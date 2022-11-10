OPENING
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — (Action, PG-13, 161 minutes). While the people of Wakanda mourn the death of King T’Challa, they must also fight to protect their home from intervening world powers.
SPECIALTY
Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival — Friday-Sunday. (Colorado College, $15 and up. Tickets: rmwfilm.org).
“To Kill a Mockingbird” 60th Anniversary — (Crimes, not rated, 129 minutes). Atticus Finch, a widowed lawyer living in Alabama during the Depression, defends a black man against a rape charge. 1 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“A Unicorn for Christmas” — (Family, not rated, 120 minutes). When a girl discovers a real-life unicorn at a Christmas carnival, she must find a way to protect it from the greedy fair owner.
“Armageddon Time” — (Drama, R, 115 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A story of strength of family, friendship and the pursuit of the American dream.
“The Banshess of Inisherin” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Shocking consequences occur when Colm ends his lifelong friendship with Pádraic.
“Black Adam” — (Action, PG-13, 124 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was given the powers of the gods, but when he used these powers for vengeance, he was put in prison. Now, 5,000 years later, he is free and ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the world as Black Adam.
“Halloween Ends” — (Horror, R, 111 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. In this final chapter of the Michael Myers and Laurie Strode saga, the violence and terror after a young man is accused of killing the boy he was babysitting forces Laurie to finally confront the evil she is unable to control.
“I’m Totally Fine” — (Comedy, not rated, 83 minutes). After the death of her friend, a woman goes on a solo trip to clear her head. But when she finds her recently departed friend standing in her kitchen claiming to be an extraterrestrial, her self-care vacation becomes a comedy that is out of this world.
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Based on the children’s book series by Bernard Waber about a crocodile that lives in New York City.
“One Piece Film Red” — (Animation, PG-13, 115 minutes). Uta, the most beloved singer in the world, has always concealed her identity when performing. However, at this live concert Uta will reveal her true self.
“Prey for the Devil” — (Horror, PG-13, 93 minutes). While preparing to perform an exorcism, a nun comes face to face with a demonic force that has ties to her past.
“The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile” — (Documentary, R, 108 minutes). Brandi Carlile writes an entire album based on Tanya Tucker’s life, which spurs the greatest country music comeback of all time.
“Smile” — (Horror, R, 115 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Dr. Rose Cotter must find a way to confront her past after she witnesses a traumatic and bizarre incident involving a patient and starts having frightening occurrences.
“Tár” — (Drama, R, 158 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael Phillips. Set in the international world of Western classical music, the movie is about Lydia Tár, the first female music director of a German orchestra.
“Terrifier 2” — (Horror, not rated, 138 minutes). Art the Clown returns on Halloween night targeting a teenage girl and her younger brother.
“Ticket to Paradise” — (Comedy, PG-13, 144 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A divorced couple on a shared mission travel to Bali to try to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years earlier.
“Till” — (Drama, PG-13, 130 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. The true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s pursuit to expose the racism behind the attack on her 14-year old son while working to bring those involved to justice.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
“The Woman King” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A group of all-female warriors in the 1800s protected the African kingdom of Dahomey. Now a new generation of female warriors train when a foreign enemy threatens their way of life.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE