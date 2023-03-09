OPENING

“65” — (Action, PG-13, 93 minutes). When an astronaut crash-lands on a mysterious plant, he soon finds out he is not alone.

“Champions” — (Comedy, PG-13, 123 minutes). After a series of missteps, a court orders a former minor league basketball coach to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. To the coach’s surprise and despite his doubts, he realizes the team may be able to go further than he thought possible.

“The Magic Flute” — (Adventure, not rated, 124 minutes). While 17-year old Tim Walker attends the Mozart boarding school in the Austrian Alps, he discovers an old passageway into the world of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”

“Scream VI” — (Horror, R, 123 minutes). The four survivors of the Ghostface killings decide to start a fresh chapter of their lives, leaving Woodsboro behind and heading to New York City.

“Southern Gospel” — (Biography, PG-13, 109 minutes). After a rock star’s life comes crashing down, he pursues his childhood dream of becoming a preacher. But first he must face his past demons.

ONGOING

“80 for Brady” — (Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Four friends attend the 2017 Super Bowl in hopes of fulfilling their life-long dream of meeting NFL superstar Tom Brady.

“A Man Called Otto” — (Comedy PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After his wife died, Otto’s only joy comes from judging and criticizing his neighbors. However, when a young family moves in next door, he meets his match with quick-witted Marisol and an unexpected friendship forms that turns his world upside down.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” — (Action, R, 147 minutes). The story of a German soldier’s distress and terrifying experiences while fighting in World War I on the western front.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with Hope’s parents and Scott’s daughter, interact with odd creatures as they explore the Quantum Realm and go on an adventure beyond limits they thought were possible.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“Bunker” — (Horror, R, 108 minutes). During World War I, a group of soldiers trapped in a bunker are faced with a presence that turns them against each other.

“Children of the Corn” — (Horror, R, 92 minutes). After irresponsible adults ruin the crops in a small town in Nebraska, their children stage a massacre, killing the adults who have ruined their future.

“Cocaine Bear” — (Thriller, R, 95 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael Phillips. A 500-pound black bear in a Georgia forest goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine.

“Creed III” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Adonis Creed has settled into his career and family live after dominating the boxing world. However, when his old friend and former boxing prodigy Damian is released from prison, Damian wants to prove he still deserves a shot in the ring. The face-off between him and Adonis turns into much more than just a fight.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Swordsmith Village” — (Animation, R, 110 minutes). After his family is murdered, Tanjiro Kamado wants to become a demon slayer in hopes of turning sister back into a human. During the quest, Kamado encounters demons Daki and Gyutaro.

“Elvis” — (Biography, PG-13, 159 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of rock ‘n’ roll star Elvis Presley explores his rise to stardom and the changes he made with his music.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An aging immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.

“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Growing up in post-World-War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.

“Jesus Revolution” — (Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Inspired by a true movement of a national spiritual awakening that originated in a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.

“Knock at the Cabin” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While a young girl and her family are on vacation at a remote cabin, they are taken hostage by armed strangers who force them to make an unthinkable choice to stop the apocalypse.

“Living” — (Drama, PG-13, 102 minutes). After receiving a grim diagnosis, a man decides to turn his dull life into something wonderful.

“Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre” — (Action, R, 114 minutes). Special agent Orson Fortune, along with a team of operatives, recruits a big Hollywood movie star to help them stop the sale of weapons technology before world order is disrupted.

“RRR” Fan CelebRRRation — (Action, PG-13, 188 minutes). In the 1920s, two legendary revolutionaries go on a journey away from home before they must start fighting for their country.

“Tár” — (Drama, R, 158 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael Phillips. Set in the international world of Western classic music, the movie is about Lydia Tár, the first female music director of a German orchestra.

“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.

“Triangle of Sadness” — (Comedy, R, 150 minutes). Survivors are trapped on a desert island after a luxury cruise ship for the super-rich sinks.

“Women Talking” — (Drama, PG-13, 104 minutes). Women of an isolated religious community must figure out how to reconcile a brutal reality with their faith. Do they do nothing, stay and fight or leave?

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE