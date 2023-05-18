OPENING

“Fast X” — (Action, PG-13, 141 minutes). Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted their foe throughout their many missions but now they must face the most lethal opponent yet.

SPECIALTY

“The Metropolitan Opera: Don Giovanni” — (Opera, 220 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 10:55 a.m. May 20. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).

ONGOING

“Air” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of salesman Sonny Vaccora’s partnership with NBA rookie Michael Jordan and how the Air Jordan brand revolutionized the world of sports.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” — (Comedy, PG-13, 105 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Margaret must find a way to navigate through new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence when her family moves from New York City to the suburbs in New Jersey.

“Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World” — Grade: C, Katie Walsh. (Documentary, not rated, 129 minutes). The story of George Foreman’s life and boxing career.

“Blackberry” — (Biography, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. The story of the rise and demise of the first smartphone.

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” — (Comedy, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Four friends decide to take their book club to Italy for a relaxing vacation, but their trip turns into a once-in-a-lifetime adventure when things go off the rails after secrets are revealed.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” — (Action, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Things goes awry for a thief and a band of adventurers when they run into the wrong people during their heist to retrieve a lost relic.

“Evil Dead Rise” — (Horror, R, 97 minutes). Two estranged sisters’ reunion is cut short when they have to figure out a way to survive flesh-possessing demons.

“Fool’s Paradise” — (Comedy, R, 97 minutes). When a publicist realizes a man recently released from a mental health facility looks just like a method actor who won’t come out of his trailer, he decides to use this man in place of the actor.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — (Action, PG-13, 150 minutes). Although Peter Quill is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, he must rally his team to defend the universe on a mission that if not successful could mean the end of the Guardians.

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” — (Action, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Afghan interpreter Ahmed saves Army Sgt. John Kinley’s life after they are ambushed. When Kinley finds out Ahmed and his family will not be given safe passage to America as was promised, he returns to the war zone to retrieve Ahmed and his family.

“Hypnotic” — (Action, R, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While investigating the mystery involving his missing daughter, a detective discovers a secret government program.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” — (Action, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. John Wick has found a way to defeat The High Table, but first he has to face off against a powerful alliance that turns friends into foes.

“Love Again” — (Comedy, PG-13, 104 minutes). After a young woman’s fiancé dies, she tries to ease her pain by sending romantic texts to his old cellphone and forms a connection with the man who now owns the old phone number.

“Nefarious” — (Horror, R, 98 minutes). During a psychiatric evaluation on the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted killer declares he is a demon and claims that the psychiatrist will soon commit three murders of his own.

“Rally Road Racers” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). To prove he has what it takes to be the next great racer, rookie driver Zhi must overcome rival racers, dangerous terrain and unexpected obstacles while competing against the reigning rally car circuit champion.

“Sisu” — (Action, R, 91 minutes). A solitary prospector will go to any lengths to get back the gold the Nazis stole from him.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While working to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumber brothers Mario and Luigi get separated when they are transported down a strange pipe that lands them in the Mushroom Kingdom.

