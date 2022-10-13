OPENING
“Bromates” — (Comedy, R, 98 minutes). Two best friends who are the complete opposites decide to move in together after they both break up with their girlfriends. Along with their friends Angry Mike and Runway Dave, things begin to move from heartbreak to life and possibly death.
“Halloween Ends” — (Horror, R, 111 minutes). In this final chapter of the Michael Myers and Laurie Strode saga, the violence and terror after a young man is accused of killing the boy he was babysitting forces Laurie to finally confront the evil she is unable to control.
“Old Man” — (Thriller, not rated, 97 minutes). A lost hiker comes across an old erratic old man living in the woods and is terrorized by the nightmares that await him.
SPECIALTY
“E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” (1982) — (Adventure, PG, 115 minutes). A troubled child develops a close friendship with an alien stranded on Earth and helps him return to his home planet. 5:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday. (Icon Cinema); 12:05 and 5:15 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
“In the Heat of the Night” 55th anniversary — (Drama, PG-13, 110 minutes). While traveling through a racially hostile Mississippi town, a black Philadelphia homicide detective is mistakenly accused of a local murder. Once he is cleared, the town’s police chief asks the detective for his help in solving the murder. 4 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Indie Game: The Movie” — (Documentary, not rated, 103 minutes). Follows the struggles and triumphs of indie game developers. 6 p.m. Thursday. (Heller Center for Arts and Humanities; heller.uccs.edu/events).
“Psycho” (1960) — (Horror R, 109 minutes). A secretary goes on the run after embezzling $40,000 from her employer’s client and checks into a hotel that is run by a young man under the domination of his mother. 4:45 and 7:45 p.m. Thursday. (Kimball’s Peak).
“The Shining (1980)” — (Drama, R, 144 minutes). While a writer and his family are living in an isolated hotel for the winter, a sinister presence turns the father violent and the psychic son is able to see ghosts from the past and future. 4:40 and 7:40 p.m. Friday-Sunday. (Kimball’s Peak).
ONGOING
“Amsterdam” — (Drama, R, 134 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Three friends uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history after they are framed for a murder they witnessed.
“Avatar (rerelease 2022)” — (Action, PG-13, 162 minutes). Now showing in 4K High Dynamic Range, the story of a paraplegic Marine who is on a mission on the moon Pandora and must choose between his orders and protecting the world he now feels is his home.
“Barbarian” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A young woman who rented an Airbnb in Detroit finds out that the house has been overbooked and a strange man is already staying there. She decides to spend the night anyway but soon realizes she has much more to fear than the unexpected house guest.
“Bros” — (Comedy, R, 115 minutes). Although they have commitment problems, two men attempt a relationship.
“Bullet Train” — (Action, R, 126 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. During a nonstop ride through Japan on a bullet train, five assassins onboard realize that their missions have something in common.
“DC League of Super-Pets” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman a fight crime side by side. However, when Superman is kidnapped, Krypto must rely on his own powers to rescue him.
“Don’t Worry Darling” — (Drama, R, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Alice and Jack seem to be living the perfect life in Victory, a company town for the men working of the top- secret Victory Project and their families. However, Alice is beginning to suspect that the Victory Project is hiding disturbing secrets.
“The Good House” — (Comedy, R, 114 minutes). Life begins to unravel for Hildy Good, a descendant of the Salem witches, when she hooks up with an old flame from New York.
“The Lost Boys” — (Comedy, R, 97 minutes). Two brothers discover the town they just moved into is full of teenage vampire punks.
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Based on the children’s book series by Bernard Waber about a crocodile that lives in New York City.
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. Before Gru became a master of evil, he was just a 12-year old boy plotting to take over the world.
“Ponniyin Selvan — 1” — (Action, not rated, 170 minutes). As Vandiyathevan crosses the Chola land to deliver a message from the Crown Prince, he tries to establish political peace in the land that is engaged in a civil war.
“St. Michael: Meet the Angel” — (Documentary, not rated, 90 minutes). A film about the role of St. Michael and other holy angels in Scripture and how they interact with us on a daily basis.
“See How They Run” — (Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes). The filming of a movie version of a hit play is stopped after a member of the crew is murdered.
“Smile” — (Horror, R, 115 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Dr. Rose Cotter must find a way to confront her past after she witnesses a traumatic and bizarre incident involving a patient and starts having frightening occurrences.
“Terrifier 2” — (Horror, not rated, 138 minutes). Art the Clown returns on Halloween night targeting a teenage girl and her younger brother.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
“The Woman King” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A group of all-female warriors in the 1800s protected the African kingdom of Dahomey. Now, a new generation of female warriors train when a foreign enemy threatens their way of life.
