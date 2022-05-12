OPENING
“Family Camp” — (Comedy, PG, 101 minutes). Two completely opposite families must camp together. As they compete for a coveted camp trophy, the dads try to hold together their families and marriages.
“Firestarter” — (Horror, R, 94 minutes). Charlie is a young girl who has the power to set things on fire with her mind. For more than 10 years, Charlie and her parents have been on the run. But as Charlie gets older, the fire gets harder for her to control.
“Homebound” — (Horror, not rated, 71 minutes). A father and his fiancée travel to the countryside to meet his estranged family. When they get there, they find his ex-wife is missing and the children acting strangely.
“Ponyo” Studio Ghibli Fest 2022 — (Animation, G, 115 minutes). A goldfish princess named Ponyo meets a human boy, Sosuke, during a forbidden trip to see the surface world.
ONGOING
“The Bad Guys” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). A group of animal criminals get caught and Mr. Wolf makes a deal to save them all from going to prison. He makes a promise they will all turn good; he doesn’t plan on keeping this promise.
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — (Action, PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The doorway to the multiverse is opened when Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell, causing an alternative version of Dr. Strange to be released. This alternative version may be too great for Dr. Strange, Wong and Wanda Maximoff to defeat.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” — (Fantasy, PG-13, 142 minutes). Grade: D+, Katie Walsh. When dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald tries to seize control of the wizarding world, professor Albus Dumbledore recruits magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a team of wizards, witches and a Muggle to stop him.
“Father Stu” — (Drama, R, 124 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. After Stuart Long’s amateur boxing career is ended with an injury, he decides to move to Los Angeles with dreams of becoming a star. After surviving a motorcycle accident, he feels as if he was meant to be a Catholic priest.
“Little Sorcerer” — (Animation, not rated, 86 minutes). After Prince Alex is turned into a mouse by an evil witch, a group of friends go on an adventure to find a magic stone that can change him back into a prince.
“The Lost City” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. While on a book tour in the jungle, a romance- adventure author gets kidnapped by a billionaire who is hoping she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure she wrote about in her latest book. Her cover model, who has dedicated his life to embody the hero character in the book, sets out to rescue the author.
“Memory” — (Action, R, 114 minutes). In this remake of the 2003 Belgian film “The Memory of a Killer,” assassin-for-hire Alex Lewis finds himself the target of a dangerous criminal organization after he refuses to complete a job because it goes against his code.
“Morbius” — (Action, PG-13, 104 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael Phillips. Biochemist Michael Morbius has a rare blood disease and is determined to find a cure. At first, his cure seems to work, but it seems that he has injected himself with a form of vampirism that unleashed a darkness from inside him.
“The Northman” — (Action, R, 136 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A young Viking prince sets out on a journey to avenge his father’s murder.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” — (Animation, PG, 122 minutes). Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles return to Earth in search of an emerald with the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic and his friend Tails go on a journey to find the emerald first.
“Uncharted” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Street-smart Nathan Drake and treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan race to find $5 billion in treasure. And if they learn to work together, there is the possibility they can also find Nathan’s long-lost brother.
