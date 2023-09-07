OPENING

“Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” — (Drama, PG-13, 96 minutes). While on the road to self-discovery, two teenage Mexican Americans explore an unusual friendship.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” — (Comedy, PG-13, 91 minutes). A woman tries to find her deceased father’s childhood friends while in Greece for a family reunion.

“The Nun II” — (Horror, R, 111 minutes). Sister Irene again comes face to face with a demon nun after a priest is murdered and evil begins to spread.

SPECIALTY

“Christine” 40th Anniversary — (Horror, R, 111 minutes). After a nerdy boy buys a car that has an evil mind of its own, his personality changes to reflect that of the car. 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday. (Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).

“Perfect Blue” — (Animated, not rated, 81 minutes). After Mima gives up her singing career to be an actress, she goes insane when she is stalked by a fan who she believes is a ghost from her past. 7:15 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree); 6:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. (Regal Interquest).

“Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man” — (Animated, not rated, 66 minutes). Baby Shark, Pinkfong and Hogi go on an adventure to create the most delicious ice cream ever. 10 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. (Cinemark Carefree).

ONGOING

“Barbie” — (Adventure, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After suffering a crisis, Barbie starts questioning her world and her existence.

“Blue Beetle” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Teenager Jaime Reyes becomes a superhero after an alien relic gives him a blue suit of armor.

“Elemental” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. Ember, a fiery and quick-witted young woman, begins to look at the world differently after she starts a friendship with Wade, who is a go-with-the-flow type of guy.

“The Equalizer 3” — (Action, R, 109 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Robert McCall’s friends are under the control of crime bosses and the only way he can save them is to take on the Mafia.

“Gran Turismo” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Based on a true story about a racing simulation video game player who becomes a professional race car driver.

“Haunted Mansion” — (Comedy, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A woman and her son hire a physic, priest and historian to rid their new home of ghosts.

“The Hill” — (Biography, PG, 126 minutes). The story of Rickey Hill’s determination to pursue his dream of playing professional baseball despite growing up wearing leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” — (Action, PG-13, 154 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Racing against time, Indiana Jones tries to find an artifact that can change the course of history.

“Never Give Up” — (Documentary, not rated, 80 minutes). The story of the world’s best deaf tennis player, Brad Minnis.

“Oppenheimer” — (Biography, R, 180 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb.

“Retribution” — (Action, R, 91 minutes). Grade: C-, Mark Meszoros. While driving his children to school, a bank executive receives a bomb threat and if he stops and they get out of the car, the car will explode.

“Strays” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). After being abandoned on the streets, Reggie teams up with other stray dogs to seek revenge on his former owner.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After being away from the human world for years, the turtles try to win the hearts of New Yorkers through heroic acts.

(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE