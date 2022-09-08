OPENING
“After Ever Happy” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Two lovers discover they are not that much different from each other after a shocking truth comes out about their families.
“Barbarian” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). A young woman who rented an Airbnb in Detroit finds out that the house has been overbooked and a strange man is already staying there. She decides to spend the night anyway but soon realizes she has much more to fear than the unexpected house guest.
“Brahmastra Part One: Shiva” — (Action, not rated, 120 minutes). When the Astras are threatened by a dark force that is trying to wake their protector Brahmastra, Shiva tries to save their universe. During his journey, Shiva learns about his own destiny as a hero and the great power he has — the power of fire.
“Lifemark” — (Drama, PG-13, 119 minutes). Inspired by a true story, David’s world is turned upside down when his birth mother wants to meet the 18-year old she’s only held once.
“Medieval” — (Action, R, 126 minutes). In the 15th century, Jan Zizka, Czech icon and warlord, defeats the Holy Roman Empire and armies of the Teutonic Order.
ONGOING
“Beast” — (Adventure, R, 93 minutes). After his wife dies, Dr. Nate Daniels and his two teenage daughters go to a South African game reserve managed by an old friend. What was meant to be a journey of healing turns into a fight for survival when a lion begins stalking them.
“Bodies Bodies Bodies” — (Horror, R, 95 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. What started out as a hurricane party planned by a group of rich young adults at a remote mansion goes terribly wrong and turns deadly.
“Bullet Train” — (Action, R, 126 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. During a nonstop ride through Japan on a bullet train, five assassins onboard realize that their missions have something in common.
“DC League of Super-Pets” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are best friends and fight crime side by side. However, when Superman is kidnapped, Krypto must rely on his own powers to rescue him.
“Elvis” — (Biography, PG-13, 159 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of rock ‘n’ roll star Elvis Presley explores his rise to stardom and the changes he made with his music.
“Gigi & Nate” — (Drama, PG-13, 114 minutes). After a near-fatal illness that left Nate Gibson a quadriplegic, he feels that moving forward seems impossible. All that changes when he gets an unlikely service animal, a capuchin monkey named Gigi.
“Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul” — (Comedy, R, 102 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. First lady of a prominent Southern Baptist mega church Trinitie Childs tries to help her pastor-husband rebuild their congregation after a scandal temporary closed their church.
“The Invitation” — (Horror, PG-13, 104 minutes). A young woman finds herself in a fight for survival after she is invited to a lavish wedding in the English countryside.
“Jaws” (1975) — (Adventure, PG, 124 minutes). Playing in IMAX and RealD 3D. The local sheriff, a marine biologist and an old seafarer must hunt down a killer shark that’s causing chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod.
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. Before Gru became a master of evil, he was just a 12-year old boy plotting to take over the world. When Gru meets the Minions, they join forces and build a lair and weapons and try to start their first mission.
“Nope” — (Horror, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Caretakers at a horse ranch in California discover a force that affects animal and human behavior.
“Three Thousand Years of Longing” — (Drama, R, 108 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. During a trip to Istanbul, Dr. Alithea Binnie comes across a djinn who offers her three wishes for his freedom.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” — (Drama, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Kya was an abandoned girl who raised herself in the marshlands of North Carolina, which isolated her from her community. When a man that Kya was involved with is found dead, the community casts her as the main suspect.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE