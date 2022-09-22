OPENING
“Don’t Worry Darling” — (Drama, R, 122 minutes). Alice and Jack seem to be living the perfect life in Victory, a company town for the men working of the top- secret Victory Project and their families. However, Alice is beginning to suspect that the Victory Project is hiding disturbing secrets.
“Railway Children” — (Adventure, PG, 95 minutes). During the Second World War, a group of children are evacuated from a British city to a Yorkshire village where they meet a soldier who is also far from home.
SPECIALTY
“Avatar (rerelease 2022)” — (Action, PG-13, 162 minutes). Now showing in 4K High Dynamic Range, the story of a paraplegic Marine who is on a mission on the moon Pandora and must choose between his orders and protecting the world he now feels is his home.
ONGOING
“Barbarian” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A young woman who rented an Airbnb in Detroit finds out that the house has been overbooked and a strange man is already staying there. She decides to spend the night anyway but soon realizes she has much more to fear than the unexpected house guest.
“Bullet Train” — (Action, R, 126 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. During a nonstop ride through Japan on a bullet train, five assassins onboard realize that their missions have something in common.
“Confess, Fletch” — (Comedy, R, 99 minutes). While Fletch is investigating a case of stolen paintings, he becomes the prime suspect in a murder. Now he must prove his innocence while looking for his fiancé’s stolen art collection.
“DC League of Super-Pets” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are best friends and fight crime side by side. However, when Superman is kidnapped, Krypto must rely on his own powers to rescue him.
“The Invitation” — (Horror, PG-13, 104 minutes). A young woman finds herself in a fight for survival after she is invited to a lavish wedding in the English countryside.
“Lifemark” — (Drama, PG-13, 119 minutes). Inspired by a true story, David’s world is turned upside down when his birth mother wants to meet the 18-year old she’s only held once.
“Luck” — (Animation, G, 105 minutes). Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world, finds herself in the Land of Luck and must find a way to turn her luck around.
“Medieval” — (Action, R, 126 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. In the 15th century, Jan Zizka, Czech icon and warlord, defeats the Holy Roman Empire and armies of the Teutonic Order.
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. Before Gru became a master of evil, he was just a 12-year old boy plotting to take over the world.
“Moonage Daydream” — (Documentary, PG-13, 135 minutes). Featuring 48 musical tracks, the movie explores the life of David Bowie.
“Pearl” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). Tells about the events that led up to Pearl becoming the vicious killer seen in “X” and exploring how the cabin where the massacre of X takes place was used as a boarding house during World War I.
“Running the Bases” — (Family, PG, 127 minutes). When a small-town baseball coach is offered a job of coaching for a large 6A high school, he moves his family from the only home he has ever known.
“See How They Run” — (Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes). The filming of a movie version of a hit play is stopped after a member of the crew is murdered.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — (Action, PG-13, 148 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Spider-Man asks Doctor Strange for help in restoring his secret identity, but when the spell to do this goes wrong, powerful villains are released.
“The Silent Twins” — (Drama, R, 103 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Based on the lives of real-life identical twins June and Jennifer Gibbons who refused to communicate with anyone other than each other.
“Three Thousand Years of Longing” — (Drama, R, 108 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. During a trip to Istanbul, Dr. Alithea Binnie comes across a djinn who offers her three wishes for his freedom.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” — (Drama, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Kya was an abandoned girl who raised herself in the marshlands of North Carolina, which isolated her from her community. When a man that Kya was involved with is found dead, the community casts her as the main suspect.
“The Woman King” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A group of all-female warriors in the 1800s protected the African kingdom of Dahomey. Now, a new generation of female warriors train when a foreign enemy threatens their way of life.
