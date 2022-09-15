OPENING
“Moonage Daydream” — (Documentary, PG-13, 135 minutes). Featuring 48 musical tracks, the movie explores the life of David Bowie.
“God’s Country” — (Thriller, R, 102 minutes). A woman is drawn into a battle of wills with catastrophic consequences after she finds two hunters trespassing on her property.
“Pearl” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). Tells about the events that led up to Pearl becoming the vicious killer seen in “X” and exploring how the cabin where the massacre of X takes place was used as a boarding house during World War I.
“Running the Bases” — (Family, PG, 127 minutes). When a small-town baseball coach is offered a job of coaching for a large 6A high school, he moves his family from the only home he has ever known.
“See How They Run” — (Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes). The filming of a movie version of a hit play is stopped after a member of the crew is murdered.
“The Woman King” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). A group of all-female warriors in the 1800s protected the African kingdom of Dahomey. Now, a new generation of female warriors train when a foreign enemy threatens their way of life.
SPECIALTY
“Fanny: The Right to Rock” Drive-In Cinema — The story of a Filipina American garage band that almost became the female Beatles. (Documentary, not rated, 96 minutes). 8 p.m. Friday. (Old Gazette building. Tickets: rmwfilm.org/drive-in-cinema).
ONGOING
“5-25-77” — (Comedy, not rated, 132 minutes). The story of filmmaker Pat Johnson who grew up in rural Illinois and who became the first fan of the movie that changed everything.
“Barbarian” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A young woman who rented an Airbnb in Detroit finds out that the house has been overbooked and a strange man is already staying there. She decides to spend the night anyway but soon realizes she has much more to fear than the unexpected house guest.
“Beast” — (Adventure, R, 93 minutes). After his wife dies, Dr. Nate Daniels and his two teenage daughters go to a South African game reserve managed by an old friend. What was meant to be a journey of healing turns into a fight for survival when a lion begins stalking them.
“Bodies Bodies Bodies” — (Horror, R, 95 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. What started out as a hurricane party planned by a group of rich young adults at a remote mansion goes terribly wrong and turns deadly.
“Breaking” — (Crime, PG-13, 103 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After financially desperate Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley is denied help from Veterans Affairs, a tense confrontation with police develops when he takes some bank employees hostage.
“Bullet Train” — (Action, R, 126 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. During a nonstop ride through Japan on a bullet train, five assassins onboard realize that their missions have something in common.
“Clerks III” — (Comedy, R, 115 minutes). Dante, Elias and Silent Bob are hired to make a movie about a convenience store.
“DC League of Super-Pets” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are best friends and fight crime side by side. However, when Superman is kidnapped, Krypto must rely on his own powers to rescue him.
“Gigi & Nate” — (Drama, PG-13, 114 minutes). After a near-fatal illness that left Nate Gibson a quadriplegic, he feels that moving forward seems impossible. All that changes when he gets an unlikely service animal, a capuchin monkey named Gigi.
“Goodbye, Don Glees!” — (Animation, PG, 95 minutes). Three misfit teens, who call themselves the Don Glees, are blamed for starting a nearby forest fire. When they venture off into the woods to prove their innocence, tensions flare and disaster strikes.
“Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul” — (Comedy, R, 102 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. First lady of a prominent Southern Baptist mega church Trinitie Childs tries to help her pastor-husband rebuild their congregation after a scandal temporary closed their church.
“The Invitation” — (Horror, PG-13, 104 minutes). A young woman finds herself in a fight for survival after she is invited to a lavish wedding in the English countryside.
“Lifemark” — (Drama, PG-13, 119 minutes). Inspired by a true story, David’s world is turned upside down when his birth mother wants to meet the 18-year old she’s only held once.
“Medieval” — (Action, R, 126 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. In the 15th century, Jan Zizka, Czech icon and warlord, defeats the Holy Roman Empire and armies of the Teutonic Order.
“Nope” — (Horror, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Caretakers at a horse ranch in California discover a force that affects animal and human behavior.
“Three Thousand Years of Longing” — (Drama, R, 108 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. During a trip to Istanbul, Dr. Alithea Binnie comes across a djinn who offers her three wishes for his freedom.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” — (Drama, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Kya was an abandoned girl who raised herself in the marshlands of North Carolina, which isolated her from her community. When a man that Kya was involved with is found dead, the community casts her as the main suspect.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE