denver; cherryblossomdenver.org.

June 25-26: Denver PrideFest: Celebration of community, heritage, family and culture, Denver; denverpride.org.

June 25-26: Bacon and Bourbon Festival: Thousands of pounds of bacon and bacon-inspired cuisine, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.

June 25-26: Taco Festival: Chihuahua racing, music, tacos and more, Denver; denvertacofestival.com.

June 25-26: Colorado Tiny House Festival: Tiny houses, yurts, school bus & van conversions, container homes and everything tiny, Brighton; coloradotinyhousefestival.com.

June 25-26: Frederick in Flight - Hot Air Balloon Festival: Centennial Park, Frederick; tinyurl.com/yb5dro9u.

June 25-July 1: Aspen Ideas Festival: Public gathering place for leaders from around the globe and across many disciplines to engage in deep and inquisitive discussion of the ideas and issues that shape our lives and challenge our times, Aspen; aspenideas.org/attend/festival.

June 26: Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb: Race up the mountain, Pikes Peak, Colorado Springs; ppihc.com.

June 26: Spirit Polar Plunge: Food, music and more, Grand Lake; mountainfamilycenter.org/events.

June 20-Aug. 7: Colorado Music Festival: Summer Concert Season of Orchestral and Chamber Music, Boulder; coloradomusicfestival.org.

June 30-Aug. 21: Aspen Music Festival and School: Wide variety of musical works, periods and performers, Aspen; aspenmusicfestival.com.

July 1-3: Denver Fan Expo: Playground for comics, sci-fi, horror and more, Colorado Convention Center, Denver; fanexpohq.com/fanexpodenver.

July 1-3: Cherry Creek Arts Festival: Celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts, Cherry Creek North, Denver; cherrycreekartsfestival.org.

July 2-4: Snowmass Art Festival: Base Village Events Lawn, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

July 2-31: Central City Opera Festival: With "The Light in the Piazza," "Die Fledermaus" and more, Central City; centralcityopera.org/2022-festival.

July 6-10: The Ride Festival: Stellar rock and roll music, Telluride; ridefestival.com.

July 7-9: July Art Festival: Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.

July 7-10: High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival: Westcliffe; highmountainhayfever.org.

July 7-31: Music in the Mountains: Classical music festival, Durango; musicinthemountains.com.

July 8: Music and Movies: Music by SuperMagick and showing of "Cruella," Infinity Park, Glendale; infinityparkatglendale.com.

July 8-9: NightVision Festival: Christian music festival, Grand Junction; nightvisionphm.com.

July 8-10: Tattoo Arts Festival: Colorado Convention Center, Denver; axs.com.

July 8-10: Colorado Black Arts Festival: Showcasing the talents of local, regional, and national African Americans in art and culture, City Park West, Denver; colbaf.org.

July 8-10: Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival: Explores the symbiotic connection between yoga, music and the outdoors, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

July 8-17: Wildflower Festival: Surround yourself in the symphony of wildflowers, Crested Butte; crestedbuttewildflowerfestival.com.

July 9: Oaked & Smoked - American Whiskey and BBQ: Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/23dz54k4.

July 9: Brewers Rendezvous: Salida; salidachamber.org.

July 9: Homemade Homegrown: Home brew contest, craft beer tasting, farmer's market and more, downtown Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/events.

July 9: Outdoor Family Craft & Gift Festival: Live music, food trucks, more than 50 vendors, Masonic Center, Colorado Springs; sonshineshows.com.

July 9-10 and July 23-24: Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon, Denver; coloradoevents.org/urbanmarket.

July 9 and 30: Mountain Town Music Series: Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.

July 11-17: Art + Architecture: Ultimate home tour, Telluride style, Telluride; tellurideartandarchitecture.com.

July 14-17: Boulder Environmental/Nature/Outdoors Film Festival: Dairy Arts Center, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

July 14-17: Telluride Americana Music Festival & Songwriters Showcase: Telluride; tellurideamericana.com.

July 15-17: Mile High Global Bazaar - International Festival: Celebration of international cultures, arts, crafts, merchandise, food and music, Skyline Park, Denver; coloradoevents.org/mile-high-global-bazaar.

July 15-17: Gold Rush Days: Live music, food, beer, tractor pull, parade, mining games and more, Victor; victorcolorado.com/victor-events.

July 15-17: Fine Art Festival: Silverthorne; mountainartfestivals.com.

July 16: Springs Craft Beer Classic: More than 100 beers, ciders and seltzers, America the Beautiful Park, Colorado Springs; springscraftbeerclassic.com.

July 16: Party for the Parks: Music, beer garden, food trucks and vendors, field north of YMCA, 17360 Jackson Parkway, Monument; tinyurl.com/bdeapxjw.

July 16: Castle Rock WineFest: Tastings, cooking demonstrations, food trucks, music and more, Castle Rock; castlerock.org/signature-events.

July 16: Blues & BBQ Street Festival: Music, food and beer, Edgewater; bluesnbbq.com.

July 16-17: Pearl Street Arts Fest: Juried celebration of visual arts celebrating photography, sculpture and upcycled art, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder; tinyurl.com/ycext7jz.

July 16-17: Jazz Festival: With Najee, Jonathan Butler and more, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/featured-events.

July 16-17: Wine & Jazz Festival: Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.

July 19: Arts and Crafts Festival: Lake City; lakecity.com.

July 20-23: Crested Butte Wine and Food Festival: With more than 500 wines from 25 wineries and distributors, Crested Butte; cbwineandfood.org.

July 20-23: Chainsaws and Chuckwagons: Masterful chainsaw carvers, music and food trucks., Frederick; tinyurl.com/y9lfftn7.

July 21: Taste of Arvada: More than 50 Denver Metro and Arvada restaurants, craft breweries, wineries, coffee shops and more, APEX Center, Arvada; arvadachamber.org/taste.

July 21-24: Deltarado Days: Street dance, car show, vendors and more, Delta; deltacolorado.org/events.

July 22: Music and Movies: Music by Cass Clayton Band and showing of "Sing 2," Infinity Park, Glendale; infinityparkatglendale.com.

July 22-23: Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival: To promote outdoors and an active lifestyle, Cañon City; royalgorgewhitewaterfestival.com.

July 23: Denver Summer Brew Fest: Sample more than 100 brews, Denver; brewfestevents.com.

July 23-24: Colorado Dragon Boat Festival: Take a trip to Asia, with exhibits, performances and dragon boat racing, Denver; cdbf.org.

July 23-24: Cheesman Park Art Fest: Artists, craftsmen, music and more, Denver; dashevents.com/productions/cheesman-park-art-fest.

July 23-24: Keystone's River Run Village Art Festival: Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.

July 23-24: SummerFest: With more than 100 artists from all over the country, Evergreen; evergreenarts.org/festivals.

July 28-31: Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show: Fairplay; abqfallshow.wixsite.com/fairplay.

July 29-31: Buffalo Bill Days: Largest festival held in Golden, Golden; visitgolden.com/events/signature-events/buffalo-bill-days/.

July 29-31: Underground Music Showcase: Colorado’s premier Indie festival, Denver; undergroundmusicshowcase.com.

July 29-31: Jazz Festival: World-class talent, intimate venues and Rocky Mountain setting, Evergreen; evergreenjazz.org.

July 29-31: RockyGrass: Originally founded by Bill Monroe, the father of bluegrass, this festival is known internationally as one of the great traditional bluegrass festivals, Lyons; bluegrass.com/rockygrass.

July 29-31: Food and Wine Festival: Main Street Station Plaza transforms into a charming mountain-side, vineyard with an array of varietals created by fine wineries, Breckenridge; rockymtnevents.com/breckenridge-food-wine.

July 29-31: Mountain Fair Festival: More than 145 vendors, music and more, Carbondale; carbondalearts.com/mountain-fair.

July 29-31: Burro Days: Burro races, llama races, kiddies pack dog races, parades and more, Fairplay; fairplayco.us/events.html.

July 29-Aug. 9: International Dance Festival: Celebration featuring ballet, modern dance and other genres, Vail; vaildance.org.

July 30: Boots & Brews: Live music, beer, food trucks and more, Festival Park, Castle Rock; downtowncastlerock.com/events.

July 30: Westy Craft Brew Fest: Music, ciders, meede and beer, City Park, Westminster; westybrewfest.com.

July 30: Winter Park Uncorked: Wine, wine and more wine, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/featured-events.

July 30: Heritage Fire: Live-fire, open-air culinary experience, showcases an all-star cast of more than 25 chefs, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

July 31-Aug. 12: Frequent Flyers Aerials Dance Festival: Experience the joys of dancing in the air, Boulder; frequentflyers.org/aerial-dance-festival.

Aug. 4-6: August Art Festival: Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.

Aug. 5-6: Beat the Heat BBQ, Brews and Chili Festival: Alamosa; slvbeattheheat.com.

Aug. 5-7: Vortex Outdoor Festival Experience: Hosted by Meow Wolf with music, food and drink trucks, interactive art and more, Denver; vortex.meowwolf.com.

Aug. 5-7: SnowyGrass: Bluegrass Festival, local bands, food and more, Estes Park; snowygrass.com.

Aug. 5-7: Rock & Mineral Show: More than 40 exhibitors, Creede; creede.com/events.

Aug. 5-7: Hi County Weekend Square & Round Dance Festival: Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

Aug. 6: Taco Fest: Tacos, craft beer, tequila and more, Boulder; bouldertacofest.com.

Aug. 6: Brew Fest: Beer, food vendors, live music and more, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/featured-events.

Aug. 6-7: Mountain Arts Festival: Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park; woodlandparkchamber.com.

Aug. 6-7: VegFest Colorado: Health and environmental fair supporting a vegan lifestyle, Improper City, Denver; vegfestcolorado.org.

Aug. 6-7: Bluegrass & Beer Festival: Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.

Aug. 6-7: Moffat County Balloon Festival: Loudy-Simpson Park, Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/events.

Aug. 7: Taste of the Valley: Great food and wine, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

Aug. 10-14: Kids Adventure Games: Mountain biking, Slip N' Slide, cargo nets, zip lines and more, Vail; kidsadventuregames.com.

Aug. 11-13: Wine Classic: Wine tastings, live music and more, Vail; vailwineclassic.com.

Aug. 12: Peach Festival: Vendors, food, live music and more, Palisade; tinyurl.com/yckscsyf.

Aug. 12: Music and Movies: Music by Classic Vinyl and showing of "Yesterday," Infinity Park, Glendale; infinityparkatglendale.com.

Aug. 12: Jazz Festival: Featuring Yola, The Motet, Cory Wong and more, Telluride; telluridejazz.org.

Aug. 12-14: Hardrockers Holidays: Celebrating the mining heritage with competitions including horseshoes, machine drilling, tug-of-war and more, Silverton; silvertoncolorado.com/events.

Aug. 12-21: International Festival of Arts: Inspired by themes of environment and mountain culture, Breckenridge; gobreck.com.

Aug. 13: The Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit: Race up the mountain, Colorado Springs; coloradospringssports.org/cycletothesummit.

Aug. 13: Rino Beer Fest: Zeppelin Station, Denver; beerfestco.com.

Aug. 13: Donkey Derby Days: Watch a race inspired by the town’s resident donkey herd with games, entertainment and more, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com.

Aug. 13: Tequila and Tacos: Vendors, tequila and more, Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/23dz54k4.

Aug. 13: Vail Valley Brew'Au: Luau, libations and live music, Avon; brewfestevents.com.

Aug. 13: Gravity Derby: Free-style soapbox derby, Creede; creede.com/events.

Aug. 13: Outdoor Family Craft & Gift Festival: Live music, food trucks, more than 50 vendors, Masonic Center, Colorado Springs; sonshineshows.com.

Aug. 13-14: Living History Days: Gunfights, period costumes and more, Fairplay; fairplayco.us/events.html.

Aug. 13-14: Weehawken's Rendezvous: Fine arts, crafts, food and more, Ridgway; weehawkenarts.org/performances-events.

Aug. 13-14: Plein Air Arts Festival: Artwork of the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 19-21: Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon, Denver; coloradoevents.org/urbanmarket.

Aug. 13 and 20: Mountain Town Music Series: Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.

Aug. 20: Pickin' on the Divide Music Festival: With Colorado bluegrass bands, Monument; townofmonument.org/132/community-events.

Aug. 20: Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival: Featuring NOFX with others, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village; axs.com.

Aug. 20: Country at the Park: A day of country music, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/featured-events.

Aug. 20: Front Range Wine Festival: With more than 35 Colorado wineries, Windsor; frontrangewinefestival.com.

Aug. 20: Peach Festival: Food vendors, crafters and peaches, Lafayette; lafayettecolorado.com.

Aug. 20: Cidermass: With libations from more than 30 distilleries and cideries, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

Aug. 20: SilverWest AirFest: Watch vintage planes take off and land with live music, games and more, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

Aug. 20-21: Reggae on the Rocks: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison; axs.com.

Aug. 26-27: Hot Rod Rock & Rumble: Live bands, car show, vendors and more, Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain; hotrodrock.com.

Aug. 26-28: Hogfest: Bacon and bourbon, Breckenridge; gobreck.com.

Aug. 26-28: Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft, Estes Park; handmadeincolorado.com.

Aug. 27: Snowmass Rendezvous: Wineries, distilleries, vendors and more, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

Aug. 27-28: Art Students League of Denver Summer Art Market: Food, music, art activities and demonstrations, Denver; asld.org/summer-art-market-current.

Aug. 31-Sept. 4: Wet Mountain Weavers Fiber Arts Show and Sale: Handmade items, weaving and spinning demonstrations and more, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

Sept. 2-4: Four Corners Motorcycle Rally: Bikes, music, stunt shows and more, Durango; durango.org/events.

Sept. 2-4: Four Corners Folk Festival: Pagosa Springs; folkwest.com.

Sept. 2-4: Labor Day Weekend Celebration: Mountain run, salsa fiesta, ATV rodeo and more, Creede; creede.com/events.

Sept. 2-5: Trucks & Tunes Outlaw Weekend: With trucks, motorsports and live music, Fountain; truckstunes.com.

Sept. 3: Here and There Festival: With Courtney Barnett, Japanese Breakfast, Arooj Aftab, Bedouine, Mission Ballroom, Denver; missionballroom.com.

Sept. 3: Oktoberfest: Craft beer, bands and German fare, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com.

Sept. 3: High Altitude Horsepower Car Show: Antique, classic, muscle cars and more, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

Sept. 3-5: Labor Day Lift Off Balloon Festival: Memorial Park, Colorado Springs; coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com/ballooning/lift-off-and-glow.

Sept. 3-5: Denver Chalk Art Festival: More than 200 professional and amateur artists with streets as their canvas, Denver; denver.org/things-to-do/spring-summer/festivals-events/chalk-art-festival.

Sept. 3-5: Gathering at the Great Divide Art Festival: More than 100 artists, Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.

Sept. 3-5: Harvest Festival: Parade, vendors, hot air balloons and more; windsorharvestfest.com.

Sept. 5-Oct. 18: Oktoberfest Train: Royal Gorge Route Railroad, Cañon City; royalgorgeroute.com/product/oktoberfest.

Sept. 8-10: Pioneer Days: Historical reenactments, petting zoo, hayrides and more, Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/23dz54k4.

Sept. 9-11: GRIDLIFE: Alpine Horizon Festival: Music, camping and car culture, Colorado Springs; alpinehorizonfestival.com.

Sept. 9-11: International Archtop Guitar Music Festival and Blue Guitar Exhibit: Olde Town Arvada; archtopfestival.com.

Sept. 9-11: Oktoberfest: Keg bowling, stein lifting, bratwurst eating contest and more, Lionshead, Vail; oktoberfestvail.com.

Sept. 10: Brew Fest: Food booths, craft/micro beers and more, Lafayette; lafayettecolorado.com.

Sept. 10: Oktoberwest: With 30 brewers, Steamboat Springs; steamboatoktoberwest.com.

Sept. 10: Art in the Park: Art, music, food trucks and more, Brighton; brightonco.gov/131/brighton-events.

Sept. 10: Chili & Beer Festival: Mt. Crested Butte; cbchamber.com/chili-and-beer-festival.

Sept. 10: Big Chili Cook-off, Music & Arts Festival: Buchanan Park, Evergreen; bigchili.org.

Sept. 10: Outdoor Family Craft & Gift Festival: Live music, food trucks, more than 50 vendors, Masonic Center, Colorado Springs; sonshineshows.com.

Sept. 10-11: Fiber Arts Festival: Vendors, make-and-take activities, beer garden and more, Salida; salidachamber.org.

Sept. 15-17: Wine Classic: Food and wines from vineyards around the world, Breckenridge; gobreck.com.

Sept. 16-18: Balloon Festival: Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

Sept. 16-18: Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft, Skyline Park, Denver; handmadeincolorado.com.

Sept. 16-18: Telluride Blues and Brews Festival: Beer, music and more, Telluride; tellurideblues.com.

Sept. 16-18: Fall Fest: Local food, live music and more, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder; boulderdowntown.com/fall-fest.

Sept. 16-18: Oktoberfest: Keg bowling, stein lifting, bratwurst eating contest and more, Vail Village, Vail; oktoberfestvail.com.

Sept. 16-18: Strings, Beers and Ciders: Bluegrass, food and more, Breckenridge; gobreck.com.

Sept. 16-18: Cruisin' the Canyon: Fall color truck, motorcycle and car show, Creede; creede.com/events.

Sept. 17: Pawtoberfest: Dog walk and beer fest, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street, Colorado Springs; hsppr.org/events/pawtoberfest-2022.

Sept. 17: Oktoberfest: Wilcox Square, Castle Rock; downtowncastlerock.com/events.

Sept. 17: Oktoberfest Celebration: German food, music and beers, Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/23dz54k4.

Sept. 17: Downtown Lakewood Beer Fest: Belmar District, Lakewood; beerfestco.com.

Sept. 17: Colorado Mountain Wine Fest: Food, wine pairings and more, Palisade; coloradowinefest.com.

Sept. 17: Uncorked Wine & Music Festival: Lake City; lakecity.com.

Sept. 17: Fall Fest: Downtown Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/events.

Sept. 17: Miners Day: Parade, burro race, vendors and more, Frederick; frederickco.gov/234/events.

Sept. 17: Wine Festival: Food, flavors, sights and sounds, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

Sept. 17-18: Fall Festival and Chili Cookoff: Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park; woodlandparkchamber.com.

Sept. 20: Taste of Evergreen: Evergreen Lake House, Evergreen; evergreenchamber.org/taste-of-evergreen.

Sept. 22: Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon, Denver; coloradoevents.org/urbanmarket.

Sept. 23-24: OktoBrewfest: Brews, brats, bands and more, Greeley; greeleydowntown.com/special-events/greeley-oktobrewfest.

Sept. 23-24: Fall Festival: Live music, food and more, downtown Fruita; fruitachamber.org/fruita-fall-festival.

Sept. 23-25: Chile & Frijoles Festival: Vendors with chili merchandise and other Pueblo items available, Pueblo; festival.pueblochamber.org.

Sept. 23-25: Autumn Classic: A world-class celebration of automobiles, motorcycles, aircraft and more, Telluride; tellurideautumnclassic.com.

Sept. 23-25: 14er Fest: Trial festival for motorized and non-motorized trail users, Buena Vista; 14erfest.org.

Sept. 24: Brewfest: Unlimited craft beer tastings from more than 20 breweries, Manitou Springs; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org/heritagebrewfest.

Sept. 24: Fall Craft Show: Handcrafted items by local artists, Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/23dz54k4.

Sept. 24: Cool Vibes Reggae Fest: Levitt Pavilion, Ruby Hill Park, Denver; levittdenver.org.

Sept. 24: Mountain Chile Cha Cha: Celebration of the Southwest green chile harvest, Pagosa Springs; visitpagosasprings.com/events.

Sept. 24: Old West Days: Wild west horse show, music and more, Ridgway; ridgwayoldwestfest.org.

Sept. 24-25: Pikes Peak Regional Air Show: Colorado Springs; pprairshow.org.

Sept. 24-25: Palisade Art Festival: Palisade; mountainartfestivals.com.

Sept. 24-Oct. 1: Fall Fest: With scavenger hunt, Parker; parkeronline.org.

Sept. 25: Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival: With Denver’s own Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra and Latin Grammy nominated singer, Lupita Infante, Levitt Pavilion, Ruby Hill Park, Denver; levittdenver.org.

Sept. 25-26: Weehawken's Sneffels Fiber Arts Festival: Regional wool market, Ridgway; sneffelsfiberfest.com.

Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Street Wise Boulder Mural Festival: To amplify arts and culture, represent diversity, equity and inclusion through public art, Boulder; streetwiseboulder.com.

Oct. 7-9: Downtown Art Festival: Grand Junction; visitgrandjunction.com/events-calendar.

Oct. 14-16: Horror Show: Colorado’s first and longest-running horror film festival, Telluride; telluridehorrorshow.com.