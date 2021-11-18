OPENING
“Bruised” — (Drama, R, 129 minutes). A mixed martial arts fighter leaves the sport after a bout goes wrong. Years later, she is persuaded to take part in an underground fight and is discovered by a fight promoter who promises to get her back in the ring. However, her life changes when Manny, the infant she gave up for adoption, shows up unexpectedly.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” — (Comedy, PG-13, 124 minutes). After moving to a small town, a single mom and her two kids discover the legacy their grandfather left behind and how they are connected to the original Ghostbusters.
“King Richard” — (Biography, PG-13, 138 minutes). The story of Richard Williams’ determination to get his two athletic daughters Venus and Serena off the streets of Compton, Calif., and turn them into tennis superstars.
“The Youngest Evangelist” — (Biography, PG-13, 133 minutes). At 10 years old, John King see his mother’s faith while enduring domestic violence and finds the desire to increase his love for God.
ONGOING
“The Addams Family 2” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. When Morticia and Gomez realize their children are growing up and not engaged in family activities any longer, they decide to take a family vacation across America.
“American Sniper” — (Action, R, 133 minutes). U.S Navy SEAL Chris Kyle has become one of the most noted snipers in American history, saving many lives during his mission. However, when he returns home, he finds it hard to leave the war behind.
“Antlers” — (Drama, R, 99 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A middle school teacher and a sheriff get mixed up with one of her mysterious students and encounter a terrifying legendary ancestral creature.
“Belfast” — (Drama, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. The story of the loss of a boy’s childhood during the music and confusion of the late 1960s.
“Clifford the Big Red Dog” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Emily receives Clifford, a small red puppy, from a magical animal rescuer. Clifford grows 10 feet overnight and attracts the attention of a genetics company that wants to supersize animals.
“Dune” — (Action, PG-13, 155 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Paul Atreides travels to a dangerous planet to save his family and his people.
“Eternals” — (Actions, PG-13, 157 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A Marvel Studios’ movie about a new team of superheroes who are immortal beings and how they shaped the history and civilization on Earth.
“The French Dispatch” — (Comedy, R, 108 minutes). A movie about a love letter sent to journalists at an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city.
“Halloween Kills” — (Horror, R, 106 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. The story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues when Myers is able to escape from the basement of Strode’s burning house.
“Last Night in Soho” — (Drama, R, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A fashion designer finds she is able to go back to the 1960s in her dreams and encounters a wannabe singer. The fashion designer soon realizes that the glamour is not all it seems to be as her dreams start to turn darker.
“My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission” — (Animation, 104 minutes). Japan’s heroes try to find the mastermind who is releasing a toxin in the world that will take away all superhuman powers.
“No Time to Die” — (Action, PG-13, 66 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After leaving the active service, James Bond is asked by an old friend to help him help find a kidnapped scientist. During the mission, Bond deals with a villain armed with dangerous new technology.
“Ron’s Gone Wrong” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Socially awkward teenager Barney and his digital B-bot named Ron, who never really worked right, go on a journey and learn the meaning of a true friendship.
“Spencer” — (Biography, R, 111 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. The story of how Princess Diana decided while on Christmas holidays with the royal family to end her marriage to Prince Charles.
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” — (Action, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Lethal protector Venom goes into action after serial killer Cletus Kasady turns into the evil Carnage.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY THE GAZETTE