OPENING
“Bros” — (Comedy, R, 115 minutes). Although they have commitment problems, two men attempt a relationship.
“The Good House” — (Comedy, R, 114 minutes). Life begins to unravel for Hildy Good, a New England Realtor and descendant of the Salem witches, when she hooks us with an old flame from New York.
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” — (Adventure, R, 126 minutes). In 1967, a man travels from New York to bring beer to his childhood buddies who are fighting in Vietnam.
“Ponniyin Selvan — 1” — (Action, not rated, 170 minutes). As Vandiyathevan crosses the Chola land to deliver a message from the Crown Prince, he tries to establish political peace in the land that is engaged in a civil war.
“Smile” — (Horror, R, 115 minutes). Dr. Rose Cotter must find a way to confront her past after she witnesses a traumatic and bizarre incident involving a patient and starts having frightening occurrences.
“Vikram Vedha” — (Action, not rated, 147 minutes). Police officer Vikram and his partner Simon try to capture Vedha, a smuggler and a murderer.
SPECIALTY
“Dead for a Dollar” — (Thriller, R, 114 minutes). A bounty hunter runs into a professional gambler that he sent to prison years ago. 11:30 a.m. Friday and Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
“St. Michael: Meet the Angel” — (Documentary, not rated, 90 minutes). A film about the role of St. Michael and other holy angels in Scripture and how they interact with us on a daily basis. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Superspreader: The rose of #letusworship” — (Documentary, PG-13, 75 minutes). A film about an evangelical Christian singer who held mass outdoor worship concerts during the COVID-19 lockdowns as a way to stand up for religious liberties. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Carefree); 7:30 p.m. Thursday. (AMC Chapel Hills).
“Magic Hour” — Ski and snowboarding film premiere presented by Teton Gravity Research. 6 p.m. Saturday. (Stargazers Theatre. Tickets: tinyurl.com/bddntvwk).
ONGOING
“Avatar (rerelease 2022)” — (Action, PG-13, 162 minutes). Now showing in 4K High Dynamic Range, the story of a paraplegic Marine who is on a mission on the moon Pandora and must choose between his orders and protecting the world he now feels is his home.
“Barbarian” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A young woman who rented an Airbnb in Detroit finds out that the house has been overbooked and a strange man is already staying there. She decides to spend the night anyway but soon realizes she has much more to fear than the unexpected house guest.
“Bullet Train” — (Action, R, 126 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. During a nonstop ride through Japan on a bullet train, five assassins onboard realize that their missions have something in common.
“Confess, Fletch” — (Comedy, R, 99 minutes). While Fletch is investigating a case of stolen paintings, he becomes the prime suspect in a murder. Now he must prove his innocence while looking for his fiancé’s stolen art collection.
“Don’t Worry Darling” — (Drama, R, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Alice and Jack seem to be living the perfect life in Victory, a company town for the men working of the top- secret Victory Project and their families. However, Alice is beginning to suspect that the Victory Project is hiding disturbing secrets.
“The Invitation” — (Horror, PG-13, 104 minutes). A young woman finds herself in a fight for survival after she is invited to a lavish wedding in the English countryside.
“Lifemark” — (Drama, PG-13, 119 minutes). Inspired by a true story, David’s world is turned upside down when his birth mother wants to meet the 18-year old she’s only held once.
“Luck” — (Animation, G, 105 minutes). Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world, finds herself in the Land of Luck and must find a way to turn her luck around.
“Moonage Daydream” — (Documentary, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: B+, Adam Graham. Featuring 48 musical tracks, the movie explores the life of David Bowie.
“Pearl” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). Tells about the events that led up to Pearl becoming the vicious killer seen in “X” and exploring how the cabin where the massacre of X takes place was used as a boarding house during World War I.
“Railway Children” — (Adventure, PG, 95 minutes). During the Second World War, a group of children are evacuated from a British city to a Yorkshire village where they meet a soldier who is also far from home.
“Running the Bases” — (Family, PG, 127 minutes). When a small-town baseball coach is offered a job of coaching for a large 6A high school, he moves his family from the only home he has ever known.
“See How They Run” — (Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes). The filming of a movie version of a hit play is stopped after a member of the crew is murdered.
“Three Thousand Years of Longing” — (Drama, R, 108 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. During a trip to Istanbul, Dr. Alithea Binnie comes across a djinn who offers her three wishes for his freedom.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” — (Drama, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Kya was an abandoned girl who raised herself in the marshlands of North Carolina, which isolated her from her community. When a man that Kya was involved with is found dead, the community casts her as the main suspect.
“The Woman King” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A group of all-female warriors in the 1800s protected the African kingdom of Dahomey. Now, a new generation of female warriors train when a foreign enemy threatens their way of life.
