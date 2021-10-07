OPENING
“No Time to Die” — (Action, PG-13, 66 minutes). After leaving the active service, James Bond is asked by an old friend to help him help find a kidnapped scientist. During the mission, Bond deals with a villain armed with dangerous new technology.
“PinkFong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure” — (Animation, TV-Y, 66 minutes). Join PinkFong and Baby Shark on a mission to to mysterious planets as they search for a special star for PinkFong.
ONGOING
“The Addams Family 2” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. When Morticia and Gomez realize their children are growing up and not engaged in family activities any longer, they decide to take a family vacation across America in their haunted camper.
“The Alpinist” — (Documentary, PG-13, 92 minutes). See some of Marc-André Leclerc’s boldest solo climbs.
“Candyman” — (Horror, R, 91 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A decade after the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini neighborhood have been torn down, artist Anthony and his girlfriend move into a loft in the now more affluent neighborhood. As Anthony’s painting career is stalling, he encounters a longtime resident and learns the horrific story of the ghost of the Candyman. Anthony uses this story in his art and a door to an awful past opens.
“Cry Macho” — (Drama, PG-13, 104 minutes). A past rodeo star and horse breeder takes a job to bring a man’s son home and away from his alcoholic mother. During their travels, the rodeo star finds redemption by teaching the boy how to be a good man.
“Dear Evan Hansen” — (Drama, PG-13, 137 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Film adaptation of the musical about a high school senior’s journey following the suicide of a classmate.
“The Evil Dead” 40th Anniversary — (Horror, 85 minutes). Five friends release flesh-eating monsters into the world without knowing during a trip to a cabin in the woods.
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — (Biography, PG-13, 126 minutes). The story of the rise, fall and redemption of evangelist Tammy Faye.
“Free Guy” — (Action, PG-13, 115 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Guy realizes that he is a background player in a video game. He rewrites his character to become the hero to save his world before it goes offline.
“The Jesus Music” — (Documentary, PG-13, 109 minutes). The story of how Jesus music grew from its beginning at the Calvary Chapel in California into the worldwide phenomenon of today.
“Jungle Cruise” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Researcher Lily Houghton asks skipper Fran Wolff to take her down the Amazon so she can find an ancient tree with healing powers. During the journey, they encounter dangerous animals and supernatural forces.
“The Many Saints of Newark” — (Crime, R, 120 minutes). Grade: B, Michael Phillips. The story of how Dickie Moltisanti helped make his teenage nephew into mob boss Tony Soprano.
“The Metropolitan Opera: Boris Godunov” — (Concert, 160 minutes). Live opera broadcast with interviews and behind-the-scenes features.
“Paw Patrol: The Movie” — (Animation, G, 88 minutes). The Paw Patrol tries to help save the citizens of Adventure City when Mayor Humdinger causes chaos.
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — (Action, PG-13, 132 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Shang-Chi is drawn into the mysterious Ten Rings organization, forcing him to confront his past.
“Titane” — (Drama, R, 108 minutes). After unexplained crimes, a father is reunited with Titane, his son who has been missing for 10 years.
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” — (Action, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Lethal protector Venom goes into action after serial killer Cletus Kasady turns into the evil Carnage.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY THE GAZETTE