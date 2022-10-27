OPENING
“Prey for the Devil” — (Horror, PG-13, 93 minutes). While preparing to perform an exorcism, a nun comes face to face with a demonic force that has ties to her past.
“Tár” — (Drama, R, 158 minutes). Set in the international world of Western classic music, the movie is about Lydia Tár, the first female music director of a German orchestra.
“Till” — (Drama, PG-13, 130 minutes). The true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s pursuit to expose the racism behind the attack on her 14-year old son while working to bring those involved to justice.
SPECIALTY
Bram Stocker’s “Dracula” 30th Anniversary — (Drama, R, 128 minutes). The story of a seductive Transylvanian prince in the 19th century who travels from Eastern Europe to London in search of human love. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour — (Concert, not rated, 150 minutes). Worldwide broadcast of the band’s sold-out live concert from Buenos Aires’ River Plate Stadium. 6 p.m. Friday. (Cinemark Carefree); 7 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Corpse Bride” — (Animation, PG, 77 minutes). A Tim Burton film about a groom who practices his wedding vows inadvertently in the presence of a deceased young woman. The woman rises from the grave and assumes he has married her. Noon, 2:30 and 4:45 p.m. Friday-Sunday. (Picture Show).
“Dawn of the Dead” 3D (1978) — (Horror, not rated, 127 minutes). Two S.W.A.T. members, a traffic reporter and his television executive girlfriend try to stay safe in a secluded shopping mall when hordes of zombies swarm the U.S. 10:30 a.m., 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:30 and 7:35 p.m. Saturday. (Regal Interquest); 10:30 a.m., 4:30 and 7:35 p.m. Sunday. (Regal Interquest).
“The Exorcist” (1973) — (Horror, R, 122 minutes). A mother seeks the help of two priests when her teenage daughter is possessed by a mysterious entity. 4:45 and 7:45 p.m. Thursday. (Kimball’s Peak).
“Friday the 13th” (1980) — (Horror, R, 95 minutes). Twenty years after Camp Crystal was closed because of unsolved murders, several young counselors try to reopen the camp despite warnings of a death curse by local residents. On Friday the 13th, the curse proves true as one by one each counselor is stalked by a killer. 7:30 and 9:55 p.m. Friday. (Picture Show).
ONGOING
“American Murderer” — (Crime, R, 104 minutes). Based on a true story about Jason Derek Brown, a con man who supports his luxurious lifestyle with a series of scams. After his past catches up with him and his funds start running low, his new scheme lands him on the FBI’s top 10 fugitive list.
“Amsterdam” — (Drama, R, 134 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Three friends uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history after they are framed for a murder they witnessed.
“Barbarian” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A young woman who rented an Airbnb in Detroit finds out that the house has been overbooked and a strange man is already staying there. She decides to spend the night anyway but soon realizes she has much more to fear than the unexpected house guest.
“Black Adam” — (Action, PG-13, 124 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was given the powers of the gods, but when he used these powers for vengeance, he was put in prison. Now, 5,000 years later, he is free and ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the world as Black Adam.
“Bros” — (Comedy, R, 115 minutes). Although they have commitment problems, two men attempt a relationship.
“Don’t Worry Darling” — (Drama, R, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Alice and Jack seem to be living the perfect life in Victory, a company town for the men working of the top- secret Victory Project and their families. However, Alice is beginning to suspect that the Victory Project is hiding disturbing secrets.
“Halloween Ends” — (Horror, R, 111 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. In this final chapter of the Michael Myers and Laurie Strode saga, the violence and terror after a young man is accused of killing the boy he was babysitting forces Laurie to finally confront the evil she is unable to control.
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Based on the children’s book series by Bernard Waber about a crocodile that lives in New York City.
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. Before Gru became a master of evil, he was just a 12-year old boy plotting to take over the world.
“Paul’s Promise” — (Drama, PG, 94 minutes). The true story of Paul Holderfield, a racist firefighter turned pastor, and how he started one of the first integrated churches in the American South.
“See How They Run” — (Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes). The filming of a movie version of a hit play is stopped after a member of the crew is murdered.
“Smile” — (Horror, R, 115 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Dr. Rose Cotter must find a way to confront her past after she witnesses a traumatic and bizarre incident involving a patient and starts having frightening occurrences.
“Terrifier 2” — (Horror, not rated, 138 minutes). Art the Clown returns on Halloween night targeting a teenage girl and her younger brother.
“Ticket to Paradise” — (Comedy, PG-13, 144 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A divorced couple on a shared mission travel to Bali to try to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years earlier.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
“Triangle of Sadness” — (Comedy, R, 150 minutes). Survivors are trapped on a desert island after a luxury cruise ship for the super-rich sinks.
“The Woman King” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A group of all-female warriors in the 1800s protected the African kingdom of Dahomey. Now a new generation of female warriors train when a foreign enemy threatens their way of life.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE