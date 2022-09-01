OPENING
“Gigi & Nate” — (Drama, PG-13, 114 minutes). After a near-fatal illness that left Nate Gibson a quadriplegic, he feels that moving forward seems impossible. All that changes when he gets an unlikely service animal, a capuchin monkey named Gigi.
“Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul” — (Comedy, R, 102 minutes). First lady of a prominent Southern Baptist mega church Trinitie Childs tries to help her pastor-husband rebuild their congregation after a scandal temporary closed their church.
SPECIALTY
Film Club: “Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy” — (Documentary, not rated, 75 minutes). Environmental activist and cookbook author Diana Kennedy looks back on her unconventional life of mastering Mexican cuisine. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. (RMWF Screening Room. Tickets: tinyurl.com/4d682yth.)
Kathie Lee Gifford Presents: “The Way” — (Musical, not rated, 85 minutes). Biblical stories presented as contemporary orchestral arrangements. Thursday. Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Beast” — (Adventure, R, 93 minutes). After his wife dies, Dr. Nate Daniels and his two teenage daughters go to a South African game reserve managed by an old friend. What was meant to be a journey of healing turns into a fight for survival when a lion begins stalking them.
“Bodies Bodies Bodies” — (Horror, R, 95 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. What started out as a hurricane party planned by a group of rich young adults at a remote mansion goes terribly wrong and turns deadly.
“Breaking” — (Crime, PG-13, 103 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After financially desperate Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley is denied help from Veterans Affairs, a tense confrontation with police develops when he takes some bank employees hostage.
“Bullet Train” — (Action, R, 126 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. During a nonstop ride through Japan on a bullet train, five assassins onboard realize that their missions have something in common.
“DC League of Super-Pets” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are best friends and fight crime side by side. However, when Superman is kidnapped, Krypto must rely on his own powers to rescue him.
“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” — (Animation, PG-13, 100 minutes). Goku and his friends are challenged by two new androids created by the Red Ribbon Army.
“Elvis” — (Biography, PG-13, 159 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of rock ‘n’ roll star Elvis Presley explores his rise to stardom and the changes he made with his music.
“Jaws” (1975) — (Adventure, PG, 124 minutes). Playing in IMAX and RealD 3D. The local sheriff, a marine biologist and an old seafarer must hunt down a killer shark that’s causing chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod.
“The Invitation” — (Horror, PG-13, 104 minutes). A young woman finds herself in a fight for survival after she is invited to a lavish wedding in the English countryside.
“Mack & Rita” — (Comedy, PG-13, 95 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A 30-year old writer wakes up to find she has transformed into her 70-year-old self after a wild weekend in Palm Springs.
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. Before Gru became a master of evil, he was just a 12-year old boy plotting to take over the world. When Gru meets the Minions, they join forces and build a lair and weapons and try to start their first mission.
“Nope” — (Horror, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Caretakers at a horse ranch in California discover a force that affects animal and human behavior.
“Orphan: First Kill” — (Crime, R, 99 minutes). After escaping from an Estonian psychiatric family, Esther travels to America impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — (Action, PG-13, 148 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Now that Peter Parker’s identity has been revealed, his superhero responsibilities put those close to him in danger. So Spider-Man asks Doctor Strange for help in restoring his secret identity. But when the spell to do this goes wrong, powerful villains are released, forcing Peter to learn what it really means to be Spider-Man.
“Thor: Love and Thunder” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Thor gets help from King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to defeat Gorr the God Butcher who trying to make the gods extinct.
“Three Thousand Years of Longing” — (Drama, R, 108 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. During a trip to Istanbul, Dr. Alithea Binnie comes across a djinn who offers her three wishes for his freedom.
