May

Camp Corral Fundraising Campaign — Supports children ages 8-15 of wounded, ill and fallen military members by providing camp, advocacy and enrichment program, through July 9, Golden Corral restaurants; campcorral.org.

Unified Raffle — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, through July 28. Go online for prices and prizes: tinyurl.com/yak5xpr3.

KPWE Unstoppable Women's Event — 5-7 p.m. Monday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Union Blvd. Tickets: kpwe.uccs.edu/unstoppable2023.

NAMI Community Breakfast and Fundraiser — 7:30 a.m. Thursday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/5n7t87dd.

Whiskey & Wine Tasting — To benefit Peak Education, 5-8 p.m. Friday, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $50-$75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/cscdrsvp.

An Evening with Goose — To benefit ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 6 p.m. Friday, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 103 Pro Rodeo Drive. Tickets: prorodeohalloffame.com.

MS Walk — To benefit the National MS Society, 8 a.m. Saturday, Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/yw6cjtsb.

Springs of Hope Gala — 5 p.m. Saturday, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.

Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America's Fallen, 5:30-11 p.m. Saturday, with virtual program at 7 p.m., Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.

Jason Wulf Band — With Randi Keira with portion of proceeds benefiting Help Fight Autism Center, 6 p.m. Saturday, Cave of the Winds, 100 Cave of the Winds Road, Manitou Springs. Tickets: caveofthewinds.com.

Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5-8 p.m. Saturday-May 21, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/mr2na46w.

Puppy Rescue Mission Fundraiser — With cornhole tournament and food sales, 2 p.m. May 27, American Legion Post 5, 15 E. Platte Ave.; 719-632-0960.

Pancake Breakfast — To benefit Mountain Communities Volunteer Fire Department, 7:30-11:30 a.m. May 29, 15000 Westcreek Road, Woodland Park; 303-647-2361.

June

Brewster's Battle at the Links — To benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 7:30 a.m. June 2, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St. Reservations: brewstersbattle.com.

Sporting Clays Shoot — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org/sporting-clays.

Alpha Phi Alpha Scholarship Golf Scramble — 12:30-5 p.m. June 2, Eisenhower Silver Golf Course, 123 Golf Drive, Air Force Academy. Registration: springsalphas.org.

Cheyenne Village Shrimp Boil — 5:30-8 p.m. June 2, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Kick-Off Concert — Hosted by Pikes Peak or Bust Foundation to benefit local military and their families with Exit West and Cody Cozz, 6 p.m. June 2, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yrr5zbdp.

Double Down Disc Golf Tournament — To benefit the Gold Belt Tour Scenic & Historic Byway, 10 a.m. June 3, Alta Vista Disc Golf Ranch, Victor. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc2vu78m.

The Frank Waters and Golden Quill Literary Awards Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. June 3, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yckvvdsm.

Women Partnering Fundraiser — Meet and greet and concert by WireWood Station, noon-3:15 p.m. June 4, Mt. St. Francis, 7550 Assisi Heights. Tickets: 719-577-9404; womenpartnering.org.

Ballet Folklórico de la Raza Scholarship Poker Run — In honor of Connie Benavidez, starting at 10 a.m. June 10, Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 143, 1050 S. 21st St. Registration: Gloria Benavidez-Villa, 719-355-0414.

Feast of St. Arnold — To benefit Westside CARES, noon-4:30 p.m. June 10, Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St. Tickets: feastofsaintarnold.com.

Chocoholic Frolic — To benefit Kidpower of Colorado, 6:30 p.m. June 10, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: kidpowercs.org.

—

