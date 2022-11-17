OPENING
“The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2” — (Special event, not rated, 130 minutes). The first two episodes of season three of the series about the life of Christ are shown on the big screen.
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” — (Animation, PG, 117 minutes). A reimagined tale of Pinocchio who while on an adventure transcends worlds and reveals the power of love.
“The Menu” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). A couple travels to eat at an exclusive restaurant on a coastal island, not knowing that the chef has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises.
“She Said” — (Drama, R, 128 minutes). Two reporters for The New York Times publish a story that helps propel the #Metoo movement, shattering the silence around sexual assault in Hollywood.
SPECIALTY
“The Polar Express” — (Animation, G, 100 minutes). A doubting young boy goes on a magical train ride to the North Pole and learns about bravery, friendship and the spirit of Christmas. 11:30 a.m. and 8:05 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
ONGOING
“Armageddon Time” — (Drama, R, 115 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A story of strength of family, friendship and the pursuit of the American dream.
“The Banshess of Inisherin” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Shocking consequences occur when Colm ends his lifelong friendship with Pádraic.
“Black Adam” — (Action, PG-13, 124 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was given the powers of the gods, but when he used these powers for vengeance, he was put in prison. Now, 5,000 years later, he is free and ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the world as Black Adam.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — (Action, PG-13, 161 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. While the people of Wakanda mourn the death of King T’Challa, they must also fight to protect their home from intervening world powers.
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Based on the children’s book series by Bernard Waber about a crocodile that lives in New York City.
“One Piece Film Red” — (Animation, PG-13, 115 minutes). Uta, the most beloved singer in the world, has always concealed her identity when performing. However, at this live concert Uta will reveal her true self.
“Prey for the Devil” — (Horror, PG-13, 93 minutes). While preparing to perform an exorcism, a nun comes face to face with a demonic force that has ties to her past.
“Prophet” — (Special Event, not rated, 140 minutes). The story about Primate of Poland, Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski, who was restored as head of the Church in Poland after three years of imprisonment by the communist regime.
“Smile” — (Horror, R, 115 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Dr. Rose Cotter must find a way to confront her past after she witnesses a traumatic and bizarre incident involving a patient and starts having frightening occurrences.
“Spirited” — (Comedy, PG-13, 127 minutes). Join Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in a musical version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
“Tár” — (Drama, R, 158 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael Phillips. Set in the international world of Western classical music, the movie is about Lydia Tár, the first female music director of a German orchestra.
“Terrifier 2” — (Horror, not rated, 138 minutes). Art the Clown returns on Halloween night targeting a teenage girl and her younger brother.
“Ticket to Paradise” — (Comedy, PG-13, 144 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A divorced couple on a shared mission travel to Bali to try to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years earlier.
“Till” — (Drama, PG-13, 130 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. The true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s pursuit to expose the racism behind the attack on her 14-year old son while working to bring those involved to justice.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
“The Woman King” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A group of all-female warriors in the 1800s protected the African kingdom of Dahomey. Now a new generation of female warriors train when a foreign enemy threatens their way of life.
(Editor's note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
