“Amsterdam” — (Drama, R, 134 minutes). Three friends uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history after they are framed for a murder they witnessed.
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Based on the children’s book series by Bernard Waber about a crocodile that lives in New York City.
“Terrifier 2” — (Horror, not rated, 138 minutes). Art the Clown returns on Halloween night targeting a teenage girl and her younger brother.
“Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium” — (Music, not rated, 90 minutes). Billy Joel’s concert in 1990 at Yankee Stadium. 3 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Buried” — (Drama, R, 100 minutes). When Paul Conroy wakes up, he realizes that someone has buried him 6 feet underground. With his cellphone battery quickly draining, limited coverage and a dwindling oxygen supply, he has a limited time to be rescued. 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. Thursday. (Icon Cinema).
Colorado Short Circuit Film Festival — With more than 60 independent Colorado-based films. 2 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday. (Ivywild School. Tickets: csc.eventive.org/welcome).
“House on Haunted Hill” — (Horror, not rated, 75 minutes). Five people are offered $10,000 each if they agree to spend the night in a mansion that is supposed to be haunted. 4:45 and 7:45 p.m. Thursday. (Kimball’s Peak).
“The Lost Boys” — (Comedy, R, 97 minutes). Two brothers discover the town they just moved into is full of teenage vampire punks. 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
“Scream 2” 25th Anniversary — (Horror, R, 120 minutes). Two years after the first series of murders, a new string of killings are taking place by someone wearing the Ghostface costume. 7:15 p.m. Sunday-Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree); 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday-Monday. (Regal Interquest).
“The Thief Collector” Drive-In Cinema — (Documentary, not rated, 93 minutes). The story of Willem de Kooning’s Woman-Ochre painting that was stolen from the Arizona Museum of Art and was found 32 years later in a New Mexico home. 6:30 p.m. Friday. (Old Gazette building. Tickets: tinyurl.com/3759ee6y).
“Avatar (rerelease 2022)” — (Action, PG-13, 162 minutes). Now showing in 4K High Dynamic Range, the story of a paraplegic Marine who is on a mission on the moon Pandora and must choose between his orders and protecting the world he now feels is his home.
“Barbarian” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A young woman who rented an Airbnb in Detroit finds out that the house has been overbooked and a strange man is already staying there. She decides to spend the night anyway but soon realizes she has much more to fear than the unexpected house guest.
“Bros” — (Comedy, R, 115 minutes). Although they have commitment problems, two men attempt a relationship.
“Bullet Train” — (Action, R, 126 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. During a nonstop ride through Japan on a bullet train, five assassins onboard realize that their missions have something in common.
“DC League of Super-Pets” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman a fight crime side by side. However, when Superman is kidnapped, Krypto must rely on his own powers to rescue him.
“Dead for a Dollar” — (Thriller, R, 114 minutes). A bounty hunter runs into a professional gambler that he sent to prison years ago.
“Don’t Worry Darling” — (Drama, R, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Alice and Jack seem to be living the perfect life in Victory, a company town for the men working of the top- secret Victory Project and their families. However, Alice is beginning to suspect that the Victory Project is hiding disturbing secrets.
“Fall” — (Thriller, PG-13, 107 minutes). Life for friends Becky and Hunter is all about pushing limits and conquering fears. But after climbing 2,000 feet to the top of a remote radio tower and finding no way down, their skills are put to the test.
“Godfather” — (Action, not rated, 157 minutes). A mysterious man takes over the throne after the death of a political leader.
“The Good House” — (Comedy, R, 114 minutes). Life begins to unravel for Hildy Good, a descendant of the Salem witches, when she hooks up with an old flame from New York.
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” — (Adventure, R, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. In 1967, a man travels from New York to bring beer to his childhood buddies who are fighting in Vietnam.
“Luck” — (Animation, G, 105 minutes). Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world, finds herself in the Land of Luck and must find a way to turn her luck around.
“Moonage Daydream” — (Documentary, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: B+, Adam Graham. Featuring 48 musical tracks, the movie explores the life of David Bowie.
“Pearl” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). Tells about the events that led up to Pearl becoming the vicious killer seen in “X” and exploring how the cabin where the massacre of X takes place was used as a boarding house during World War I.
“Ponniyin Selvan — 1” — (Action, not rated, 170 minutes). As Vandiyathevan crosses the Chola land to deliver a message from the Crown Prince, he tries to establish political peace in the land that is engaged in a civil war.
“Railway Children” — (Adventure, PG, 95 minutes). During the Second World War, a group of children are evacuated from a British city to a Yorkshire village where they meet a soldier who is also far from home.
“See How They Run” — (Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes). The filming of a movie version of a hit play is stopped after a member of the crew is murdered.
“Smile” — (Horror, R, 115 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Dr. Rose Cotter must find a way to confront her past after she witnesses a traumatic and bizarre incident involving a patient and starts having frightening occurrences.
“The Woman King” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A group of all-female warriors in the 1800s protected the African kingdom of Dahomey. Now, a new generation of female warriors train when a foreign enemy threatens their way of life.
