OPENING

“A Haunting in Venice” — (Drama, PG-13, 103 minutes). Now a retired detective and living in self-imposed exile in Venice, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance and when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to him to find the killer.

“Camp Hideout” — (Comedy, PG, 100 minutes). After stealing an important item from city goons, a troubled teen hides out at a church summer camp. When the goons track him down, he must find a way to protect his new friends at the camp.

“The Inventor” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). In his quest to find the meaning of life, inventor and artist Leonardo da Vinci moves from Italy to France. There he studies the human body and experiments with flying contraptions and war machines.

“Satanic Hispanics” — (Horror, R, 105 minutes). When police raid a house in El Paso, they find dead Latinos and only one survivor known as The Traveler. When they question him, he speaks of legends from Latin America and portals leading to other worlds, mythical beings, demons and the undead.

SPECIALTY

“After Everything” Premiere — (Drama, R, 93 minutes). After breaking up with his true love, Hardin Scott travels to Portugal in hopes of winning her back by making amends for his past behavior. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).

“Rain Man” 35th Anniversary — (Drama, R, 133 minutes). When a selfish L.A. yuppie finds out his estranged father left his fortune to his autistic-savant brother, who he didn’t even know existed, the yuppie absconds with his brother in hopes of gaining a large inheritance. 3 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree); 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday. (Regal Interquest).

“Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Venice” — (Music, not rated, 84 minutes). The superstar aoprano explores Paris and Venice through the lens of opera. 3 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).

ONGOING

“Barbie” — (Adventure, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After suffering a crisis, Barbie starts questioning her world and her existence.

“Blue Beetle” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Teenager Jaime Reyes becomes a superhero after an alien relic gives him a blue suit of armor.

“Bottoms” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Two girls find themselves over their heads after they start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders.

“The Equalizer 3” — (Action, R, 109 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Robert McCall’s friends are under the control of crime bosses and the only way he can save them is to take on the Mafia.

“Gran Turismo” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Based on a true story about a racing simulation video game player who becomes a professional race car driver.

“Haunted Mansion” — (Comedy, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A woman and her son hire a physic, priest and historian to rid their new home of ghosts.

“The Hill” — (Biography, PG, 126 minutes). The story of Rickey Hill’s determination to pursue his dream of playing professional baseball despite growing up wearing leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” — (Action, PG-13, 154 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Racing against time, Indiana Jones tries to find an artifact that can change the course of history.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” — (Comedy, PG-13, 91 minutes). A woman tries to find her deceased father’s childhood friends while in Greece for a family reunion.

“The Nun II” — (Horror, R, 111 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Sister Irene again comes face to face with a demon nun after a priest is murdered and evil begins to spread.

“Oppenheimer” — (Biography, R, 180 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb.

“The Retirement Plan” — (Action, R, 103 minutes). Ashley turns to her estranged beach bum father for help when her and her daughter’s lives are at risk after they get caught up in the middle of a criminal enterprise.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After being away from the human world for years, the turtles try to win the hearts of New Yorkers through heroic acts.

(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE