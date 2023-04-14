April 14-16: Women+Film Festival: Documentaries, narratives and short films celebrating the best in women-centric programming, Denver; denverfilm.org/women-plus-film-festival.

April 16: Kite Festival: Bring your kite for a day of flying, vendors and more, Stenger Soccer Complex, Arvada; arvadafestivals.com.

April 19-24: 5Point Adventure Film Festival: Live film screenings, parties and more, Carbondale; carbondale.com/events.

April 21-23: Springs Craft & Gift Show: More than 170 local and national vendors, Norris Penrose Event Center, Colorado Springs; sonshineshows.com.

April 21-23: Bluegrass Meltdown: Bluegrass music, barn dance and more, Durango; durangomeltdown.com.

April 22: Beer Fest: Unlimited sampling from more than 20 breweries, Freedom Street Social, Arvada; tinyurl.com/a82pmafk.

April 23: Tulip Fairy & Elf Festival: More than 15,000 tulips adorn Pearl Street, Boulder; boulderdowntown.com/events/tulip-festival.

April 27-30: Local Lab New Play Festival: Fully-staged concert readings, workshops and more, Boulder; localtheaterco.org.

April 28-30: Mountain Plover Festival: Bird watching festival, Karval; mountainploverfestival.com.

April 29: El Cinco De Mayo Fiesta/Car Show: Entertainment, car show, food and vendors, Memorial Park, Colorado Springs; elcincodemayo.org.

April 29-30: Bluebird Music Festival: Featuring Ben Harper, Shovels & Rope, Haley Heyndericks and more, Macky Auditorium, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

April 30: Diá del Niño Celebration: Day of the Child celebration, Denver Art Museum, Denver; tinyurl.com/3ta5k9hs.

May 3-7: Black Forest Guild Arts and Craft Guild Show: Unique hand-crafted items, Black Forest Community Center, Colorado Springs; bfacg.org.

May 3-7: Music and Blossom Festival: Featuring national high school, middle school and junior high school band competitions, parade and more, Cañon City; ccblossomfestival.com.

May 5-6: Rides & Vibes Mountain Bike Race & Music Festival: Main Street, Grand Junction: visitgrandjunction.com/events-calendar.

May 5-10: SeriesFest: Includes in-competition independent pilot screenings, innovation talks and a Night of Comedy with Headliner Chelsea Handler, Denver, Red Rock Amphitheater and surrounding areas; seriesfest.com.

May 6: The BigWonderful Annual Derby Party: Beer, food truck, live entertainment, Belleview Station, Denver; thebigwonderful.com.

May 6-7: Cinco de Mayo Festival and Parade: Food, entertainment and more, Civic Center Park, Denver; civiccenterpark.org/civic-center-event-calendar.

May 6-7: Sombrero Ranches' Great American Horse Drive: Begins May 6 in Browns Park in Maybell and drive goes through the town of Maybell, ending May 7; tinyurl.com/yvuk54wx.

May 12: Cans Festival: Tastings of canned wines and cocktails with food trucks, Southridge Recreation Center, Highlands Ranch; hrcaonline.org.

May 12: Pints, Pools & Paddles: Cheer on rafters, kayakers and standup paddleboards, Pagosa Springs; visitpagosasprings.com/events.

May 12-14: Grand Valley Highland Games: Festival highlighting the Scottish and Irish cultures, Grand Junction: grandvalleyhighlandgames.com.

May 12-14: Fat Tire Festival: Mountain bike tradition with two venues of events, including demos of the latest mountain bikes, food, music and more, Fruita; fruitafattirefestival.com.

May 13: Dandelion Day: Celebration of spring, sustainability and community, Sopris Park, Carbondale; carbondale.com/events.

May 13-14: Sloan's Lake Spring Bazaar: Local makers, workshops, music and more, 16th and Raleigh streets, Denver; tinyurl.com/3tjx44r4.

May 13-14: Grand Valley Scottish Games and Celtic Festival: Music, food, bagpipes and more, Mesa County Fairgrounds, Grand Junction: visitgrandjunction.com/events-calendar.

May 17-21: Colorado MahlerFest: Celebration of the life and music, Boulder; mahlerfest.org.

May 18-19: Rendezvous Festival: Carnival, music and more, Rifle; riflerendezvous.wordpress.com.

May 18-21: Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival: Promotes conservation and education to explore the area’s natural and agricultural heritage resources of the Pikes Peak Region, Colorado Springs area; pikespeakbirdingandnaturefestival.org.

May 19-21: Wild West Shootout Classic Six Horse Hitch: See the amazing Draft Horses, Mesa County Fairgrounds, Grand Junction: visitgrandjunction.com/events-calendar.

May 20: Water Lantern Festival: Food vendors, music and lanterns floating on the water, Prospect Lake, Memorial Park, Colorado Springs; waterlanternfestival.com.

May 20: Upslope Get Down: Music festival with beer, food trucks and more, Boulder; upslopebrewing.com/getdown/#.

May 20-21: RiNo Spring Bazaar: More than 80 makers, food and more, Zeppelin Station, Denver; tinyurl.com/ywwtf4k4.

May 20, June 24 and July 22: Outdoor Family Craft & Gift Festival: Live music, food trucks, more than 50 vendors, Masonic Center, Colorado Springs; sonshineshows.com.

May 25-27: Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival: Sewing, quilting, needle-art and craft supply exhibits, Douglas County Fairgrounds, Castle Rock; quiltcraftsew.com/castle-rock.html.

May 25-29: Mountain Film Festival: Documentary film festival that showcases nonfiction stories about environmental, cultural, climbing, political and social justice issues that matter, Telluride; mountainfilm.org.

May 26-28: Comedy Festival: With headliners from HBO, CBS, NBC and more, Vail; vailcomedyfestival.com.

May 26-28: Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival: Food, beer and more, Beaver Creek; tinyurl.com/mr4cn9y8.

May 26-29: Boulder Creek Festival: Artisan market, beer festival concerts and more, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

May 26-29: CKS Paddle-Fest: Clinics, competitions and concerts make this a special weekend along the Arkansas River, Buena Vista; ckspaddlefest.com.

May 26-29: Grand Old West Days: Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/events.

May 27: Slush - The Motorsport Festival: Drifting, drag racing and car show, Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain; slushmotorsports.com.

May 27-28: BBQ Festival: Grab a slab, pound some pork, and bury your face in some brisket while enjoying cold drinks and killer live music, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver; qbbqdenver.com.

May 27-28: Denver Arts Festival: Fine arts and crafts, Central Park, Denver; denverartsfestival.com.

May 27-29: Territory Days: This Memorial Day weekend tradition always draws large crowds, Old Colorado City; shopoldcoloradocity.com.

May 27-29: Glenwood Art Festival: Original handcrafted artwork, 7th Street and Bethel Plaza, Glenwood Springs; coloradoevents.org/glenwood-art-festival.

May 27-29: Taste of Creede Festival: A festival of fine arts & dining, Creede; creede.com/taste-of-creede.

June 2-3: Summerfest on the Rio: Entertainers, crafters, artists, food, beer garden and activities for all ages, Cole Park, Alamosa; summerfestontherio.org.

June 2-3: Mike the Headless Chicken Festival: Dedicated to the amazing story of one chicken’s will to live, Fruita; miketheheadlesschicken.org.

June 2-3: Beckwith Ranch Spring Roundup: Horse training demonstrations, food, music and more, Westcliffe; beckwithranch.com.

June 2-4: International Gem and Jewelry Show: Rows and rows of quality vendors, Crowne Plaza-Denver Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/y4pmhx9k.

June 2-4: Animas River Days: River surfing, inflatable rodeos, stand-up paddle board race and more, Durango; animasriverdays.com.

June 2-4: Telluride Balloon Festival: Telluride; telluride.com/event/telluride-balloon-festival.

June 2-4: Kids Adventure Games: Mountain biking, Slip N' Slide, cargo nets, zip lines and more, Fruita; kidsadventuregames.com.

June 2-4 and 10-11: Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace, Skyline Park, Denver; coloradoevents.org/urbanmarket.

June 2-10: Denver Chamber Music Festival: With Alice Yoo, Matthew Zalkind and more, various locations, Denver; denverchambermusicfestival.org.

June 3: Colorado Wine Festival: All wine made in the state of Colorado, Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/manitou-springs-colorado-wine-festival.

June 3: Beer Festival: Live music, local and national beers and more, Highlands Ranch; hrcaonline.org.

June 3: Summerfest: Music, vendors, kids activities and more, Brighton; brightonco.gov/744/brighton-summerfest.

June 3: Thorntonfest: Embraces the spirit of community involvement and offers interactive, cultural and fun activities, Thornton; thorntonco.gov.

June 3: Small Batch Festival: Unlimited tastings, live music, food trucks and more, Odell Brewing, Fort Collins; odellbrewing.com/small-batch-beer-wine-fest23.

June 3: Rohr Into Summer: Pancake breakfast, beer, vendors and more, Rohr Plaza, Limon; seelincolncounty.com/events.

June 3: BBQ Day: Breakfast, football, parade, games, entertainment and more, Johnstown; johnstownbbqday.org.

June 3: Into the Wild Running Festival: Runs, entertainment and more to benefit more than 450 lions, tigers, bears, wolves, and other rescued animals, Keenesburg; runintothewild.org.

June 3: Huck Finn Day: Free fishing, Fairplay; fairplayco.us/special-events.

June 3-4: Indian Market and Powwow: Celebration of American Indian art, culture and dance, The Fort, Morrison; tesoroculturalcenter.org/indian-market.

June 4: Jewish Festival: Live entertainment, fine art and Judaica, food and more, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

June 4: Colorado Concours d’Elegance & Exotic Sports Car Show: With live music, feed and vendors, Arapahoe Community College, Littleton; coloradoconcours.org.

June 4-23: Summer Music Festival: Chamber and Orchestra Music, Colorado College, Colorado Springs; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival.

June 5-Aug. 21: Evenings al Fresco: Enjoy music while you explore the York Street location, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; tinyurl.com/yc6kekvh.

June 7-11: Star Fest: For experienced astronomers and first-time stargazers, Lake City; lakecity.com.

June 8-11: Denver Fringe Arts Festival: Diverse artistic voices in all forms of performing arts, RiNo Art District/Five Points, Denver; denverfringe.org.

June 8-11: Parker Days: Entertainment, strongman competition, carnival rides, downtown Parker; parkerdaysfestival.com.

June 8-11: GoPro Mountain Games: All about extreme summer sports with live music, Vail; mountaingames.com.

June 9: Movies Around Town: "Field of Dreams," Wood Run Park, Arvada; arvadafestivals.com/movies-around-town.

June 9-10: NightVision Festival: Christian music festival, Grand Junction; nightvisionphm.com.

June 9-10: Car Show: Live music, car show and more, downtown Pagosa Springs; visitpagosasprings.com/events.

June 9-11: Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Music Festival: Guitars, fiddles and sunshine, Palisade; palisademusic.com.

June 9-11: Folk n’ Bluegrass Festival: Music with views, Pagosa Springs; folkwest.com.

June 9-16: Lit Fest: Celebration of the literary arts, Denver; lighthousewriters.org/events/lit-fest.

June 10: Feast of St. Arnold Family Friendly Beer Festival: Beer, music and more, Chapel of Our Saviour, Colorado Springs.; feastofsaintarnold.com.

June 10: Donkey Dash: Burro racing, Main Street, Creede; creede.com/donkey-dash.

June 10: Classic Car Show: Classic cars, service vehicles and trucks, Cherry Hills Community Church, Highlands Ranch; hrcaonline.org.

June 10: Snowmass Rendezvous & Concert: Wineries, distilleries, vendors and more, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

June 10-11: Pikes Peak Pride Parade and Festival: Vendors, entertainers and to commemorate Club Q shooting victims, Alamo Square Park at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum; pikespeakpride.org.

June 10-11: Denver Chalk Art Festival: Colorado's most colorful event, Golden Triangle Neighborhood, Denver; denverchalk.art.

June 10-11: Taste of Fort Collins: Food, music, art and more, Washington Park, Fort Collins; tasteoffortcollins.com.

June 23 and July 14: Summer Family Fun Days: Crafts, demonstrations and family-friends activities, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, Colorado Springs; cspm.org.

June 11: Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby: Colorado Springs; soapboxderby.org/pikes-peak.

June 11-Aug. 13: Colorado Shakespeare Festival: The nation’s second-oldest Shakespeare festival, Boulder; cupresents.org/series/shakespeare-festival.

June 14-17: Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup: Rocky Mountain's largest Mustang event, Cripple Creek; rockymountainmustangroundup.org.

June 15-18: Sonic Bloom Festival: Colorado’s premier electronic music festival, Hummingbird Ranch, Rye; sonicbloomfestival.com.

June 15-18: FIBArk: First in Boating on the Arkansas is America’s oldest whitewater festival, Salida; fibark.com.

June 16-17: Car Show Weekend: More than 300 cars, trucks and specialty vehicles, Wilcox Square Castle Rock; downtowncastlerock.com/events.

June 16-17: Craft Beer Classic: Beer paired with adventure, Vail; vailcraftbeerclassic.com.

June 16-18: Juneteenth Festival: Celebration, music and family fun, America the Beautiful Park, Colorado Springs; csjuneteenthfestival.com.

June 16-18: Strawberry Days Festival: Carnival, live music and strawberries, Two Rivers Park, Glenwood Springs; strawberrydays.com.

June 16-18: Gem and Mineral Show: Vendors from across the state selling Colorado dug minerals, downtown, Victor; victorcolorado.com/victor-events.

June 16-18: Arts Festival: More than 60 artists, Vail; vailartsfestival.com.

June 16-July 9: Shakespeare in the Sangres: Outdoor amphitheater behind Jones Theater, Westcliffe; jonestheater.com.

June 16, July 21 and Aug. 18: Skyway Artisan Market: Pottery, fiber art, paintings and more, Skyway Plaza, Colorado Springs; andromedasockyarn@gmail.com.

June 17: Kite Festival: Make and fly a kite, contests and more, Falcon Regional Park, Elbert; communityservices.elpasoco.com/kite-festival.

June 17: Front Range Maker's Market: With more than 85 artists, makers and more, Monument; frmakersmarket.com.

June 17: Leftapalooza: Tribute band competition, Left Hand Brewing, Longmont; tinyurl.com/ymsuyz4z.

June 17: Water Lantern Festival: Food vendors, music and lanterns floating on the water, Fort Collins; waterlanternfestival.com.

June 17: Heritage Festival: Pie sale, quilt show, music and more, Limon; seelincolncounty.com/events.

June 17: Yampa River Reggae Festival: Bands, food, art and craft venders and more, Loudy-Simpson Park, Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/events.

June 17: Burrofest: With burro racing, demonstrations, art and more, downtown Mancos; mancoscreativedistrict.com.

June 17-18: Cherry Blossom Festival: Colorado’s Celebration of Japanese American Culture, Sakura Square, Denver; cherryblossomdenver.org.

June 17-Aug. 6: Colorado Renaissance Festival: Flash back to the 16th Century and journey through a medieval city, Saturdays and Sundays, Larkspur; coloradorenaissance.com.

June 20-Aug. 9: Music at the Gardens: Summer concerts series featuring national award-winning musicians, Denver Botanic Gardens, UMB Band Amphitheater, Denver; concerts.botanicgardens.org.

June 21: Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast: Breakfast, petting zoo and more, downtown Colorado Springs; cswesternstreetbreakfast.com.

June 21-24: Whittle the Wood Festival: Chainsaw artists carving tree stumps into masterpieces, Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/events.

June 22-23: Country Jam Music Festival: With Dustin Lynch, Whiskey Myers and more, Grand Junction; countryjam.com.

June 22-25: Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience: Twelve venues, more than 40 performances, downtown Aspen; jazzaspensnowmass.org.

June 22-25: Yoga Festival: Yoga, meditation, music and more, Telluride; tellurideyogafestival.com.

June 22-25: International Film Festival: Wright Opera House, Ouray; thewrightoperahouse.org/events/movies/oiff.

June 22-Aug. 3: Bravo! Vail Music Festival: Celebrating more than 30 years of music in the mountains, Vail; bravovail.org.

June 23-24: Bear River Car Show: Downtown Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/events.

June 23-25: Blues from the Top Music Festival: Dedicated to the future of the young musicians, Winter Park; grandblues.org/bluesfromthetop.

June 23-25: Scandinavian Midsummer Festival: Music, dancing, Vikings and beer, Bond Park, Estes Park; estesmidsummer.com.

June 23-25: Frederick in Flight: Hot Air Balloon Festival, Centennial Park, Frederick; tinyurl.com/yb5dro9u.

June 23-25: Colorado Lavender Festival: Vendors, crafts, tours and more, Palisade; coloradolavender.org/annual-lavender-festival.

June 23: Culture on the Green: Pack a picnic and enjoy outdoor entertainment, Civic Green Park, Highlands Ranch; hrcaonline.org.

June 24: Arvada on Tap: A craft beer and BBQ fest, Arvada; arvadafestivals.com.

June 24: Reds, Whites and Brews in the Boat: Unlimited wine and craft brew tastings, live music and vendors, downtown Steamboat Springs; redswhitesandbrews.net.

June 24: RiverFest: Boat and rubber ducky races, live music, marketplace and more, Rollans Park, Ridgway; ridgwayriverfest.org.

June 24: Festival Las Americas: Sopris Park, Carbondale; carbondale.com/events.

June 24-25: Denver PrideFest: Celebration of community, heritage, family and culture, Denver; denverpride.org.

June 24-25: Colorado Tiny House Festival: Tiny houses, yurts, school bus & van conversions, container homes and everything tiny, Brighton; coloradotinyhousefestival.com.

June 24-25: Bacon and Bourbon Festival: Thousands of pounds of bacon and bacon-inspired cuisine, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.

June 24-25: Snowmass Art Festival: Snowmass Mall, Aspen Snowmass Village; coloradoevents.org/snowmass-art-festival.

June 24-30: Aspen Ideas Festival: Public gathering place for leaders from around the globe and across many disciplines to engage in deep and inquisitive discussion of the ideas and issues that shape our lives and challenge our times, Aspen; aspenideas.org/attend/festival.

June 24-Aug. 6: Central City Opera Festival: Three musical adaptations of timeless Shakespearian stories, Central City; centralcityopera.org.

June 25: Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb: Race up the mountain, Pikes Peak, Colorado Springs; ppihc.com.

June 25: Fete de la Musique: With musicians from all genres, Ridgway; ridgwayfete.com.

June 28-July 4: Telluride Plein Air: Celebration of outdoor painting, Telluride; telluridepleinair.com.

June 29-Aug. 6: Colorado Music Festival: Summer Concert Season of orchestral and chamber music, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder; coloradomusicfestival.org.

June 29-Aug. 20: Aspen Music Festival and School: Wide variety of musical works, periods and performers, Aspen; aspenmusicfestival.com.

June 30-July 2: Denver Fan Expo: Playground for comics, sci-fi, horror and more, Colorado Convention Center, Denver; fanexpohq.com/fanexpodenver.

June 30-July 15: Green Box Arts Festival: More than 50 performances, concerts, classes and more, Green Mountain Falls; greenboxarts.org.

June 30, July 21 and Aug. 18: Cement Stage Series Film & Music Fest: Highlighting local music and film, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, Colorado Springs; communityculturalcollective.org.

July 1-2: Boulder Market: Live music with Derek Demuth, Boulder High School Great Field, Boulder; coloradoevents.org/bouldermarket.

July 1-3: Cherry Creek Arts Festival: Celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts, Cherry Creek North, Denver; cherrycreekartsfestival.org.

July 6-8: July Art Festival: Nationally ranked fine art festival, Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.

July 6-9: High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival: With Dry Branch Fire Squad, Dayton and more, Bluff and Summit Park, Westcliffe; highmountainhayfever.org.

July 6-30: Music in the Mountains: Classical music festival, Durango; musicinthemountains.com.

July 7-8: Brewers Rendezvous: 70 Colorado craft brewers, Riverside Park, Salida; salidachamber.org.

July 7-9: Colorado Black Arts Festival: Showcasing the talents of local, regional, and national African Americans in art and culture, City Park, Denver; colbaf.org.

July 7-9: Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival: Explores the symbiotic connection between yoga, music and the outdoors, Snowmass Village; festival.drishtibeats.com.

July 7-16: Wildflower Festival: Surround yourself in the symphony of wildflowers, Crested Butte; crestedbuttewildflowerfestival.com.

July 8: Troutfest Colorado: Vendors, casting areas, fly-tying, youth activities and more, Coors Field, Denver; tinyurl.com/3f9ej63s.

July 8: Homemade Homegrown: Home brew contest, craft beer tasting, farmer's market and more, downtown Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/events.

July 8-9: Fine Art Street Festival: Local and national artists and crafters, Twenty Ninth Street, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

July 8-9 and 22-23: Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace, Skyline Park, Denver; coloradoevents.org/urbanmarket.

July 10-16: Art + Architecture: Ultimate home tour, Telluride style, Telluride; telluride.com/event/telluride-art-architecture.

July 13: Taste of Arvada: Denver Metro and Arvada restaurants, craft breweries and more, Arvada; arvadachamber.org.

July 13-16: Hanuman Festival: Yoga and music festival, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

July 13-16: Environmental/Nature/Outdoors Film Festival (ENOFF): Films celebrating the outdoors, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

July 13-16: Telluride Americana Music Festival: Singer-songwriter event celebrating the best of Americana music, Telluride; tellurideamericana.com.

July 14: Movies Around Town: "Top Gun: Maverick," Homestead Park, Arvada; arvadafestivals.com/movies-around-town.

July 14-16: Gold Rush Days: Live music, food, beer, tractor pull, parade, mining games and more, Victor; victorcolorado.com/victor-events.

July 14-16: Pearl Street Arts Fest: Juried celebration of visual arts celebrating photography, sculpture and upcycled art, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

July 14-16: SnowyGrass: Bluegrass Festival, local bands, food and more, Estes Park; snowygrass.com.

July 14-16: Fine Art Festival: With top artists, Silverthorne; mountainartfestivals.com.

July 15: Castle Rock WineFest: Tastings, cooking demonstrations, food trucks, music and more, Castle Rock; castlerock.org/signature-events.

July 15: Oaked & Smoked - American Whiskey and BBQ: Whiskeys from all over the world paired with BBQ, Eastridge Recreation Center, Highlands Ranch; hrcaonline.org.

July 15-16: Wine & Jazz Festival: Sip on wine to the beat of dozens of jazz musicians, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.

July 15-16: Jazz Festival: Rendezvous Event Center, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/featured-events.

July 15: Rino Beer Fest: Showcasing breweries, cideries, distilleries and more, Zeppelin Station, Denver; beerfestco.com.

July 15: Blues & BBQ Festival: Music, food and beer, Edgewater; bluesnbbq.com.

July 15-16: Mile High Global Bazaar: Celebration of international cultures, arts, crafts, merchandise, food and music, Skyline Park, Denver; coloradoevents.org/mile-high-global-bazaar.

July 15-16: Lavender Festival: With demonstrations, farm tours and live music, Chatfield Farms, Littleton; tinyurl.com/ymyjymc3.

July 16-23: World Jump Road Championships: Combination of the World Championships, International Open Tournament and Junior World Championships, Ed Robson Arena, Colorado Springs; ticketmaster.com.

July 18: Arts and Crafts Festival: Art vendors, food, music and more, Town Park, Lake City; lakecityarts.org/calendar.

July 19-20: Chainsaws and Chuckwagons: Masterful chainsaw carvers, music and food trucks, Centennial Park, Frederick; tinyurl.com/y9lfftn7.

July 19-23: Crested Butte Wine and Food Festival: Seminars, dinners, tastings and more, Crested Butte; cbwineandfood.org.

July 20-23: Deltarado Days: BBQ, parade, vendors and more, Delta; deltacolorado.org/events.

July 21-22: Global Dance Festival: 20th anniversary, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver; globaldancefestival.com.

July 21-22: Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival: To promote outdoors and an active lifestyle, Cañon City; royalgorgewhitewaterfestival.com.

July 21-23: Rocky Mountain State Games: Olympic-style multi-sport festival for athletes of all ages and athletic abilities, including those with physical disabilities, visual impairments and intellectual and/or development disabilities, Colorado Springs; coloradospringssports.org/rockymountainstategames.

July 21-23: Tattoo Arts Festival: Colorado Convention Center, Denver; denverconvention.com.

July 21-23: Keystone's River Run Village Art Festival: With more than 80 artists, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.

July 22: Pearl DeVere Day Celebration & Bed Race: Food, beverages and more, Old Homestead House, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com/cripple-creek-events.

July 22: Denver Summer Brew Fest: Sample more than 100 brews, Mile High Station, Denver; brewfestevents.com.

July 22: Day of the Cowboy Celebration: Live performances from cowboy poets and musicians, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

July 22-23: Cheesman Park Art Fest: Artists, craftsmen, music and more, Denver; dashevents.com/productions/cheesman-park-art-fest.

July 22-23: Colorado Dragon Boat Festival: Largest Dragon Boat Festival in the US, Sloan's Lake Park, Denver; cdbf.org.

July 22-23: Weehawken's Sneffels Fiber Arts Festival: Regional wool market, Ridgway; sneffelsfiberfest.com.

July 23: Gravity Derby: Free-style soapbox derby, Creede; creede.com/events.

July 27: Taste of Pikes Peak: More than 60 vendors and live music, Colorado Springs; tinyurl.com/464we9x7.

July 27-30: Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show: Fairplay; abqfallshow.wixsite.com/fairplay.

July 28-30: Underground Music Showcase: Featuring more than 700 artists from Colorado and national headliner acts, Denver; undergroundmusicshowcase.com.

July 28-30: Jazz Festival: World-class talent, intimate venues and Rocky Mountain setting, Evergreen; evergreenjazz.org.

July 28-30: Food and Wine Festival: Main Street Station Plaza transforms into a charming mountain-side, vineyard with an array of varietals created by fine wineries, Breckenridge; rockymtnevents.com/breckenridge-food-wine.

July 28-30: Mountain Fair Festival: Music, wood-splitting and more, Carbondale; carbondalearts.com/mountain-fair.

July 28-30: Burro Days: Burro races, llama races, parade, live music and more, Fairplay; fairplayco.us/events.html.

July 28-30: Buffalo Bill Days: Parade, car show and more, Parfet Park, Golden; goldenbuffalobilldays.com.

July 28-Aug. 7: International Dance Festival: Celebration featuring ballet, modern dance and other genres, Vail; vaildance.org.

July 29: Westy Craft Brew Fest: Music, craft beer and more, City Park, Westminster; westybrewfest.com.

July 29: Boots & Brews: Live music, beer, food trucks and more, Festival Park, Castle Rock; downtowncastlerock.com/events.

July 29: Heritage Fire: Live-fire, open-air culinary experience, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

July 29: Brew Fest: Beer, food vendors, live music and more, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/featured-events.

July 29-30: VegFest Colorado: Celebration of plant-based living, Tivoli Quad, Auraria Campus, Denver; vegfestco.com.

July 29-30: SummerFest: With more than 100 artists from all over the country, Evergreen; evergreenarts.org/summerfest-2023.

July 30-Aug. 11: Frequent Flyers Aerials Dance Festival: Experience the joys of dancing in the air, Boulder; frequentflyers.org/aerial-dance-festival.

Aug. 3: Denver Burger Battle: Denver's top burger restaurant compete, Auraria Campus, Denver; denverburgerbattle.com.

Aug. 3-5: August Art Festival: Nationally ranked art festival, Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.

Aug. 4: Car Show: Downtown Main Street, Carbondale; carbondale.com/events.

Aug. 4-6: Leadville Boom Days: Celebrate the Old West with burro races, parade, car show, street fair and more, Leadville; leadvilletwinlakes.com/things-to-do-detail/leadville-boom-days.

Aug. 4-6: Moffat County Balloon Festival: Loudy-Simpson Park, Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/events.

Aug. 4-6: Rock & Mineral Show: More than 40 exhibitors, Creede; creede.com/events.

Aug. 5: Colorado Truck Madness: Custom trucks from around the country, Mexican music and more, PPIR, Fountain; ppir.com/event/colorado-truck-madness.

Aug. 5: Winter Park Uncorked: Wine, wine and more wine, Rendezvous Event Center, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/winter-park-uncorked.

Aug. 5-6: Plein Air Arts Festival: Artwork of the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

Aug. 5-6: Fort Collins Art Festival: Visual fine art, handcrafted good and live music, Linden Street, Fort Collins; coloradoevents.org/fortcollinsartfestival.

Aug. 5-6: Bluegrass & Beer Festival: String bands and craft beers, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.

Aug. 5-6: Colorado Scottish Festival: British cars, piping & drumming, whisky tasting and more, Edgewater; scottishgames.org.

Aug. 6: Taste of the Valley: Great food and wine, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

Aug. 10-12: Wine Classic: Wine tastings, live music and more, Vail; vailwineclassic.com.

Aug. 10-12: Beanstalk Music and Mountain Festival: Three days of music, yoga, Rancho Del Rio, Bond; beanstalkfestival.com.

Aug. 10-13: Kids Adventure Games: Mountain biking, Slip N' Slide, cargo nets, zip lines and more, Vail; kidsadventuregames.com.

Aug. 11: Movies Around Town: "School of Rock," Griffith Station Park, Arvada; arvadafestivals.com/movies-around-town.

Aug. 11-12: Beat the Heat BBQ, Brews and Chili Festival: Competitions, cornhole and more, Alamosa; slvbeattheheat.com.

Aug. 11-13: Donkey Derby Days: Watch a race inspired by the town’s resident donkey herd with games, entertainment and more, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com.

Aug. 11-13: Sculpture in the Park: Largest outdoor juried show in the country, Benson Sculpture Garden, Loveland; sculptureinthepark.org.

Aug. 11-13: Telluride Jazz Festival: Featuring Gregory Porter, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Tower of Power and more, Telluride; telluridejazz.org.

Aug. 11-13: Rocky Mountain Folks Festival: Bringing together world-class songwriters of all genres for three days of music, camping, and inspiration, Lyons; bluegrass.com/folks.

Aug. 11-13: Block Party: Street festival including live music, food and craft vendors, downtown Eagle; blockpartyeagle.com.

Aug. 11-20: International Festival of Arts: Music, dance, film, visual arts and family entertainment, Breckenridge; breckcreate.org/bifa.

Aug. 12: The Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit: Race up the mountain, Colorado Springs; coloradospringssports.org/cycletothesummit.

Aug. 12: Tees, Tacos & Tequila Festival: Music, games and more, Valley Hi Golf Course, Colorado Springs; firstteesoco.org/tees-tacos-tequila.

Aug. 12: Tequila and Tacos: Vendors, tequila and more, Eastridge Recreation Center, Highlands Ranch; hrcaonline.org.

Aug. 12: SilverWest AirFest: Watch vintage planes take off and land with live music, games and more, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

Aug. 12-13: Mountain Arts Festival: Memorial Park, Woodland Park; themountainartists.org.

Aug. 12-23: Rendezvous Arts & Crafts Festival: Fine arts, crafts, food and more, Ridgway; weehawkenarts.org/performances-events.

Aug. 12-13: Living History Days: Gunfights, period costumes and more, Fairplay; fairplayco.us/special-events.

Aug. 12-13 and 19-20: Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace, Skyline Park, Denver; coloradoevents.org/urbanmarket.

Aug. 16-20: Mushroom Festival: Celebrating all things fungi, Telluride; tellurideinstitute.org/telluride-mushroom-festival.

Aug. 18-19: Peach Festival: Vendors, food, live music and more, Riverbend Park, Palisade; tinyurl.com/bdf2ena5.

Aug. 18-20: Buffalo Days: Buffalo BBQ, music, fireworks and more, Grand Lake; gograndlake.com/event/76th-annual-buffalo-days.

Aug. 19: Brewfest: Unlimited craft beer tastings from more than 20 breweries, Memorial Park, Manitou Springs; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org/heritagebrewfest.

Aug. 19: Pickin' on the Divide Music Festival: With Colorado bluegrass bands, Monument; trilakeslionsclub.org/fund-raising/pickin-on-the-divide.

Aug. 19: Westword Tacolandia: Celebration of tacos, Civic Center Park, Denver; civiccenterpark.org/civic-center-event-calendar.

Aug. 19: Sloan's Lake Beer Fest: Showcasing breweries, cideries, distilleries and more, 16th Avenue & Raleigh Street, Denver; beerfestco.com.

Aug. 19: Reggae on the Rocks: With Rebelution, Passafire and more, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison; axs.com.

Aug. 19: Country at the Park: A day of country music, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/countryatthepark.

Aug. 19: Peach Festival: Food vendors, crafters and peaches, Lafayette; lafayettecolorado.com.

Aug. 19: Mountain Town Music Series: Live music and family entertainment, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.

Aug. 19: Cidermass: With libations from more than 30 distilleries and cideries, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

Aug. 19: Vail Valley Brew'Au: Luau, libations and live music, Harry A. Nottingham Park, Avon; brewfestevents.com.

Aug. 19: Front Range Wine Festival: Vendors, live music and more, Windsor; frontrangewinefestival.com.

Aug. 19-20: Great Fire Days: Remembering the Great Fire of 1899, Victor; victorcolorado.com/victor-events.

Aug. 24-26: Endless Fest: A psychedelic art and music festival, Fort Collins; endlessfest.com.

Aug. 24-26: Wine Classic: Tastings, wine pairing lunches and more, Breckenridge; gobreck.com.

Aug. 24-27: Hot Rod Rock & Rumble: Live bands, car show, vendors and more, Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain; hotrodrock.com.

Aug. 25: Cowboy Up Dance & BBQ: 4th Street Plaza, Carbondale; carbondale.com/events.

Aug. 25-26:City Aud Sounds Downtown Music Festival: Live music, shops, restaurants and galleries, downtown Colorado Springs; communityculturalcollective.org.

Aug. 25-26: San Juan Brewfest: Biggest beer tasting festival in the Four Corners, Buckley Park, Durango; durango.org/events.

Aug. 25-27: Son Shine Days Festival: Live music, vendors and more, Norris-Penrose Event Center, Colorado Springs; sonshineshows.com.

Aug. 25-27: Hogfest: Bacon and bourbon, Breckenridge; gobreck.com.

Aug. 25-27: Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft, Bond Park, Estes Park; coloradoevents.org/handmadeincoloradoexpo.

Aug. 26: Shine Music Festival: Empowering inclusion and accessibility through music, uniting people of all abilities and backgrounds in a transformative live music experience, Civic Center Park, Denver; shinemusicfestival.com.

Aug. 26: Taco Fest: Tacos, craft beer, tequila and more, Boulder; bouldertacofest.com.

Aug. 26: Hub City Classic Care, Truck & Motorcycle Show: Beer garden, live music, vendors and more, Limon; seelincolncounty.com/events.

Aug. 26: Snowmass Déjà Vu: A homage to the classic Snowmass Craft Beer and Chili Pepper & Brew festivals from years past, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

Aug. 26-27: Art Students League of Denver Summer Art Market: Food, music, art activities and demonstrations, Denver; asld.org/summer-art-market-current.

Aug. 27: Affordable Arts Festival: Artwork at $150 or less, Littleton; affordableartsfestival.com.

Aug. 30-Sept. 3: Wet Mountain Weavers Fibre Arts Show and Sale: Handmade items, weaving and spinning demonstrations and more, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

Aug. 31-Sept. 4: Four Corners Motorcycle Rally: Bikes, music, stunt shows and more, Durango; fourcornersmotorcyclerally.com.

Sept. 1-3: Sans Souci Festival of Dance Cinema: International dance films, workshops and performances, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

Sept. 1-3: Jazz Aspen Snowmass: With Foo Fighters, Billy Idol and more, Aspen; jazzaspensnowmass.org.

Sept. 1-3: Four Corners Folk Festival: With Peter Rowan, Chatham County Line and more, Pagosa Springs; folkwest.com.

Sept. 1-3: Labor Day Weekend Celebration: Mountain run, salsa fiesta, ATV rodeo and more, Creede; creede.com/events.

Sept. 1-4: Telluride Film Festival: Tributes to luminaries who've propelled the medium forward; it is candid discussions with a film’s creator or the historian who champions it and more, Telluride; telluride.com/event/telluride-film-festival.

Sept. 2: Oktoberfest: Craft beer, bands and German fare, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.

Sept. 2: High Altitude Horsepower Car Show: Antique, classic, muscle cars and more, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

Sept. 2-4: Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off and Balloon Glow: Memorial Park, Colorado Springs; coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com.

Sept. 2-4: Gathering at the Great Divide Art Festival: Longest running art festival in Summit County, Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.

Sept. 2-4: Harvest Festival: Parade, vendors, hot air balloons and more, Windsor; windsorharvestfest.com.

Sept. 8: Movies Around Town: Movie to be announced, Forrest Springs Park, Arvada; arvadafestivals.com/movies-around-town.

Sept. 8-9: Pioneer Days: Historical reenactments, petting zoo, hayrides and more, Highlands Ranch Mansion, Highlands Ranch; hrcaonline.org.

Sept. 8-10: Archtop Guitar Music Festival: Celebrating the art, science and passion behind the guitar, Arvada; archtopfestival.com.

Sept. 8-10: Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival: Dance, parade and more, Estes Park; scotfest.com.

Sept. 8-10 and 15-17: Oktoberfest: Bavarian music, dance beer and more, Vail; oktoberfestvail.com.

Sept. 8-Oct. 21: Oktoberfest Train: Beers, brats and more, Royal Gorge Route Railroad, Cañon City; royalgorgeroute.com/product/oktoberfest.

Sept. 9: Aspen Family Fun Fest: Bowling, corn toss, sack races and more, Cripple Creek; ccparksandrecreation.com.

Sept. 9: Park Hill Beer Fest: Showcasing breweries, cideries, distilleries and more, Oneida Park, Denver; beerfestco.com.

Sept. 9: Colorado Artfest at Castle Rock: With artists from across the country, Castle Rock; castlerock.org/signature-events.

Sept. 9: Doggie Splash & Pet Expo: Day of fun and swimming for your dogs with pet vendors, Pool at Westridge, Highlands Ranch; hrcaonline.org.

Sept. 9: Art in the Park: Local, regional and international artists, Brighton; brightonco.gov/1625/art-in-the-Park.

Sept. 9: Chili & Beer Festival: Music, chili and beer, Mt. Crested Butte; cbchamber.com/chili-and-beer-festival.

Sept. 9: Oktoberwest: Live music, food, 30 brewers and more, Steamboat Springs; steamboatoktoberwest.com.

Sept. 9: Big Chili Cook-off, Music & Arts Festival: Retail exhibitors, music and more, Buchanan Park, Evergreen; bigchili.org.

Sept. 9: Brew Fest: Food booths, craft/micro beers and more, Lafayette; lafayettecolorado.com.

Sept. 9: High Peaks Music Festival: True Americana music, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

Sept. 9-10: ART! Pagosa: Art, food and music, downtown Pagosa Springs; visitpagosasprings.com/events.

Sept. 9-10: Fiber Arts Festival: Vendors, beer and wine garden and more, Riverside Park, Salida; salidafiberfestival.com.

Sept. 11-17: Constitution Week Celebration in America: Events to educate, promote and celebrate the U.S. Constitution, Grand Lake; gograndlake.com/event/76th-annual-buffalo-days.

Sept. 15-17: Telluride Blues and Brews Festival: Beer, music and more, Telluride; tellurideblues.com.

Sept. 15-17: Oktoberfest: One of the most iconic Oktoberfest events in Colorado, Breckenridge; gobreck.com.

Sept. 15-17: Colorfest Weekend: Wine and food festival, balloon ascension, Bands & Brews Festival, Pagosa Springs; visitpagosasprings.com/events.

Sept. 15-17: Cruisin' the Canyon: Fall color truck, motorcycle and car show, Creede; creede.com/events.

Sept. 15-17: Vail Concours: Contemporary supercars and sports cars to vintage collector cars and motorcycles, Vail; vailautomotiveclassic.com.

Sept. 15-18: Lindy on the Rocks: Weekend of swing dance with live music, classes, competitions and more, The Studio Loft, Ellie Caulkins Studio Loft, Denver; cmdance.org/events.

Sept. 15-18: Denver Jazz Festival: Vintage jazz and blues, Ellie Caulkins, Denver; cmdance.org/events.

Sept. 16: Pawtoberfest: Dog walk and beer fest, Bear Creek Regional Park, Colorado Springs; hsppr.org/events/pawtoberfest-2023.

Sept. 16: Son Shine Street Fair: Celebrate community, First Baptist Church, Colorado Springs; sonshineshows.com.

Sept. 16: Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival: Special evening of Mariachi, Levitt Pavilion, Denver; levittdenver.org

Sept. 16: Colfax Canvas Mural Festival: With art market, live music, beer, food trucks and more, Aurora; colfaxcanvas.com.

Sept. 16: Oktoberfest: Live bands, food trucks, beer and more, Wilcox Square Castle Rock; downtowncastlerock.com/events.

Sept. 16: Oktoberfest Celebration: German food, music and beers, Town Center South, Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/mr357amr.

Sept. 16: Wine Festival: Food, flavors, sights and sounds, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

Sept. 16: Oktoberfest: South Park Brewing & Taproom, Fairplay; fairplayco.us/special-events.

Sept. 16: Colorado Mountain Winefest: Food, wine pairings and more, Riverside Park, Palisade; coloradowinefest.com.

Sept. 16: Miners Day: Parade, burro race, vendors and more, Centennial Park, Frederick; frederickco.gov/234/events.

Sept. 16: Fall Fest: Live music, corn hole and more, Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/events.

Sept. 16: Downtown Car Show: Antique, muscle, classic cars and more, Grand Junction: visitgrandjunction.com/events-calendar.

Sept. 16: Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival: Outstanding line-up of musicians and bands, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

Sept. 16: Uncorked Wine & Music Festival: Wine, music, food and more, Lake City; lakecitydirt.org/uncorked-home.

Sept. 16-17: Fiestas Patrias: Live music, vendors, food and more to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, downtown Colorado Springs; fiestaspatriascolorado.com.

Sept. 16-17: Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft, Skyline Park, Denver; coloradoevents.org/handmadeincoloradoexpo.

Sept. 17: Festival Del Sol: Live music, food trucks, beer and wine garden, art vendors and more, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

Sept. 17: Entertainment Competition Colorado Throw Down Show Down: Battle of the bands, Infinity Park, Glendale; infinityparkatglendale.com.

Sept. 17: Monarch Crest Crank: Mountain bike event, Salida; monarchcrestcrank.com.

Sept. 19: Taste of Evergreen: Sample food from some of Evergreen's best restaurants, Lake House, Evergreen; tinyurl.com/2j7h3xkm.

Sept. 21-23: High Plains Comedy Festival: More than 100 local and national performers, Denver; highplainscomedyfestival.com.

Sept. 21-23: Great American Beer Festival: Explore America's best breweries and discover new beers, Denver. Tickets: greatamericanbeerfestival.com.

Sept. 21-24: Autumn Classic: A world-class celebration of automobiles, motorcycles, aircraft and more, Telluride; tellurideautumnclassic.com.

Sept. 21-24: Film Festival: Films forums, parties and kids events, Breckenridge; gobreck.com.

Sept. 21-24: Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival: Music, workshops and more, La Veta; celticmusicfest.com.

Sept. 22-24: Chile & Frijoles Festival: Vendors with chili merchandise and other Pueblo items available, Pueblo; festival.pueblochamber.org.

Sept. 22-23: Victor Steampunk Soiree: Vendors, entertainment and more, Victor; victorcolorado.com/victor-events.

Sept. 22-23: Fall Festival: Live music, food and more, downtown Fruita; fruitachamber.org/fruita-fall-festival.

Sept. 22-24: Fall Fest: Local food, live music and more, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder; boulderdowntown.com/fall-fest.

Sept. 22-24: Balloon Festival: More than 30 balloons, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

Sept. 22-24: 14er Fest: Trial festival for motorized and non-motorized trail users, Buena Vista; 14erfest.org.

Sept. 23: Mountain Chile Cha Cha: Celebration of the Southwest green chile harvest, Pagosa Springs; visitpagosasprings.com/events.

Sept. 23: Harvest Festival: Exhibits, vendors, food and more, Beckwith Ranch, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

Sept. 23: Old West Fest: True Grit walking tours and more, Ridgway; ridgwayoldwestfest.org.

Sept. 23-24: All Caricature Wood Carving: Classes, exhibits, vendors and more, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, Colorado Springs; cca-carvers.org.

Sept. 23-24: Artumn Festival: Vast array of fine arts and crafts, corner of 1st and Elk avenues, Crested Butte; coloradoevents.org/artumnfestival.

Painting, wood, glass art and more, Veterans Memorial Park, Palisade; mountainartfestivals.com.

Sept. 29-30: OktoBrewfest: Brews, brats, bands and more, Greeley; greeleydowntown.com/special-events/greeley-oktobrewfest.

Sept. 29-30: Left Hand Oktoberfest: The Garden, Longmont; lefthandbrewing.com.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Colorado Springs Oktoberfest: Food vendors, live bands, Wiener dog races and more, Western Museum of Mining and Industry, Colorado Springs; csoktoberfest.com.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Yoga Festival: Yoga in the parks, Victor and Cripple Creek; victorcolorado.com/victor-events.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Strings, Ciders & Sours: Bluegrass, food and more, Breckenridge; rockymountainevents.com/breckenridge-strings-ciders-sours.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Equus Film & Art Festival: Films, art, live music, horse clinics and more, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

Sept. 30: Blues on the Mesa: Featuring regional and national talent, Gold Hill Mesa, Colorado Springs; bluesonthemesa.org.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft, 7th Street & Bethel Plaza, Glenwood Springs; coloradoevents.org/handmadeincoloradoexpo.

Oct. 6-8: Downtown Art Festival: Live art demos, film festival and more, Grand Junction; visitgrandjunction.com/events-calendar.

Oct. 6-8: Craft Spirits Festival: Fine craft spirits and cocktails, bluegrass music and more, Breckenridge; gobreck.com.

Oct. 7-9: Botanica - A Festival of Plants: Workshops, presenters, farm to table dinner and more, Three Leaf Farm, Lafayette; botanicafestival.com.

Oct. 13-15: Horror Show: Colorado’s first and longest-running horror film festival, Telluride; telluridehorrorshow.com.

Oct. 14-15 and 21-22: Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace, Skyline Park, Denver; coloradoevents.org/urbanmarket.