OPENING
“A Unicorn for Christmas” — (Family, not rated, 120 minutes). When a girl discovers a real-life unicorn at a Christmas carnival, she must find a way to protect it from the greedy fair owner.
“Armageddon Time” — (Drama, R, 115 minutes). The story of strength of family, friendship and the pursuit of the American Dream.
“I’m Totally Fine” — (Comedy, not rated, 83 minutes). After the death of her friend, a woman goes on a solo trip to clear her head. But when she finds her recently departed friend standing in her kitchen claiming to be an extraterrestrial, her self-care vacation becomes a comedy that is out of this world.
“It’s Happening Right Here” — (Documentary, not rated, 75 minutes). Unveils the prevalence of sex-trafficking in the U.S. and how to recognize children at risk.
“One Piece Film Red” — (Animation, PG-13, 115 minutes). Uta, the most beloved singer in the world, has always concealed her identity when performing. However, at this live concert Uta will reveal her true self.
”The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile” — (Documentary, R, 108 minutes). Brandi Carlile writes an entire album based on Tanya Tucker’s life, which spurs the greatest country music comeback of all time.
SPECIALTY
“Daymaker” — Warren Miller’s ski and snowboard film. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. (Pikes Peak Center. Tickets: pikespeakcenter.com).
“Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla” — (Action, not rated, 88 minutes). When a new Godzilla is discovered, a cyborg countermeasure is created from the original monster’s remains. 7:15 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2022” — (Concert, not rated, 95 minutes). A previously unreleased performance on Grateful Dead’s Europe ‘72 tour from Tivoli Concert Hall on April 17, 1972. 3 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
“The Metropolitan Opera: La Traviata” — (Opera, not rated 195 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks” — (Documentary, TV-PG, 96 minutes). The story of Rosa Parks’ life beyond the historic bus boycott with interviews with people who knew her and archival footage. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. (Payne Chapel AME Church. Tickets: tinyurl.com/3d49rpwn).
ONGOING
“Amsterdam” — (Drama, R, 134 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Three friends uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history after they are framed for a murder they witnessed.
“Black Adam” — (Action, PG-13, 124 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was given the powers of the gods, but when he used these powers for vengeance, he was put in prison. Now, 5,000 years later, he is free and ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the world as Black Adam.
“Call Jane” — (Drama, R, 121 minutes). Suburban housewife Joy’s pregnancy is causing a life-threatening heart condition. Living in a time where she can’t get a legal abortion, Joy must navigate through the all-male medical field to find someone willing to terminate her pregnancy to save her life.
“Halloween Ends” — (Horror, R, 111 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. In this final chapter of the Michael Myers and Laurie Strode saga, the violence and terror after a young man is accused of killing the boy he was babysitting forces Laurie to finally confront the evil she is unable to control.
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Based on the children’s book series by Bernard Waber about a crocodile that lives in New York City.
“My Policeman” — (Drama, R, 113 minutes). Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, the movie follows three people, police officer Tom, teacher Marion and museum curator Patrick, in a story of forbidden love and changing social conventions.
“Paul’s Promise” — (Drama, PG, 94 minutes). The true story of Paul Holderfield, a racist firefighter turned pastor, and how he started one of the first integrated churches in the American South.
“Prey for the Devil” — (Horror, PG-13, 93 minutes). While preparing to perform an exorcism, a nun comes face to face with a demonic force that has ties to her past.
“Ram Setu” — (Action, not rated, 140 minutes). An atheist archeologist who now believes must find a way to prove the true existence of Ram Setu before the pillar of India’s heritage is destroyed by evil forces.
“The System” — (Action, R, 97 minutes). When retired Marine Terry Savage gets caught robbing drug houses to pay for his daughter’s medical treatment, the police commissioner offers him redemption to get his daughter the care she needs by going undercover in a dangerous prison to expose corruption.
“Tár” — (Drama, R, 158 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael Phillips. Set in the international world of Western classic music, the movie is about Lydia Tár, the first female music director of a German orchestra.
“Terrifier 2” — (Horror, not rated, 138 minutes). Art the Clown returns on Halloween night targeting a teenage girl and her younger brother.
“Ticket to Paradise” — (Comedy, PG-13, 144 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A divorced couple on a shared mission travel to Bali to try to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years earlier.
“Till” — (Drama, PG-13, 130 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. The true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s pursuit to expose the racism behind the attack on her 14-year old son while working to bring those involved to justice.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
“Triangle of Sadness” — (Comedy, R, 150 minutes). Survivors are trapped on a desert island after a luxury cruise ship for the super-rich sinks.
“The Woman King” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A group of all-female warriors in the 1800s protected the African kingdom of Dahomey. Now a new generation of female warriors train when a foreign enemy threatens their way of life.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE